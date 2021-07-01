Great trade for fat ewes remain, prices to £158 at Armoy Mart
A good show of sheep on Wednesday night met with a better trade than was expected.
Spring lambs sold to £116.50.
Fat ewes remained a great trade selling to £158.
Store lambs were in great demand selling to £88.
Spring lambs
John McKeague, Ballycastle 25kgs £116.50. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £110. Seamus McShane, Ballintoy, 22kgs £103. D Anderson, Bushmills 22kgs £106.50. C McCaughan, Ballycastle 24mgs £104.50. Martin Adams, Armoy, 25kgs £104. Terrence McGarry, Loughguile, 24kgs £104. J Bartlett, Ballymoney, 25kgs £104. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 24kgs £104. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 27kgs £106. Darren McLaughlin, Bushmills, 25kgs £101. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £100. William Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £100. M Wallace, Coleraine, 23kgs £100. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 23kgs £99.50. Cahal Martin, Dunloy, 22kgs £98.50. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 22kgs £97.
Store lambs
WJ McKeeman, Bushmills, 9, £84.50, 7, £72.00. P Mitchell, Glenariffe, 5, £86.50. A Dempsey, 16, £88.
Fat ewes
J McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £158. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, Suffolk, £123. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Texel, £120. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, Texel, £112. P McNeill, Cushendun, Suffolk, £124. S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £124. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, Texel, £127. B Mullan, Armoy, Texel, £126. G McFadden, Armoy, Crossbreds £119. A Dowds, Dunloy, Texel, £125. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, Texel, £134. A McKillop, Cushendall, Dorsets, £124.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.