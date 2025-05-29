Historic royal castle develops taste for Suki’s unique tea blend

Suki Tea founding directors Annie Irwin and Oscar Woolley have created a unique blend for the Royal Hillsborough Castle. Picture: Michael Cooper

SUKI Tea, Northern Ireland’s multi-award-winning artisan tea brand, has launched an exclusive new blend: the Royal Hillsborough Blend, created in partnership with Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available only at the castle, this blend marks a new chapter in Suki’s remarkable journey from a Belfast bedroom startup to a sustainable business, a B-Corp pioneer, now based in Lisburn.

The Hillsborough blend was born from a chance meeting between Suki’s co-founder Annie Irwin and Laura McCorry, chief executive of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, at a NI Food & Drink showcase at Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suki had just relocated to Lisburn – a move driven by the need for more space and better accessibility – and the timing felt right to suggest a collaboration worthy of the castle’s regal heritage.

The result? “A bespoke tea that reflects the grandeur of Hillsborough Castle, with a distinctive twist. Think aromatic bergamot notes reminiscent of Earl Grey – a subtle nod to the Earl of Downshire – paired with the delicate tropical character of pineapple, adding a whisper of cheeky charm,” adds Annie, who founded and runs the business with Oscar Woolley.

“We wanted to capture the essence of Hillsborough – something that felt refined but also surprising. The pineapple brings a touch of unexpected delight,” she says.

This blend is available exclusively at Hillsborough Castle and was also showcased at the Balmoral Show last week as part of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Food and Drink Pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded 18 years ago, Suki Tea has grown into one of the UK’s most respected independent brands.

Their achievements speak volumes: Over 50 Great Taste Awards; Certified B Corporation and plastic-free packaging; exporting to 17 countries; partnerships with iconic brands like Bushmills and Yellow Door; founders committed to social change through initiatives like Tea Kids, improving nutrition for children in tea-growing communities.

“This new blend encapsulates everything Suki stands for: ethical sourcing, exceptional flavour, and a deep-rooted sense of place,” adds Annie.