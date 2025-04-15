Horse Week: An enchanting day for Tyrella 3

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SATURDAY was yet another splendid day at the enchanting Tyrella.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every visit to this remarkable location, gives a feeling of rejuvenation and admiration of the stunning scenery that has inspired countless poets and artists over the years, including the likes of Percy French.

The early morning visitors found themselves captivated by the sight of the moon gently fading into the landscape on one side, while the sun made its grand entrance on the other, casting a magical light over the glistening waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a community, we owe a great deal of gratitude to John and Hannah Corbett for graciously welcoming us and allowing us to soak in this enchanting atmosphere. Thanks, also, to Pat Turley and Andrew Napier for their painstaking work on the ground to cushion the effects of the dry spell. Much praise was forthcoming for the results of their endeavours.

Nicola Wray and Dylan were clear winners of the EI110(Amateur) class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Although the afternoon turned a bit chilly after an early shower, it did nothing to diminish the spirit and enjoyment of both competitors and spectators alike.

Nichola Wray truly outdid herself with her culinary creations this week, serving up delicious carrot cake, refreshing lemon drizzle, and delectable fresh cream strawberry sponge. It's no surprise that people are queuing up to be fence judges!

As ever, the volunteers, some of whom were on duty from 5.45am were absolutely amazingly remarkable by any standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special shout out to those who generously donated valuable prizes for these volunteers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the sport: - Kim Constable - Elaine McKee - Thompson - Logan Family & Harriet Bell of Bellisle Equestrian - Feedwell (Clegg Family)

Molly Evans and Wellan Grafitti took 2nd place in the EI115(O) class at Tyrella3. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

It is very humbling to see these volunteers being recognised for their hard work and to see members coming forward to provide these incredible rewards for their selfless endeavours.

Finally, thank you to all the competitors who support the events, particularly those who travel long distances to be there. You are the very essence of the sport and the raison d’etre. Everyone involved loves the sport and the Northern Region Committee, officials, volunteers, sponsors and service providers enjoy presenting these events for the benefit of members North and South.

There was a large percentage of Southern-based riders competing at Tyrella and Momo Sheehy from Innishannon, Co Cork, who made her debut appearance North of the border at Tyrella 1 and attended each of the next two events, claimed top prize in the EI115 Open class on board her father’s Dutch Warmbred gelding, TMX Herby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They moved up two places from dressage and added time penalties to both jumping phases to give a completion score of 35.8, almost three points clear of second placed Molly Evans, riding Wellan Graffiti, her 14-year-old mare by Grafenstolz. They were awarded the leading flatwork score from Rosie Gomes but, unfortunately, the addition of eight show jumping penalties meant they had to settle for second place.

Jim Newsam and Tullybee Louie finished second in EI115 at Tyrella3, where he was also in the prizes with Tullybee Renegade. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Cathal Daniels from The Curragh had a very successful trip with a trio of wins. He picked up his first rosette in the EI115 class riding Shannondale Micah, where Lucinda Webb-Graham awarded them a mark of 30.

This eight-year-old gelding, owned by Dr Sarah Hughes, by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, last competed at Le Lion D’Angers in October. Jim Newsam and Tullybee Louie, an eight year old Tyson gelding owned by Carole Hawthorne, came home with a completion score of 40.3, just over ten points adrift.

Ten starters in the EI 110 Open class came before Martina McKinley where she was most impressed with John Tilley and Wellfields Casino Royale, owned by Kilkenny International. An unfortunate fence and some time dropped them to second place, behind Steven Smith and CJO Kann Surprise, an eight year old Kannan gelding owned and bred by the Overend family, one of whom has come on board as a Northern Region Sponsor in the form of Clogher Valley Dental Care and Carla Leitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal Daniels picked up his second win of the day as best of the 14 starters in the EI 110 class on board Cornassaus Junior Hights, Margaret Kinsella’s seven year old gelding by Imperial Hights. They added nothing to their first phase score which gave them a four-point advantage over Jonathan Steele and Bessie Blue, a six-year-old mare by Centrestage, owned and bred by Susan Sullivan.

Cayleigh Erwin and Murph finished on their dressage score to finish second in Tyrella's EI90 class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Two of the eight starters in the EI 110 J class did not complete but there were no questions on the performance of Molly O’Connor who completed with Stillbrook Aoife on the Genny Belton awarded score of 22. Caitlin Woods from Duleek slotted into second place with Greygrove Delight, a six year old gelding owned by her father, Michael.

Nichola Wray proved beyond a doubt that she has talents beyond her amazing baking. She won the EI 110 Amateur class with Springhill Showman despite having a very uncharacteristic four faults in show jumping. Dean Salmon occupied the runner up spot with his new mount, Kylestone Carrick Prince, previously campaigned by James Murphy.

Denis Currie, who has moved down a level this season, in deference to his faithful companion, Arodstown Aramis. He came through the finish flags to complete on his Lucinda Webb-Graham awarded mark of 25.3, followed half a point behind by Katie McKee on Summit, her June Burgess-bred gelding by Je T’Aime Flamenco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top two pony riders at EI 100 level maintained their positions from pillar to post with Sarah Smullen taking the win with Macs Silver Cookie and Kitty Cullen coming in just half a point behind with Coppenagh Spring Sparrow, owned by Jane Hancock.

Bonnie O’Neill, from Sallins, Co Kildare had a healthy win in the 100J class with Miriam O’Donnell’s Blessington Prince Royal, on their first outing of the season. East Down Pony Club member, Jennifer Gilchrist, took second place with Millstream Mahler, an eight-year-old Thoroughbred mare by Mahler, owned by her father, Daniel.

Steven Smith dominated the EI 100 class of twenty five where he claimed three of the top six placings. Once again, You Neek, owned by Steven’s wife, Jenny, proved that its wins at the previous two Tyrellas were no flash in the pan as they made it three in a row. Stablemate, Annaghmore Cornoko, who was awarded top marks by graduate judge, Jennifer Marshall, unfortunately lowered a coloured pole and was relegated to second place.

Denis Currie took the red rosette in Tyrella's EI100(Amateur) class with Arodstown Aramis. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Rosie Gomes judged a highly subscribed class of 25 in the EI 90 which saw Poppy McMurray on the fabulous little pony, Finding Nemo, and Cayleigh Erwin on Murph share the top position, finishing on their flatwork mark of 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaiti McCann returned to her winning ways in the EI90 Amateur class with Boyher Cookies n Crème having moved up one place from the previous two weeks. Emma Wallace took second place with her Irish National Stud bred mare, Wantsandneeds.

Twelve-year-old Charlie Watson from Dromore had plenty to celebrate as she claimed her first red rosette this season with Leamore Girl, having been in the runner up position on the previous two weeks. Abbie Harkness from Cookstown was delighted to occupy the second position with Moneylagan Dawn, Ashley Harkness’s Connemara Pony.

The busiest class of the day was the EI 80 with over 30 entries. The top of the class award went to Eimear Watson who moved up from third place last week to take the win with Gaurlin Lady, an Irish Draught mare sired by Huntingfield Rebel. Kathryn Henderson took second place with Mocking Bird, very marginally adrift and also finishing with a sub thirty score.

FULL RESULTS

EI 115 Open

1. Momo Sheehy, TMX Herby;

2. Molly Evans, Wellan Graffiti;

3. Jim Newsam, Tullybee Renegade;

4. Alex Houston, Minty Imp;

5. Jennifer Kuehnle, CDS Cairnview Romolu;

6. Momo Sheehy, HHS Noble Call.

EI 115

1. Cathal Daniels, Shannondale Micah;

2. Jim Newsam, Tullybee Louie;

3. Alison Baird, TMS Freya;

4. Abby Coakley, Toome Carrick jimmy;

5. Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa.

EI 110 Open

1. CJO Kann Surprise, Steven Smith;

2. John Tilley, Wellfields Casino Royale;

3. Alannah Kelly, Cooley Capri Sun;

4. Katherine O’Hare, Keonan Hero;

5. Tom Nestor, Cooley Diamond Dancer;

6. John Tilley, Grand Espoir.

EI 110

1. Cathal Daniels, Cornasaus Junior;

2. Jonathan Steele, Bessie Blue;

3. Alex Houston, My Atlantic Encore;

4. Edie Murray-Hayden, BT Luther;

5. Fraser Duffy, Neverquitdreaming;

6. David O’Connor, Twice The Spice.

EI 110 J

1. Molly O’Connor, Stillbrook Aoife;

2. Caitlin Woods, Greygrove Delight;

3. Ali Fitzpatrick, Kelly;

4. Maria Fouhy, Hillcrest Horizon;

5. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

6. Hannah Groves, MMF Churchill.

EI 110 Amateur

1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

2. Dean Salmon, Kylestone Carrick Prince;

3. Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach;

4. Britt Megahey, R Showman.

EI 100 Amateur

1. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

2. Katie McKee, Summit;

3. Samantha Dale, Threeseas;

4. Denis Coakley, Shannondale George;

5. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob;

6. Amy Salmon, Clonaslee Captain Hawk Wing.

EI 100 P

1. Sarah Smullen, Macs Silver Cookee;

2. Kitty Cullen, Coppenagh Spring Sparrow;

3. Isabelle Walsh, Lucky For Some;

4. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash;

5. Sofia Ball, Glencroft Shadow Catcher;

6. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl.

EI 100 J

1. Bonnie O’Neill, Blessington Prince Royal;

2. Jennifer Gilchrist, Millstream Mahler;

3. Jessica Rogers, Shannaghmore Skys The Limit;

4. Hannah Willis, Shenandoah’s Cachassini;

5. Anna McErlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star.

EI 100

1. Steven Smith, You Neek;

2. Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko;

3. Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley Clarissma;

4. David O’Connor, Desdemona;

5. Steven Smith, Lachain Lance;

6. Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha.

EI 100 T

1. Cathal Daniels, CDH Hot Whiskey;

2. Ralph Robinson, Ask Ted;

3. Kyerin Hunter, Coolridge Quality;

4. Anna Andrews, Kilygarvin Tir Na Og.

EI 90 Amateur

1. Kaiti McCann, Boyher Cookies N Crème;

2. Emma Wallace, Wantsandneeds;

3. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife;

4. Bernadette Muirhead, Out of The Blue;

5. Wendy Findlay, Hill Farm Pebble;

6. Richard Hunter, Greannanstown Exhibition.

EI 90

1. Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;

2. Cayleigh Erwin, Murph;

3. Victoria Clarke, The Superior Choice;

4. Katie McKee, Darkies Boy;

5. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring;

6. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco.

EI 90P

1. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl;

2. Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn;

3. Amy Clarke, Fire Heart Flash;

4. Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom;

5. Abbie Harkness, Melody Sunrise;

6. Molly Marner, Gelato.

EI 90 T

1. Jenny Nixon, Clonquest;

2. Davina Gray, Sweet Like Hacklim;

3. Molly Smyth, Tullibards Dolce Vita.

EI 80

1. Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady;

2. Kathryn Henderson, Mocking Bird;

3. Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars;

4. Sharon Madine, Lear Lady;

5. Michelle McConnell, Inisbri Dawn Chorus;

6. Ella McCrory, The Alders Bobby Dazzler.

EI 80 T

1. Giovanna Roelle, Derrynoose Lady;

2. Katie McKee, Killasolan Boy;

3. Kat Butler-Ward, Stylebender.