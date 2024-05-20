Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seasonally smaller show of cattle in town on Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old. topped to £430 for Belgium Blue bull calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling heifer calves topped to £780 for a 346kg from Castlewellan farmer.

Fat cows topped £1220 for 540kg Holstein.

Heifers topped £1520 for 550kg Limousin.

Rathfriland Mart

Bullocks Topped at £1510 for 570kg Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Blue at £430, Newry farmer Blue at £430, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £360, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £340, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £335, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £335, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £325,Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £325, Shorthorn at £325 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £305.

heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Blue at £300, Hereford at £300,Newry farmer Blue at £260, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £255, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £250, Annaclone farmer, Aberdeen Angus at £240, Ballyward farmer, Aberdeen Angus at £230 at £230 and Hillsborough farmer, Hereford at £225, at £225.

weanling male calves

Fermanagh farmer, Friesian at £430 and Crossgar farmer Limousin at £370.

weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Hereford 346k at £780, Limousin at £690, Dromara farmer Limousin 241k at £640, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 296k at £600, Aberdeen Angus 260k at £590, Aberdeen Angus 274k at £580, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 238k at £540, Limousin 266kg at £520 Fermanagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 228k at £500.

Fat cows

Banbridge farmer Holstein 540k at £1220, at £1040, at £880, 704kg at £860, Dromore farmer Friesian 598k at £835 and Banbridge farmer Holstein 552kg at £780, at £770, £770, at £740, at £735.

Heifers

Ballyward farmer Limousin 550k at £1520, Saler 564k at £1440 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 366k at £1000.

Bullocks

Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 570k at £1510, Charolais 518k at £1390, Fleckvieh 526k at £1340, Limousin 554k at £1340, Aberdeen Angus 558k at £1210, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 580k at £1210 and Newry farmer Shorthorn beef 468k at £1160, Simmental 454k at £1120, Shorthorn 482k at £1100, Charolais 436k at £1090,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and hoggets selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Gilford farmer topped the sale at £8.29 a kilo for 21.9kg at £181.50.

Fat ewes topped at £250.

More ewes over the £220 mark this week with plainer ewes from £178 to £196.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 24k at £183.50, Ballynahinch farmer 30k at £183, Whitecross farmer 25k at £182, Gilford farmer 21.9k at £181.50, Hilltown farmer 23.4k at £181, Portadown farmer 24.4k at £180, Newry farmer 25k at £180, Dromara farmer 28k at £180, Ballynahinch farmer 25.1k at £180 and Bryansford farmer 23.4k at £176.

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 37k at £209, Ballyroney farmer 31.5k at £185, Ballinaskeagh farmer 28k at £184, Banbridge farmer 25k at £171, Loughbrickland farmer 28k at £170, Kilcoo farmer 25k at £166, Clough farmer 23.7k at £160 and Clough farmer 22.9k at £158, 22.6k at £153, 22k at £152.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer at £250, Newry farmer at £246, Kilcoo farmer at £245, Hilltown farmer at £220. Newcastle farmer at £196, Waringstown farmer at £192, Banbridge farmer at £190, Shinn farmer at £190, Whitecross farmer at £180 and Waringstown farmer at £178.

Fat rams

Whitecross farmer at £220, at £192, Rathfriland farmer at £152 and Banbridge farmer at £140.

Ewes and lambs