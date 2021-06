Highest cattle prices this year at Rathfriland Co-Op

Weanling calves cleared to 336p/k for a 208k Lim female at £700. 29 fat cows sold to £1510 for 890k Angus from Downpatrick. A Lim cow 630k from Dolly’s Brae sold at £1270. A top of 210p/k for 604k at £1280. Suckler stock sold to £1420 for a Ch cow with Angus calf from Drumarkin. A Lim breeding bull from Ballyward sold at £1540 with a SH at £1180. 50 heifers sold in a flying trade to a top of £1400 for a 536k Lim or 261p/k from Begney with a 590k Angus at £1400. 70 bullocks sold to £1270 for a 660k Lim from Castlewellan with a 554k Hereford at £1260 or 230p/k. Dropped calves sold to £555 twice for 2 Lims from Ballykeel.

DROPPED CALVES: Ballykeel farmer Lim male at £555 and female at £555. Katesbridge farmer Angus and Hereford bulls £550 each. Seafin farme Lim female at £490. Dundrum farmer BB bull at £475. Waringstown farmer Her male at £470. Armagh farmer Sim bulls at £460. Dundrum farmer Blue heifer at £465 etc.

WEANLINGS: Dolly’s Brae farmer 208k at £700. Castlewellan farmer 308k at £635. Dromara farmer 280k at £560, 220k at £535, 204k at £490. Annalong farmer 226k at £535, 204k at £490, 220k at £400 etc.

SUCKLERS: Drumarkin farmer £1420 for Ch cow and Angus calf. Newry farmer £1080 and £1060 for Herefords. Ballyward farmer Lim bull at £1540. Katesbridge farmer Sh bull at £1180.

29 FAT COWS: Downpatrick farmer 890k at £1510. Dolly’s Brae farmer 630k at £1270. Lisburn farmer 748k at £1250. Newry farmer 732k at £1200. Rathfriland farmer 716k at £1180. Downpatrick farmer 764k at £1180. Sheepsbridge farmer 614k at £1150. Comber farmer 664k Fr at £1140. Waringstown farmer 694k at £1130.

HEIFERS: Begney farmer 536k at £1400, 590k at £1400. Dromara farmer 528k at £1380, 644k at £1400, 496k at £1320. Begney farmer 528k at 31380. Katesbridge farmer 604k at £1280. Dromara farmer 588k at £1270. Rathfriland farmer 676k at £1240. Armagh farmer 460k at £990. Katesbridge farmer 584k at £1200, 534k at £1120, 562k at £1200, 588k at £1190, 564k at £1100.

BULLOCKS: Drumarkin farmer 404k at £990 or 245p/k, 390k at £950 or 243.6p/k, 408k at £960 or 235p/k. Seafin farmer 438k at £1020 or 233p/k, 554k at £1260 or 228p/k, 460k at £1040 or 226p/k, 500k at £1130 or 226p/k, 478k at £1050 or 220p/k, 506k at £1100 or 217p/k, 512k at £1110 or 217p/k, 472k at £1010 or 214p/k, 510k at £1090 or 214p/k. Drumarkin farmer 412k at £1010 or 228p/k, 384k at £860 or 224p/k, 402k at £890 or 217p/k. Castlewellan farmer 660k at £1270. Corbally farmer: 602k at £1240 etc.

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw a super show of stock and Lambs sell to a slightly easier trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £4.91 a kilo for 15.8kg at £77.5, Fat ewes topped at £168 for a Texel ewe from a Newry Farmer. More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £120 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballyward farmer 17k at £80. Banbridge farmer 19.5k at £88.5, Warrenpoint farmer 19k at £86,

SPRING LAMBS: Dromara farmer 26k at £106, Rathfriland farmer 25.5k at £105, Banbridge farmer 26k at £105, Castlewellan farmer 25k at £104.5, Ballyward farmer 25.9k at £104.5, Newry farmer 28k at £104, Ballyward farmer 24.9k at £103, Poyntzpass farmer 26k at £102.5, Ballynahinch farmer 23.6k at £102,

FAT EWES: Newry farmer £168, £148, Ardarragh farmer £144, Dromore farmer £136, Banbridge farmer £136, Castlewellan farmer £133, Annaclone farmer £128, Castlewellan farmer £125, Rathfriland farmer £124, Annalong farmer £123, Banbridge farmer £123,

FAT RAMS: Portaferry farmer £115.

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE