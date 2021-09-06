Hoggets selling to £191 at Armoy Mart
A full yard of breeding sheep were offered for sale last Friday night with ewe lambs selling to £124.
Hoggets sold to £191.
Leading prices
Ewes
G McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Mules, £191, 12, £170. B Kyle, Omagh, 10 Mules, £170, 5, £175, 5, £166, 5, £165. I McMillan, Bushmills, 9 Mules, £170, 9, £165, 9, £164, 9, £162, 6, £168. Huey Brothers, Armoy, 9, Texel, £170, 9, £170, 9, £168, 9, £166. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £176, 12, £170, 24, £170. J McCaughan, Bushmills, 20 Mules, £170.
Ewe lambs
H Kerr, Martinstown, 10 Mules, £124, 120, £114. P McAleese, Loughguile, 14 Mules, £122, 14, £108, 14, £108, 14, £109. A Hillen, Broughshane, 14 Mules, £122, 14, £108. B McAuley, Bushmills, 14 Texel, £114. M McAuley, Martinstown, 13 Mules, £116. G Black, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £122, 12, £100. V McErlain, Armoy, 12 Suffolk £108, 12, £104. S Hill, Ballycastle, 12 Texel, £110. E Connolly, Loughguile, 12 Texel, £102, 12, £100. L McGarry, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £118, 12, £102. D McAlister, Cushendall, 4 Dorsets, £102, 5, £100. J Cassley, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £100.
Armoy Mart ‘Ballyvoy annual sale’, Saturday 4th September 2021
A great turnout of 2,955 wether Lambs were on offer at last Saturday’s annual Ballyvoy wether lamb sale and trade was very good with the majority of lambs selling over £80.00 and up to £91.
Leading prices
S McBride, Fairhead, 24 Suffolk, £91.00, 50 crossbreds £89.50, 60, £84.50, 25, £85.50. T Butler, Glenmakeeran, 100 crossbreds £90.00, 100, £90, 100, £88.50, 60, £86.50, 100, £83.50. V and C Butler, Blackpark, 100, crossbreds £88.00, 50, £81.00, 70, £87.50. J and B Blaney, Cushendall, 60 crossbreds £90.00, 60, £88.50. A and O Devlin, Armoy, 77 Suffolk, £90.00, 50, £84.00, 50, £82.00. G McCarry, Ballyvoy, 33 Suffolk, £90.50. R McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 30, Texel, £87.50, 40, £87.00, 28, £86.00. S McCambridge, Fairhead, 51 Texel, £86.00, 51 Suffolk, £85.50. R Duncan, Turnroan, 45 Suffolk, £90.00, 30 Texel, £87.00. M Wright, Carnlough, 55, crossbreds £87.50. E Duncan, Ballyyukon, 26 Suffolk, £86.50, 40, £87.00. R McCaughan, Glenshesk, 65 Texel, £83.50. P McBride, Watertop, 15 Texel, £90.00, 46, £86.00. D McAlister, Glenann, 102, crossbreds £83.00. C McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 12, Texel, £87.50, 8, £86.50. S McBride, Fairhead, 50 crossbreds £89.50, 60, £84.50, 25, £85.50.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.