Horse Week: Amanda does the double at Vesey Lodge

VESEY Lodge, home of Ian and Alison Wilson, was the idyllic setting for the latest Northern Region fixture where superlatives were widely used to describe the attention to detail attached to every aspect of the event.

The scene was picture postcard perfect as you drove in the entrance where the immaculately manicured hedges, the great grass covering, the quality and variety of fences, all generated an impression of meticulousness and pride. A herd of cows, a flock of sheep, a canoe by the water jump, a lion under the bridge and wooden carts were only some of the many artefacts decorating the courses along with an abundance of beautiful flowers. Noel Fitzpatrick had, painstakingly, spent many weeks and long days preparing for the occasion, assisted by his wife, Noreen, and daughter, Holly. Mags Oleszek also devoted many hours to sanding and painting fences. Adam Stevenson’s four courses provided plenty of questions for the 200 competitors who had travelled from far and near, including a large number from the South who were fulsome in their praise of this Co Antrim venue. Aaron McCusker’s colourful show jumping course certainly proved influential across the board.

Thanks must also go to Eddie and Jan Martin, neighbouring landowners, who allowed their fields to be included as part of the course, for which organisers are very grateful. It was lovely to hear June Burgess’s dulcet tones join those of Paul Nolan and Peter Quirke for their articulate and informative cross country commentary.

Thank you to Laura Bowe for an enormous box of freshly baked scones, homemade jam and cream as well as a huge Bakewell tart. These, together with Nichola Wray’s beautiful buns and Jonathan West’s bounty bars certainly provided treats galore for the volunteers.

Lee Bloomfield and BGS Tea or Coffee winning EI110(J) at Vesey Lodge. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

As always, a huge thank you goes to every single person who assisted in any capacity.

Northern Region applauds each and every one of them and never loses sight of their selflessness and dedication to the sport.

The region is also grateful to Kim Constable, Elaine McKee, Burren Balsamics and Downpatrick Racecourse for their generous prizes for the volunteer draw which has now become a very exciting aspect of the events.

Marshall and Sarah Riley’s seven-year-old Plot Blue gelding, Kilcoltrim Cooley, repeated its performance at Tyrella 4 with another win under the guidance of Clare Abbott in the Open 110 class.

Nichola Wray and Dylan jump the Picnic Table on their winning round in the EI110(Amateur) class at Vesey Lodge. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

They led from the outset and finished on Vanda Stewart’s mark of 24.8 which gave them a significant advantage over second placed Lucy McIlroy and Major Black who added just four show jumping penalties but crossed the country clear.

Coreen Abernethy judged the 18-strong 110 class where she reserved her top mark of 28.3 for Amanda Goldsbury who meant business from the off with Carol Coad’s six-year-old Clarimo-sired mare, Cooley Clarissma.

They also kept both jumping phases clear which gave them a 3.4 advantage over Freya Kennedy and Roughan Balou, an 11-year-old gelding owned and bred by Patrick McAvoy.

A strong class of 14 riders vied for top position in the Junior 110 class where just two managed to keep all Aaron McCusker’s coloured poles in tact. In the end it was an absolutely delighted Lee Bloomfield who took the top honours. Seventeen-year-old Lee from Newry is currently based at Smith Bros in Gilford and is pursuing his Level 3 apprenticeship with CAFRE. He recently passed his BHS stage 3 riding and is doing his Stage 3 in Horse Care next month.

Katie McKee and Summit had another good win in the EI100(Amateur) class at Vesey Lodge. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Lee took the win with Susan O’Shea’s 13-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, BGS Tea or Coffee whom he has been partnering since the end of last season. Eimhear Donaghy slotted into second place with TMS Freedom, just over three points adrift.

Kitty Cullen is certainly building up a very impressive catalogue of results with Jane Hancock’s Coppenagh Spring Sparrow. She has taken two wins and two runner up positions in the four outings so far this year. Roscommon student, Rory Connaughton, was the early leader but, unfortunately, the addition of significant cross country time penalties meant he had to settle for second place.

With three of the Northern Region landowners having a sunshine break in Spain, there was a very obvious omission from the EI 110 Amateur class. While Britt Megahey was enjoying the company of Wilson Dennison and Ian Wilson plus their wives, Nichola Wray was clocking up another victory with Springhill Showman and was the only finisher in the class of three.

Another young lady who is gathering up a great collection of top placed rosettes is Katie McKee who, again repeated her result from Tyrella 4 with another win on Summit, her 12-year-old gelding, sired by Je T’aime Flamenco and bred by June Burgess. They finished on their sub twenty dressage, six points clear of Samantha Dale and Threeseas, the reigning EI 100 National Champions.

Jenna Morton and Estella Great Expectations finished second in EI100(J) )at Vesey Lodge. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Vanda Stewart cast her eye over the six starters in the EI 100 P class where she reserved her top score of 17 for the stand out performance of fifteen year old Maya Constable riding Rockon Pedro. This was their completion score which heralded a runaway victory. Charlotte Betts took second place with Akaroa Bittersweet on just their second outing this season.

Fifteen-year-old Maeve Deverell from Annaharvey had plenty to celebrate as she had a pillar to post victory with Annaharvey Dunowen in the EI 100 J class of 19.

Maeve has been a regular visitor to the North this season, having attended three of the four Tyrellas in addition to Vesey. Second place went to Jenna Morton riding her mother’s 15-year-old mare, Estella Great Expectations.

Amanda Goldsbury collected her second win of the day in the EI 100 class which was judged by Janet Hall. Steven Smith was the early leader with Marshall and Sarah Riley’s Watermolen Cooley, who were the Tyrella 4 class winners but, unfortunately one pole down in show jumping relegated them to third place, one below his stablemate, Lachain Lance, also ridden by Steven who finished on their dressage score of 22.5. Amanda’s Goldsbury’s winning partnership was with Cooley Farm’s KHH Cooley Bellini, a very striking six-year-old grey gelding by SIEC Livello who was making his initial foray into eventing.

Christine Findlay’s new partnership with Parklodge Over and Under is certainly capturing plenty of attention as there is no stopping them, having clocked up another win in the EI 90 Amateur which was judged by Coreen Abernethy. Their award of 25.3 was carried through to the end which gave them an eight-point lead over second placed Ann Bowe and her home bred gelding, Happy Bo Lucky.

Adam Gibson was the first phase leader in the EI 90 class with Monarts Montenegro, a 13-year-old gelding by Garrison Royal, with a fabulous score of 17.3. awarded by Jennifer Marshall. However, an unfortunate four faults in showjumping paved the way to eventual success for Jodie Scully from Dunlaoghaire riding Baskin Kapuka, Liz Gallagher’s mare by Orestus.

Ann Bowe and Hapy Bo Lucky jumping smartly to pick up a blue rosette in EI90(Amateur) at Vesey Lodge. (Photo: Anne Hughes)

Another young rider who is fast becoming very accomplished is twelve year old Charlie Watson who has attended all five Northern Region events to date this year and has clocked up three seconds and two wins with her grandfather’s Connemara pony, Leamore Girl. Abbey Ferris took second place with Connaght Curlew.

Once again, this week, the EI 80 class was divided in two to accommodate even distribution of tests amongst judges. Kerry Finlay returned to winning ways in the ‘A’ section with The Ladies Choice, her seven year old gelding by OBOS Quality. She finished on her first phase mark of 31.8, with Karina McVeigh and Cococabana taking second place on a score of 33.5.

The ‘B’ section was won by Ellie Kavanagh and Barravalley Maximus who moved up three spots from the first phase after the early leader, Eimear Watson, who was sitting on a score of 19, had the addition of four show jumping penalties and had to settle for second place.

The Northern Region cavalcade moves back to Co Down for this week’s event, hosted by Andrew and Laura Napier. Attendees will be able to keep abreast of developments in Badminton by way of streamed coverage on a ‘big screen’.

FULL RESULTS

EI 110 Open

1. Clare Abbott, Kilcoltrim Cooley

2. Lucy McIlroy, Major Black

3. Steven Smith, Saunderscourt Ambassador

4. Steven Smith, Newferry Jagermeister

5. Alex O’Hare, Jerona. HBC

6. Keelin McCarthy, Romans Mr Kane

EI 110

1. Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley Clarissma

2. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Balou

3. Janie Cairns, R Diva

4. Lois Thompson, Moneyquid Velvet

5. Gillian Beale-King, Dorus Heldenlaan Z

6. Janie Cairns, Zambia Touch

EI 110 J

1. Lee Bloomfield, BGS Tea or Coffee

2. Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom

3. Katie Gibbons, Milchem Free Spirit

4. Hannah willis, Shenandoah’s Cachassini

5. Hannah Groves, The Kings Ransom

6. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Rozendal

EI 110 P

1. Kitty Cullen, Coppenagh Spring Sparrow

2. Rory Connaughton, Independent Johnny

3. Maeve Fleming, Kiltiernan Kitty

4. Tilley Tumilty, Millbarr Phynix

EI 110 Amateur

1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

EI 100 Amateur

1. Katie McKee, Summit

2. Samantha Dale, Threeseas

3. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

4. Kim Constable, Peter The Great

5. Jemma Kendellen, Fortunus Pleasure

EI 100 P

1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro

2. Charlotte Betts, Akaroa Bittersweet

3. Ellen O’Neill, Ashwood Ramiro Diamond

4. Aimee Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince

5. Kitty Cullen, Greenaun Russel

6. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash

EI 100 J

1. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Dunowen

2. Jenna Morton, Estella Great Expectations

3. Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise

4. Jessica Rogers, Shannaghmore Skys The Limit

5. Daniel Moran, Herobrine

6. Rosie Coad, Barberton

EI 100

1. Amanda Goldsbury, KHH Cooley Bellini

2. Steven Smith, Lachain Lance

3. Steven Smith, Watermolen Cooley

4. Sam Forbes, DCS. Millhouse Platinum

5. Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha

6. Caryn Walker, Newferry Eustonov

EI 100 T

1. Neil Morrison, George

2. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette

EI 90 Amateur

1. Christine Findlay, Parklodge. Over and Under

2. Ann Bowe, Happy Bo Lucky

3. Helen Sawey-Quinn, Conor

4. Fiona McKenna, Little Lexi Lady

5. Richard. Hunter, Greannanstown Exhibition

6. Katie McKee, Water Paint

EI 90

1. Jodie Scully, Baskin Kapuka

2. Adam Gibson, Monarts Montenegro

3. Ben Foster, Silken Karma

4. Laoise O’Farrell, Miss Mojito

5. Una McClelland, Murlough Beach

6. Victoria Clarke, Greenhall Overtake

EI 90 P

1. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl

2. Abbey Fewrris, Connaught Curlew

3. Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro

4. Juliet Moran, Classy Clinique

EI 90 T

1. Lucy McIlroy, Captain Carnival

2. Jonathan Steele, Punch Lion

3. Chirag Sherawat, tullibards Right Now

4. Molly Evans, Son of Tully

EI 80 ‘A’

1. Kerry Finlay, The Ladies Choice

2. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana

3. Clare Steele, Shanboley Prince

4. Rachel Williams, Entwistle Swann Song

5. Kat Butler-Ward, Stylebender

6. Annie Davis, AJ Lightening Cavalier

EI 80 ‘B’

1. Ellie Kavanagh, Barravalley Maximus

2. Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady

3. Rory Connaughton, Connacht Quality Rock

4. Martha McMurray, Woodrow Rosewood

5. Kaitlyn Mallaghan, Mr Pitt

6. Jonathan West, Monmurry Soverign