Heifers sell to £1400 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £550 for Limousin bull calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £890 for a 430k Aberdeen Angus bullock from Poyntzpass farmer.

Fat cows topped £1080 for 640k Fleckvieh.

Heifers topped 624k £1400 Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1130 for 466k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock.

Bull calves: Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £550, Limousin at £540, Limousin at £505, Aberdeen Angus at £500, Limousin at £500, Limousin at £480, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £375, Hereford at £375, Castlewellan farmer Fleckvieh at £360 and Banbridge farmer Hereford £290.

Heifer calves: Ballinaskeagh farmer Limousin at £525, Limousin at £510, Rostrevor farmer Charolais at £490, Castlewellan farmer: Aberdeen Angus at £440, Aberdeen Angus at £430, Ballinaskeagh farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Corbet farmer Hereford at £340 and Banbridge farmer Hereford at £270.

Weanling male calves: Lisburn farmer Limousin 238k at £690 (290ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 258k at £645 (250ppk), Charolais 264k at £655 (249ppk), Lisburn farmer Limousin 188k at £460 (245ppk), Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 258k at £620 (241ppk), Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 214k at £480 (224ppk), Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 430k at £890, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £890, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 494k at £890, Hereford 492k at £880, Aberdeen Angus 442k at £855, Hereford 412k at £855, Aberdeen Angus 432k at £850, Hereford 400k at £830, Hereford 440k at £800 and Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 356k at £780.

Weanling heifer calves: Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 234k at £500 (214ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 282k at £600 (213ppk), Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 246k at £520 (212ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 258k at £535 (208ppk), Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 244k at £500 (205ppk), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 506k at £880, Hereford 452k at £770, Aberdeen Angus 446k at £740, Hereford 406k at £670, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 346k at £610, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 282k at £600, Banbridge farmer Hereford 342k at £550, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 258k at £535 and Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 268k at £530, Belgian Blue 246k at £520,

Fat cows: Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 640k at £1080, Waringtown farmer Hereford 646k at £1050 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 678k at £990, Blonde d’Aquitaine 600k at £680.

Fat bulls - Fleckvieh 794k at £1240

Store heifers: Annalong farmer Charolais 340k at £820 (242ppk), Dromore farmer Charolais 390k at £900 (231ppk), Charolais 400k at £920 (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 488k at £1120 (230ppk), Annalong farmer Charolais 472k at £1080 (229ppk), Castlewellan farmer Charolais 508k at £1160 (228ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 624k at £1400, Charolais 634k at £1370, Charolais 620k ‘at £1320, Charolais 618k at £1280, Charolais 592k at £1270, Limousin 570k at £1270, Charolais 554k at £1210, Limousin 544k at £1200 and Castlewellan farmer Charolais 508k at £1160, Limousin 488k at £1120.

Bullocks: Dromore farmer Charolais 398k at £1065 (268ppk), Charolais 466k at £1130 (243ppk), Charolais 432k at £955 (221ppk), Maze farmer Aberdeen Angus 486k at £1030 (212ppk), Dromara farmer Hereford 400k at £840 (210ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Limousin 412k at £850 (207ppk), Maze farmer Limousin 408k at £830 (204ppk), Dromore farmer Charolais 472k at £960 (203ppk), Dromore farmer Charolais 466k at £1130, Charolais 398k at £1065, Maze farmer Aberdeen Angus 486k at £1030, Dromara farmer Hereford 510k at £990, Dromore farmer Charolais 472k at £960, Charolais 432k at £955 Kilkeel farmer Hereford 488k at £930, Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 506k at £920 and Dromore farmer Hereford 498k at £900, Limousin 468k at £900.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.42 a kilo for 13.3kg at £72.

Fat ewes topped at £143 for a Texel ewe from a Cranfield farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £120 each.

Light lambs: Dromara farmer 13.3k at £73, 14.8k at £76, Kilkeel farmer: 14k at £71.5 and Kilcoo farmer: 14.1k at £71.

Spring lambs: Hilltown farmer 26.1k at £109, Leitrim farmer 27k at £108, 26.3k at £108, Downpatrick farmer 24.7k at £107, Kilkeel farmer 25.7k at £107, Mayobridge farmer 23.5k at £106.50, Dromara farmer 25.9k at £106.50, Banbridge farmer 25.2k at £106, Katesbridge farmer 25.2k at £106 and Kilcoo farmer 23.9k at £106.

Fat ewes: Cranfield farmer: £143, Newry farmer: £135, Annaclone farmer: £134, Waringstown farmer: £133, Litrim farmer: £130, Rathfriland farmer: £127, Kilkeel farmer: £125, Downpatrick farmer £124, Ballynahinch farmer £118 and Dromara farmer £118.

Fat rams: Rathfriland farmer £135 and Kilkeel farmer £106.

Breeding ewes: £200, £180, £175, £175 and £165.

