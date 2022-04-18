Fully restored County 1474 set to sell for over £120,000 at upcoming vintage auction

The first Cheffins collective vintage sale of 2022, the largest auction of its type in Europe, will include classic and vintage tractors, cars, motorbikes and collectors’ items.

It will be held on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 April at the Cheffins saleground at Sutton, near Ely.

Amongst the tractors, the lot with the highest estimate is a 1982 County 1474 ‘Short Nose’ which has been fully restored and is set to sell for over £120,000.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County 1474

Other highly collectable tractors include a Case Magnum 7250, which has had only one owner from new, an award-winning 1974 County 1164 and a 1977 County 1454.

Amongst the older classics is a 1956 Fowler VF crawler, which is in an extremely original condition, having been on the same Suffolk-based estate since new and has an estimate of £5,000-£7,000.

There is also a 1937 Ferguson Brown Type-A tractor which has an estimate of £10,000 -£15,000 and a 1925 Rumely Oil Pull tractor which has an estimate of £18,000-£20,000.

There is also a number of historic commercial vehicles on offer, including a 1948 Maudslay Mogul Mk.III flatbed lorry, which is set to sell for £15,000-£18,000 and a 1952 7700cc Maudslay Mustang 6-wheel flatbed lorry which could sell for over £25,000.

Case Magnum

Also available is a 1949 Land Rover Series I, which is in an original condition and is set to sell for £20,000-£22,.000.

This sale also sees Cheffins largest motorbike consignment to date, with over 80 vintage, classic and modern motorcycles going under the hammer.

Amongst this section is a 1923 Morgan-Darmont Sports Model three-wheeler, which has been on loan to the Morgan Motor Company Museum and has an estimate of £10,000-£12,000.

There is also a selection of pre-war flat tankers, including a 1918 550cc BSA; a 1916 500cc Phelon & Moore and a 1910 225 Fabrique National.

Rob North

Other very collectable motorbikes on offer include a P&M ‘Rob North’ Triumph T150, with an estimate of £10,000-£12,000 and a 1949 490cc Norton Model 30 International which has an estimate of £15,000-£20,000.

Automobilia lots have been consigned from across the UK, with a number of fresh-to-market items available.

Highlights of these include a 1930s Shell Satam cabinet two door petrol pump, which is over 10 feet tall, and is set to sell for between £8,000 and £10,000 and a National Super Mixture glass globe, which could make between £1,000-£1,500.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery department at Cheffins, commented: “This sale is set to be one of our biggest to date.

Fowler

“It’s packed with tons of highly collectable items, ranging from tractors worth hundreds of thousands of pounds right through to spares and literature with estimates from around £100.

“The County tractor on offer has already seen great excitement ahead of the sale and we are sure bidding will be electric over the two-day sale as buyers look to add the next best piece to their collection, as well as preparing for the upcoming vintage rally season.”

Oliver continued: “We have decided to return all sections of the sale back to offering both live and online bidding following the relaxation of the social distancing regulations.

“Whilst we will undoubtedly see a number of bidders joining us online, there is nothing quite like the buzz of a live sale.

“We are looking forward to welcoming enthusiasts from far and wide to Cheffins for this extraordinary sale which is set to be the biggest in the vintage calendar for the year.”

The sale will take place on 22 and 23 April, at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT.

Morgan Darmont

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.

Automobilia