Heifers selling to a top price of £1,120 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,020 for a 486kg Charolais at £2.10 per kg and to a top of £2.84 per kilo for a Limousin 162kg at £460.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,120 for a 504kg Saler at £2.22 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Limousin 208kg at £520.

Fat cows were also a very solid trade selling to a top price of £1,100 for a 626kg Limousin at £1.76 per kilo.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 162kg at £460 = 2.84p; Limousin, 202kg at £450 = 2.23p; Limousin, 196kg at £460 = 2.35p; Limousin, 244kg at £490 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1,020 = 2.10p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 388kg at £970 = 2.50p; Limousin, 344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £900 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £930 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £930 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 494kg at £920 = 1.86p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 356kg at £660 = 1.85p; Limousin, 338kg at £650 = 1.92p; Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £810 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £810 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £810 = 1.75p; Aberdeen Angus, 586kg at £1,000 = 1.71p; Charolais, 452kg at £830 = 1.84p; Fleckvieh, 514kg at £860 = 1.67p; Maghera producer; Holstein, 432kg at £620 = 1.44p; Holstein, 404kg at £620 = 1.53p; Holstein, 436kg at £620 = 1.42p; Fr,440kg at £620 = 1.41p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,020 = 2.10p; Fleckvieh, 502kg at £830 = 1.65p; Feeny producer; Fleckvieh, 466kg at £860 = 1.85p; Fleckvieh, 470kg at £790 = 1.68p; Fleckvieh, 444kg at £790 = 1.78p; Fleckvieh, 454kg at £760 = 1.67p and Upperlands producer; Simmental, 292kg at £550 = 1.88p; Hereford, 282kg at £450 = 1.60p; Hereford, 274kg at £510 = 1.86p.

Heifers

Kilrea producer; Saler, 504kg at £1,120 = 2.22p; Saler, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Saler, 468kg at £920 = 1.97p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 208kg at £520 = 2.50p; Limousin, 400kg at £850 = 2.13p; Limousin, 390kg at £800 = 2.05p; Limousin, 310kg at £590 = 1.90p; Limousin, 420kg at £890 = 2.12p; Limousin, 282kg at £550 = 1.95p; Limousin, 348kg at £700 = 2.01p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 326kg at £790 = 2.42p; Limousin, 270kg at £560 = 2.07p; Coleraine producer; Irish Moile, 452kg at £870 = 1.92p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 380kg at £820 = 2.16p; Shorthorn beef, 322kg at £680 = 2.11p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 454kg at £1,020 = 2.25p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,030 = 2.43p; Charolais, 442kg at £950 = 2.15p; Limousin, 488kg at £910 = 1.86p; Dungiven producer; Simmental, 376kg at £760 = 2.02p; Simmental, 422kg at £830 = 1.97p; Simmental, 378kg at £830 = 2.20p; Simmental, 314kg at £660 = 2.10p and Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £700 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 310kg at £570 = 1.84p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £134 and fat ewes to £194.

An excellent show of over 1,700 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 7th August. 550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £194.00. 1,150 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £134.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Tobermore producer; 29.5kg at £134.00 = 4.54p; Pomeroy producer; 30kg at £112.50 = 3.75p; Pomeroy producer; 26kg at £109.00 = 4.19p; Magilligan producer; 29kg at £107.50 = 3.71p; Ballymoney producer; 27kg at £107.00 = 3.96p; Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £105.50 = 4.31p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £105.00 = 4.04p; Ballymoney producer; 26.8kg at £104.50 = 3.90p; Upperlands producer; 24.4kg at £103.00 = 4.22p; Toomebridge producer; 25kg at £102.00 = 4.08p; Portglenone producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £101.00 = 4.04p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £100.00 = 3.70p; Garvagh producer; 24.2kg at £99.50 = 4.11p and Swatragh producer; 24.25kg at £98.00 = 4.04p.

Mid weight: Coleraine producer; 23kg at £105.50 =4.59p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £101.00 =4.39p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £100.50 = 4.28p; Coleraine producer; 22.8kg at £100.00 = 4.39p; Garvagh producer; 22.75kg at £100.00 = 4.40p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £99.50 = 4.23p; Moneymore producer; 23.6kg at £99.50 = 4.22p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £99.00 = 4.25p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £99.00 = 4.21p; Limavady producer; 22.25kg at £98.50 = 4.43p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £98.50 = 4.19p; Moneymore producer; 23.3kg at £98.50 = 4.23p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £97.00 = 4.13p; Garvagh producer; 22.2kg at £96.50 = 4.35p; Desertmartin producer; 22.8kg at £96.00 = 4.21p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £96.00 = 4.19p; Ballymoney producer; 23.5kg at £96.00 = 4.09p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £96.00 = 4.19p and Cookstown producer; 22kg at £95.50 = 4.34p.

Light weight: Maghera producer; 17.9kg at £84.50 = 4.72p; Swatragh producer; 18.5kg at £84.50 =4.57p; Draperstown producer; 14.5kg at £83.00 = 5.72p; Slaughtmanus producer; 18.6kg at £82.50 = 4.44p; Garvagh producer; 17.25kg at £82.00 = 4.75p; Omagh producer; 17kg at £82.00 = 4.82p; Garvagh producer; 18.4kg at £81.50 = 4.43p; Tobermore producer; 17.75kg at £81.00 = 4.56p; Slaughtmanus producer; 15kg at £78.50 = 5.23p; Magherafelt producer; 14.5kg at £74.50 = 5.14p and Claudy producer; 16.25kg at £73.50 = 4.52p.

Fat ewes: Tobermore producer £194; Ballymena producer £190 and Crumlin producer £189.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Thursday evenings sale produced another outstanding trade for 700 quality sheep that were presented at our weekly breeding sheep sale.

Quality ewe lambs topped at £110. Quality hoggets topped at £215.

More stock required to meet a strong demand.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.