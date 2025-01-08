Holidaymakers choosing winter sun breaks to stay active, Jet2holidays survey finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With millions flocking away to get some much-needed sunshine this winter, a poll has shown that ‘active holidays’ are in vogue, with more than half saying they’d choose a sunny holiday overseas, away from the cold, in order to keep fit and active.

In a study of 2,000 adults, a massive 84 per cent of Gen Z holidaymakers said they’d choose a winter sun holiday to stay active in good weather, with one in three Baby Boomers also choosing this type of holiday.

Hiking, swimming, cycling, golf and running are the activities they would most like to do.

For those sportier types, 39 per cent prefer to be outside in the sun, 38 per cent say it improves performance, 29 per cent can enjoy a swim without feeling cold and 21 per cent say they can go for a run without wearing lots of layers.

The UK’s largest tour operator has a dedicated website for those looking for these types of holiday, with activities such as golf, cycling, walking and triathlon covered: https://www.jet2holidays.com/sports-activities

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays, which commissioned the research, said: “The cold UK winter can make it more difficult for those who want to remain active and we’re seeing lots of holidaymakers take advantage of the warm weather overseas to enjoy their favourite activities.

“Chasing the winter sun offers the perfect escape from the chill, where golden beaches and warm weather replace frosty mornings and heavy coats.

“It’s not just a holiday, it’s a recharge for the soul – proving that sunshine isn’t just for summer.”

The study found of those who prefer active holidays, 43 per cent say it’s because they can try something new.

However, one thing all generations do have in common is that they would opt for a sunny beach holiday, citing the benefits on both their physical and mental well-being.

The other benefits of a winter sun holiday include being able to spend quality time with loved ones and successfully destressing.

It emerged the average holidaymaker books two holidays each year – with the beach, city, wellness, culture and adventure being the top five most popular types.

What’s more, 71 per cent of holidaymakers have been on, or are considering, a winter sun holiday.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays, which commissioned the research, said: “A Winter Sun holiday provides so much choice. Whether it’s the allure of sun-soaked beaches, the excitement of bustling cityscapes, or the chance to take part in your favourite activity in great weather, holiday preferences are as unique as the people planning them.

“But what matters most is creating experiences that refresh, inspire, and leave lasting memories—no matter where the journey takes you.”