Heifers selling to £1,190 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A very strong seasonal show of almost 70 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 31st May which resulted in another excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,020 for a 446kg Limousin at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.75 per kilo for a Charolais 262kg at £720.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,190 for a 590kg Limousin at £2.02 per kg and to a top of £2.46 per kilo for a Charolais 358kg at £880.
Fat Cows were also a great trade topping at £1.77 per kilo for an Aberdeen Angus.
A lot more stock required to meet demand.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 446kg at £1,020 = 2.29p; Limousin, 366kg at £770 = 2.10p; Limousin, 416kg at £830 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 452kg at £950 = 2.10p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 342kg at £780 = 2.28p; Limousin, 408kg at £930 = 2.28p; Limousin, 380kg at £800 = 2.11p; Limousin, 416kg at £830 = 2.00p; Ballyronan producer; Charolais, 202kg at £540 = 2.67p; Charolais, 308kg at £710 = 2.31p; Charolais, 262kg at £720 = 2.75p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 332kg at £830 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 380kg at £740 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £980 = 2.26p; Ardboe producer; Simmental, 426kg at £980 = 2.30p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 465kg at £930 = 2.00p; Charolais, 448kg at £950 = 2.12p; Charolais, 480kg at £940 = 1.96p; Limousin, 448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 336kg at £790 = 2.35p and Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 524kg at £970 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £650 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £870 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £820 = 1.75p.
Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 358kg at £880 = 2.46p; Charolais, 370kg at £810 = 2.19p; Charolais, 314kg at £730 = 2.32p; Charolais, 370kg at £880 = 2.38p; Charolais, 362kg at £860 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 590kg at £1,190 = 2.02p; Limousin, 430kg at £820 = 1.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 364kg at £670 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £800 = 1.83p; Stabiliser, 428kg at £790 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £850 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £790 = 1.91p; Hereford, 372kg at £620 = 1.67p; Hereford, 424kg at £760 = 1.79p; Hereford, 382kg at £570 = 1.49p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 352kg at £830 = 2.36p.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £390. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £220.
Thursday evening’s sale produced another very solid trade for 300 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.
Sample prices:
Ewes and lambs: Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £390; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £262; Draperstown producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £254; Cullybackey producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £254; Dungiven producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £246; Dungiven producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £236; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £236; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £210; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £207 and Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £206.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs sold to £160. Fat ewes sold to £201.
An excellent show of over 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th May.
300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £201.
Over 700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £160.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £142.00 = 5.36p; Eglinton producer; 27kg at £141.00 = 5.22p; Tobermore producer; 27kg at £135.00 = 5.00p; Cookstown producer; 25.3kg at £135.00 = 5.33p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £135.00 = 5.40p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £134.00 = 4.96p; Claudy producer; 24.75kg at £134.00 = 5.41p; Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £132.50 = 5.41p; Claudy producer; 24.2kg at £132.00 = 5.45p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £132.00 = 5.50p; Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £131.00 = 5.46p and Swatragh producer; 27kg at £130.00 = 4.81p.
Mid-weight: Maghera producer; 23kg at £160.00 =6.96p; Drumsurn producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £131.00 = 5.70p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £130.50 = 5.67p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £130.50 = 5.67p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £130.50 = 5.87p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £130.00 = 5.65p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £130.00 = 5.65p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £130.00 = 5.65p; Cullybackey producer; 23.5kg at £129.00 = 5.49p; Ahoghill producer; 23.2kg at £129.00 = 5.56p; Ballycastle producer; 23.5kg at £129.00 = 5.49p; Limavady producer; 22.2kg at £128.50 = 5.79p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £128.50 = 5.84p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £128.50 = 5.47p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £128.00 = 5.57p and Cookstown producer; 22.3kg at £128.50 = 5.76p.
Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 18.75kg at £109.50 =5.84p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £100.00 = 5.88p and Magherafelt producer; 18.7kg at £100.00 = 5.35p.
Fat ewes: Ballycastle producer £201; Cookstown producer £182 and Ballymoney producer; £178.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale resumes on Thursday 22nd July at 7.30pm.