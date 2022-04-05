Top prices paid for Aidan Strain Collection - 1963 Doe Triple-D sells for £54,000

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, hosted the on-site sale of over 80 classic and vintage tractors on behalf of the well-known collector.

Read: ‘I will be sad to see the tractors go but always knew this day would come’Highlights of the sale included £54,000 paid for a 1963 Doe Triple-D tractor; £32,000 for a David Brown 50D tractor; £31,000 for a 1973 Massey Ferguson 135 tractor; £30,000 for a County 654 Super-4 tractor and £25,000 for a 1973 Ford 7000 tractor.

Mr Strain began his collection in the 1990s, with a focus on Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals.

Doe Triple-D

He decided to sell the collection, which included 81 tractors, as well as various vehicles, implements and spares, to allow for growth of his business, Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering Ltd.

Oliver Godfrey, Director, Cheffins, commented: “The Aidan Strain sale was extremely well attended, with over 400 registered buyers coming along on the day and an additional 250 registered online.

“Buyers came from all over the UK and Europe, with many of the top lots set to stay in Ireland.

“The collection created huge amounts of interest in the lead up, and we saw some extraordinary prices paid for the tractors on offer.

Massey Ferguson 135

“This was one of the largest single vendor collections to come available in Northern Ireland in decades and we offered some of the best quality examples of Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals.”

David Brown 50D