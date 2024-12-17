Heifers selling to a top price of £1700 per head at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 16th December seen a seasonal entry of 65 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a brilliant trade for all stock on offer.

Super demand for fat cows, more cows required.

Bullocks sold to 391p/kg for a Limousin at 256kg (£1000) and to a top of £1470 per head for a Limousin at 420kg (350p/kg).

Heifers sold to 351p/kg for a Limousin at 228kg (£800) and to a top of £1700 per head for a Limousin at 500kg (340p/kg).

Fat cows sold to 256p/kg for a Belgian Blue at 524kg (£1340) and to a top of £1680 per head for a Hereford at 720kg (233p/kg).

This was the mart's last cattle sale for the Christmas break, the mart would like to thank all their sellers and buyers for your custom over the 2024 year and look forward to seeing you all again in the new year, cattle sale returns on Monday 6th January.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 524kg £1340 (256), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 500kg £1260 (252), Maghera producer, Hereford 620kg £1530 (247), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 620kg £1490 (240), Maghera producer, Hereford 720kg £1680 (233), Maghera producer, Hereford 530kg £1180 (223), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 670kg £1340 (200), Foreglen producer, Hereford 660kg £1260 (191) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1180 (181).

Cows and calves

Garvagh producer, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf £2060.

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Limousin 228kg £800 (351), Maghera producer, Limousin 252kg £850 (337), Maghera producer, Limousin 254kg £850 (335) and Claudy producer, Limousin 280kg £930 (332).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 324kg £1100 (340), Maghera producer, Limousin 322kg £1090 (339), Martinstown producer, Charolais 342kg £1090 (319), Maghera producer, Limousin 358kg £1100 (307), Bellaghy producer, Saler 398kg £1140 (286), Bellaghy producer, Saler 384kg £1100 (286) and Maghera producer, Limousin 318kg £820 (258.)

401kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 404kg £1410 (349), Maghera producer, Limousin 500kg £1700 (340), Maghera producer, Limousin 412kg £1400 (340), Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 464kg £1490 (321), Maghera producer, Limousin 448kg £1410 (315), Bellaghy producer, Belgian Blue 478kg £1460 (305), Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 458kg £1390 (303), Bellaghy producer, Saler 410kg £1210 (295) and Bellaghy producer, Simmental 428kg £1260 (294).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Limousin 256kg £1000 (391), Maghera producer, Limousin 300kg £1150 (383), Claudy producer, Limousin 296kg £1080 (365), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £1070 (364) and Maghera producer, Limousin 274kg £970 (354).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 392kg £1430 (365), Claudy producer, Limousin 340kg £1240 (365), Maghera producer, Limousin 338kg £1230 (364), Martinstown producer, Charolais 358kg £1300 (363), Maghera producer, Limousin 340kg £1190 (350), Maghera producer, Limousin 320kg £1120 (350), Maghera producer, Limousin 388kg £1350 (348), Dungiven producer, Charolais 322kg £1100 (342), Martinstown producer, Charolais 328kg £1120 (341), Martinstown producer, Limousin 326kg £1100 (337), Martinstown producer, Charolais 394kg £1300 (330), Draperstown producer, Limousin 398kg £1290 (324), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 364kg £1110 (305) and Maghera producer, Limousin 370kg £1020 (276).

401kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 420kg £1470 (350) and Maghera producer, Limousin 418kg £1450 (347).

Coloured and rare breed sheep sale

Friday 13th December saw the Christmas coloured and rare breed sheep sale take place with a great entry of 100 lots which seen a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

In-lamb ewes reached a top of 306gns for 2 Badger face, breeding ewe lambs to a top of 1200gns for a single Valais Blacknose, breeding rams reached a top of 320gns for a single Valais Blacknose and ewes and lambs to a high of 365gns for a Dorset with 2 lambs at foot.

Some of Friday’s sample prices

In lamb ewes

Swatragh producer, 2 Badger Face 306g, Garvagh producer, 1 Dorset 220g, Garvagh producer, 1 Dorset 205g, Garvagh producer, 1 Hampshire 200g, Claudy producer, 4 Blue Texel 192g, Claudy producer, 4 Blue Texel 190g and Ballymena producer, 1 Dorper 165g.

Breeding ewe lambs

Aughnacloy producer, 1 Valais Blacknose 1200g, Aughnacloy producer, 1 Valais Blacknose 1020g, Aughnacloy producer, 1 Valais Blacknose 800g, Aughnacloy producer, 1 Valais Blacknose 500g, Downpatrick producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 240G, Garvagh producer, 2 Teeswater 220g, Downpatrick producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 210g, Downpatrick producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 210g, Carnlough producer, 2 Dutch Spotted 210g, Carnlough producer, 2 Dutch Spotted 200g, Carnlough producer, 2 Dutch Spotted 200g, Downpatrick producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 180g, Claudy producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 180g, Swatragh producer, 2 Cheviot 172g, Downpatrick producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 165g, Claudy producer, 1 Dutch Spotted 165g, Swatragh producer, 2 Cheviot 165g and Gracehill producer, 2 Dutch Spotted 160g.

Breeding rams

Aughnacloy producer, 1 Valais Blacknose 320g.

Ewes with twins at foot

Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 365g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 350g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 3 lambs 350g, Glarryford producer, 1 Milford and 2 lambs 340g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 330g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 3 lambs 325g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 320g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 300g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 280g and Armoy producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs 275g.

Ewes with single at foot

Glarryford producer, 1 Milford and 1 lamb 270g, Garvagh producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb 265g, Garvagh producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb 265g, Armoy producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb 240g, Armoy producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb 225g, Templepatrick producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb 220g, Garvagh producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb 200g and Downpatrick producer, 1 Dorper and 1 lamb 190g.

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 14th December saw an entry of over 1050 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a super trade with over 750 lambs and 300 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat ewes reached a top of £248 for two ewes and rams to a top of £192 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching outstanding prices.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £166 for 8 lambs at 30kg and to a top of 703p/kg for 3 lambs at 18kg into £126.50.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 21st December - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight Fat Lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, 1 lamb 25kg £155 (620), Garvagh producer, 20 lambs 25.5kg £155.50 (610), Coagh producer, 2 lambs 27kg £159 (589), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 25kg £147 (588), Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 27kg £158 (585), Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 25kg £145 (580), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 27.5kg £158.50 (576), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £149 (573), Coagh producer, 1 lamb 27kg £153.50 (569), Dungiven producer, 1 lamb 26kg £146.50 (563), Knockloughrim producer, 8 lambs 30kg £166 (553) and Kilrea producer, 2 lambs 29.5kg £163 (553).

Mid weight Fat Lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, 5 lambs 22kg £145.50 (661), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 22kg £145.50 (661), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 22kg £145 (659), Portadown producer, 1 lamb 22kg £144 (655), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 22kg £143.50 (652), Greysteel producer, 11 lambs 22.5kg £146.50 (651), Slaughtmanus producer, 10 lambs 23kg £149.50 (650), Clady producer, 5 lambs 23kg £149.50 (650), Coagh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £155.50 (648), Greysteel producer, 5 lambs 24kg £154.50 (644), Portadown producer, 1 lamb 24kg £154.50 (644), Limavady producer, 8 lambs 23.5kg £151 (643), Clady producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £144.50 (642), Limavady producer, 6 lambs 21.5kg £137.50 (640) and Crumlin producer, 16 lambs 22kg £140.50 (639).

Light weight fat lambs/heavy store lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, 3 lambs 18kg £126.50 (703), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 20kg £136 (680), Portglenone producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £136 (663), Randalstown producer, 3 lambs 19kg £126 (663), Limavady producer, 5 lambs 19kg £125 (658), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 20kg £130.50 (653), Limavady producer, 29 lambs 19kg £123.50 (650), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 18.5kg £120 (649), Cookstown producer, 24 lambs 20kg £129.50 (648), Clady producer, 10 lambs 20kg £129.50 (648), Ringsend producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £125.50 (644), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 20kg £128.50 (643), Magherafelt producer, 5 lambs 18kg £115.50 (642), Cookstown producer, 23 lambs 20.5kg £131 (639) and Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 19kg £120 (632).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Limavady producer, 10 lambs 17.5kg £114, Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 17kg £113, Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 17.5kg £109, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 17kg £102 and Crumlin producer, 2 lambs 16kg £100.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £248, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £244, Limavady producer, 5 ewes £234, Randalstown producer, 6 ewes £230, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £218, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £202, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £198, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £197, Bushmills producer, 3 ewes £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £190, Randalstown producer, 8 ewes £188, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £186, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £182, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £182 and Greysteel producer, 1 ewe £182.

Fat rams

Swatragh producer, 1 ram £192, Coagh producer, 1 ram £190, Tobermore producer, 1 ram £176, Maghera producer, 1 ram £174, Cranagh producer, 1 ram £164, Tobermore producer, 1 ram £164, Greysteel producer, 1 ram £158, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £154, Coagh producer, 1 ram £144, Maghera producer, 1 ram £144 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £140.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.