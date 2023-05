The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £480 for Belgian Blue heifer calf for a Lisburn farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1130 for a 402k Simmental from Newry farmer.

Fat cows topped at £1450 for 660k Speckled Park.

Rathfriland Mart

Breeding bull topped at £1340.

Heifers topped £1760 for 680k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1600 for 556k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue £410, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £395, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £360, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £310, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £305, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £300.

Heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Belgian Blue at £480, Aberdeen Angus at £445, Limousin at £440, Limousin at £420, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £390, Newry farmer Limousin at £370, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £350 and Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £340, Belgian Blue at £340.

Weanling male calves

Hilltown farmer Simmental 200k at £690 (345), Charolais 204k at £700 (343), Kilkeel farmer Simmental 280k at £940 (336), Downpatrick farmer Simmental 392k at £995, Simmental 316k at £985, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 308k at £980, Ballymartin farmer Simmental 328k at £940, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 280k at £940, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 300k at £930, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 264k at £815, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 296k at £800, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 358k at £790 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 298k at £790.

Weanling heifer calves

Newry farmer Simmental 402k at £1130, Downpatrick farmer Simmental 204k at £555 (272), Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 272k at £740 (272), Newry farmer Simmental 402k at £1130, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 412k at £1080, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 402k at £935, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 344k at £900, Limousin 340k at £900, Newry farmer Charolais 362k at £895, Simmental 354k at £890, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 310k at £800, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 304k at £785 and Dromara farmer Limousin 346k at £780.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Saintfield farmer Speckled Park 660k at £1450, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 660k at £1270, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 656k at £1250, Kilkeel farmer Blonde 634k at £1160, Limousin 500k at £1090, Ballyward farmer Limousin 510k at £1090, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 540k at £1075, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 500k at £1070, Dromore farmer Limousin 504k at £940 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 454k at £930.

Breeding bull

Ballyroney farmer Charolais 638k at £1340.

Store heifers

Dromore farmer Limousin 680k at £1760, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 656k at £1700, Limousin 544k at £1370, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 440k at £1370, Dromara farmer Limousin 498k at £1350, Dromore farmer Limousin 500k at £1340, Dromara farmer Limousin 514k at £1240, Loughbrickland farmer Fleckvieh 502k at £1240, Dromara farmer Limousin 490k at £1180 and Dromore farmer Limousin 480k at £1160.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Limousin 556k at £1600, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 532k at £1360, Dromara farmer Limousin 500k at £1340, Lisburn farmer Friesian 460k at £1120, Newry farmer Fleckvieh 444k at £1090, Lisburn farmer Saler 444k at £1010, Newry farmer Charolais 440k at £970, Fleckvieh 368k at £870, Friesian 424k at £870, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue 342k at £860 and Newry farmer Holstein 376k at £710.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Ballyward farmer topped the sale at £6.15 a kilo for 21.9kg at £134.50.

Fat ewes topped at £169 for a Suffolk ewe from a Saintfield farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £140.

Spring lambs

Ballyward farmer 23.5k at £140, Dromara farmer 23.5k at £140, Castlewellan farmer 24.4k at £140, 24k at £140, Katesbridge farmer 24.20k at £140, Jerrettspass farmer 23.20k at £139, Ballinaskeagh farmer 22.90k at £137, Poyntzpass farmer 23.70k at £136, Kilkeel farmer 22.3k at £135 and Rathfriland farmer 23.40k at £135.

Hoggets

Rathfriland farmer 30k at £147, Newry farmer 32.20k at £143, Newry farmer 35kg at £140, Newry farmer 29k at £139.50. Downpatrick farmer 28k at £138.

Fat ewes

Kilkeel farmer at £169, Katesbridge farmer at £166, Kilcoo farmer at £160, Ballyward farmer at £150, Rathfriland farmer at £150, Banbridge farmer at £148, Newry farmer at £147, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Newry farmer at £135 and Banbridge farmer at £135.

Fat rams

Newry farmer at £121 and Rathfriland farmer at £101.

