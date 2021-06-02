Heifers selling to £1,190 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,020 for a 446kg Limousin at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.75 per kilo for a Charolais 262kg at £720.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,190 for a 590kg Limousin at £2.02 per kg and to a top of £2.46 per kilo for a Charolais 358kg at £880.

Fat Cows were also a great trade topping at £1.77 per kilo for an Aberdeen Angus.

A lot more stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 446kg at £1,020 = 2.29p; Limousin, 366kg at £770 = 2.10p; Limousin, 416kg at £830 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 452kg at £950 = 2.10p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 342kg at £780 = 2.28p; Limousin, 408kg at £930 = 2.28p; Limousin, 380kg at £800 = 2.11p; Limousin, 416kg at £830 = 2.00p; Ballyronan producer; Charolais, 202kg at £540 = 2.67p; Charolais, 308kg at £710 = 2.31p; Charolais, 262kg at £720 = 2.75p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 332kg at £830 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 380kg at £740 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £980 = 2.26p; Ardboe producer; Simmental, 426kg at £980 = 2.30p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 465kg at £930 = 2.00p; Charolais, 448kg at £950 = 2.12p; Charolais, 480kg at £940 = 1.96p; Limousin, 448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 336kg at £790 = 2.35p and Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 524kg at £970 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £650 = 1.66p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £870 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £820 = 1.75p.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 358kg at £880 = 2.46p; Charolais, 370kg at £810 = 2.19p; Charolais, 314kg at £730 = 2.32p; Charolais, 370kg at £880 = 2.38p; Charolais, 362kg at £860 = 2.38p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 590kg at £1,190 = 2.02p; Limousin, 430kg at £820 = 1.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 364kg at £670 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £800 = 1.83p; Stabiliser, 428kg at £790 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £850 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £790 = 1.91p; Hereford, 372kg at £620 = 1.67p; Hereford, 424kg at £760 = 1.79p; Hereford, 382kg at £570 = 1.49p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 352kg at £830 = 2.36p.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £390. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £220.

Thursday evening’s sale produced another very solid trade for 300 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Sample prices:

Ewes and lambs: Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £390; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £262; Draperstown producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £254; Cullybackey producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £254; Dungiven producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £246; Dungiven producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £236; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £236; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 2 lambs £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £220; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £210; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £207 and Kilrea producer; 1 ewe, 1 lamb £206.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs sold to £160. Fat ewes sold to £201.

An excellent show of over 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th May.

300 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £201.

Over 700 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £160.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £142.00 = 5.36p; Eglinton producer; 27kg at £141.00 = 5.22p; Tobermore producer; 27kg at £135.00 = 5.00p; Cookstown producer; 25.3kg at £135.00 = 5.33p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £135.00 = 5.40p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £134.00 = 4.96p; Claudy producer; 24.75kg at £134.00 = 5.41p; Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £132.50 = 5.41p; Claudy producer; 24.2kg at £132.00 = 5.45p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £132.00 = 5.50p; Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £131.00 = 5.46p and Swatragh producer; 27kg at £130.00 = 4.81p.

Mid-weight: Maghera producer; 23kg at £160.00 =6.96p; Drumsurn producer; 22kg at £132.00 = 6.00p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £131.00 = 5.70p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £130.50 = 5.67p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £130.50 = 5.67p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £130.50 = 5.87p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £130.00 = 5.65p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £130.00 = 5.65p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £130.00 = 5.65p; Cullybackey producer; 23.5kg at £129.00 = 5.49p; Ahoghill producer; 23.2kg at £129.00 = 5.56p; Ballycastle producer; 23.5kg at £129.00 = 5.49p; Limavady producer; 22.2kg at £128.50 = 5.79p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £128.50 = 5.84p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £128.50 = 5.47p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £128.00 = 5.57p and Cookstown producer; 22.3kg at £128.50 = 5.76p.

Light weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 18.75kg at £109.50 =5.84p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £100.00 = 5.88p and Magherafelt producer; 18.7kg at £100.00 = 5.35p.

Fat ewes: Ballycastle producer £201; Cookstown producer £182 and Ballymoney producer; £178.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.