Horned ewe lambs selling to £700 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 18th January saw horned ewe lambs sell to £700, ewes with lambs at foot to £350 and fat ewes to £262.

A special entry of Mourne Blackface ewe lambs from a Cabra farmer sold for £700, £500, £480 and £320.

Ewes and lambs: Newry farmer £350, £335, £320, £315, £310 and £290.

Fat ewes: Downpatrick farmer £262, Cabra farmer £244, Newry farmer £242, Rostrevor farmre £236, Hilltown farmer £226, Hilltown farmer £222, Downpatrick farmer £218, Castlewellan farmer £216, Hilltown farmer £206, Rostrevor farmer £204, Cabra farmer £200, Hilltown farmer £194, Kilkeel farmer £190, Newry farmer £185 and Castlewellan farmer £180.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £175 for 27.5kg (636ppk), Downpatrick farmer £171 for 28.3kg (604ppk), Hilltown farmer £170 for 26kg (651ppk), Downpatrick farmer £167 for 25.9kg (645ppk), Dromara farmer £163.50 for 24.6kg (664ppk), Hilltown farmer £156 for 24kg (643ppk), Mayobridge farmer £155 for 23.5kg (659ppk), Mayobridge farmer £154 for 22.5kg (684ppk), Hilltown farmer £153 for 22.2kg (689ppk), Newry farmer £152 for 22.7kg (669ppk) and Hilltown farmer £150 for 21.3kg (704ppk).