Heifers selling to £1400 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £500 for Belgian Blue heifer calf for a Kilkeel farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1000 for a 384k Simmental Bullock from Kilkeel farmer.

Fat cows topped £1470 for 882k Aberdeen Angus.

Cows and calve topped £1360.

Heifers topped 668k £1400 Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1460 for 704k Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £370, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Dromara farmer Friesian at £300, Friesian £285, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £285, Dromara farmer Friesian at £280, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £270, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £270 and Dromara farmer Friesian at £260.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £500, Belgian Blue £400, Belgian Blue £380, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Aberdeen Angus £290, Gilford farmer: Belgian Blue at £280, Belgian Blue £275 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £265.

Weanling male calves

Kilkeel farmer Simmental 282k at £800 (284ppk), Simmental 384k at £1000 (261ppk), Banbridge farmer Limousin 246k at £590 (240ppk), Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 248k at £570 (230ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 432k at £950 (220ppk), Seapatrick farmer Limousin 284k at £620 (219ppk), Kilkeel farmer Simmental 384k at £1000, Donaghmore farmer Limousin 432k at £950, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 282k at £800, Ballinran farmer Belgian Blue 490k at £740, Banbridge farmer Limousin 326k at £710, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 376k at £700, Aramgh farmer Limousin 314k at £660, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angusn 322k at £640, Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus 290k at £630 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 284k at £620.

Weanling heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 270k at £680 (252ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 280k at £640 (229ppk), Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus 302k at £650 (216ppk), Aberdeen Angus 278k at £580 (209ppk), Ballyroney farmer Limousin 384k at £780 (204ppk), Ballyroney farmer Limousin 384k at £780, Limousin 346k at £700, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 270k at £680, Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus 302k at £650, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 280 at £640, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 344k at £630, Corbet farmer Aberdeen Angus 278k at £580, Dromara farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 330k at £540 and Cabra farmer Hereford 286k at £490, Hereford 252k at £440.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 882k at £1470, Limousin 684k at £1070 and Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 728k at £980,

Cows and calves

Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue cow and Simmental calf £1360 and Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue cow and Belgian Blue calf £1140.

Store heifers

Ballymartin farmer Charolais 556k at £1300 (234ppk), Charolais 550k ‘ £1210 (220ppk), Newry farmer Charolais 498k at £1090 (219ppk), Downpatrick farmer Limousin 390k at £850 (218ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 524k at £1140 (218ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 642k at £1390 (217ppk), Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 668k at £1400, Newry farmer Limousin 642k at £1390, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 662k at £1350, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 556k at £1300, Charolais 550k at £1210, Ballyward farmer Limousin 524k at £1140, Newry farmer Charolais 498k at £1090, Limousin 570k at £1060, Ballyward farmer Limousin 500k at £1060 and Newry farmer Limousin 488k at £1020.

Bullocks

Kilcoo farmer Charolais 458k at £1180 (258ppk), Ballyroney farmer Charolais 480k at £1150 (240ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 560k at £1290 (231ppk), Hillsborough farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 500k at £1150 (230ppk), Belgian Blue 564k at £1280 (227ppk), Blonde d’Aquitaine 544k at £1230 (226ppk), Blonde d’Aquitaine 500k at £1130 (226ppk), Blonde d’Aquitaine 452k at £1020 (226ppk), Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 704k at £1460, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 654k at £1400, Aberdeen Angus 656k at £1390, Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1360, Aberdeen Angus 632k at £1350, Aberdeen Angus 638 at £1330, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 640k at £1300, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 560k at £1290, Dromara farmer Hereford 626k at £1280, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 564k at £1280, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 574k at £1260, Dromara farmer Hereford 598k at £1240, Belgian Blue 604k at £1240 and Ballyroney farmer Charolais 572k at £1230.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Newry farmer topped the sale at £6.00 a kilo for 10kg at £60.

Fat ewes topped at £131 for a Suffolk ewes from a Kilkeel farmer.

More ewes over the £120 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £115 each.

Light lambs

Newry farmer 10k at £60, Kilkeel farmer: 13.5k at £72 and Newry farmer: 18k at £95.

Spring lambs

Hilltown farmer 24.9k at £103, Rathfriland farmer 25.7k at £102, Banbridge farmer 27k at £101, Katesbridge farmer 25k at £100, Poyntzpass farmer 25k at £100, Ballynahinch farmer 23.7k at £99.50, Castlewellan farmer 23.9k at £97, Dromara farmer 22.4k at £97 and Ballyward farmer 22k at £96.50.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer: £131, Ballyward farmer: £127, Dromara farmer: £120, Kilkeel farmer: £120, Annalong farmer: £119, Kilkeel farmer: £117, Dundrum farmer: £115, Kilkeel farmer £111, Katesbridge farmer £108 and Kilkeel farmer £107.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer £168.

Breeding ewes

£176, £162, £160, £154, £152.

Breeding rams - £295, £260,

