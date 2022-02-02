Fundraising page set up for farmer who starred in BBC show following accident

Fred Collins, who featured in series six of the TV show, was going about his usual farming chores when the tragic accident occurred.

While he was changing the tyre on a tractor – a job he has done countless times in the past – the jack failed, trapping his arm for a considerable amount of time.

At the moment, Fred does not know the full extent of his injuries or just how serious the long-lasting damage may be.

Image: The Farmers' Country Showdown/BBC iPlayer

However, doctors have warned him he may only have 20 per cent function in his arm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Fred, Kimmy and their daughters.

The family, live in Honiton, Devon, where they run a Dairy Shorthorn herd.

On the fundraising page, set up by Julie Giles, it says: “If any of you watched the BBC One series The Farmers’ Country Showdown recently, you will know how the family, as a unit, work so hard to make that farm work.

“Times are hard for everyone, but please give generously and help make things this little bit easier at this horrendous time for the family.

“We all wish you a speedy recovery, and by looking at all the well wishes on social media, it shows how much Fred and his family are thought of by everyone.”