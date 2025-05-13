Horse Week: Badminton comes to Hazeldene

THE zeal, tenacity, persistence and determination of Andrew and Laura Napier, to ensure they created a spectacular event at their Hazeldene Farm was plain for all to see on Saturday.

They are now in their fifth year of hosting Evening Ireland Northern Region and it’s so heart warming to see the improvements made on each occasion and their foresight and resolve to continue to enhance and upgrade the excellent facilities on offer.

Regardless of the challenges presented by the weather, the couple consistently rise to the occasion, whether facing muddy terrain or, as in this instance, the effects of an extended dry spell with plenty of sunshine.

Andrew was out aggravating until midnight on Thursday night followed by constant watering all day Friday.

Hazeldene Farm hosted Northern Region at the weekend. (Photo: Hazeldene Farm)

The addition of a ‘big screen’ to the main hub so that viewers could watch live coverage of Badminton was a welcome addition and one that was not scarce in attracting a large number of sponsors and around 300 spectators.

The atmosphere was electric and the excitement was intense especially when so many of the Irish riders tackled the Eric Winter’s track with such success. This was greeted with spontaneous cheering and rapturous applause.

Andrew’s five courses at Hazeldene were challenging but fair and, as always, were beautifully decorated with a huge array of the results of his recently found skill of chainsaw carving.

If the decade had been different, one could easily have credited Andrew for the inspiration behind Colin Dann’s ‘The Animals of Farthing Wood’ or George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ because of the squirrels hiding in the hedgerows, the crocodiles lurking at the side of the water jump, the owls preying on the frogs while the bears were keeping watch on proceedings from their own vantage points. All of these embellishments make this event extremely unique in terms of creativity and extravagance.

It truly is a whole family affair with both Andrew and Laura’s extended families being involved in all aspects of the day from hospitality to car parking , to veterinary and every other task in between. It’s so refreshing to see a large family network pulling together for the greater good of the sport.

As always, Northern Region is deeply indebted to all of the amazing volunteers who keep the show on the road and those incredible sponsors who reward them for doing so.

The incredible culinary delights this week were supplied by Nicola Martin, Ruth Lyttle, Lynsey Kennedy and Nichola Wray- thank you ladies for such delicious offerings which the fence judges and Control team thoroughly enjoyed.

Nineteen-year-old Jack O’Haire from Naas put up a strong performance against seasoned eventers in the EI 115 Open class of five with Christopher Robin 2, a German Warmblood jointly owned by his father, James and Patricia Heffernan. He added just two cross country time penalties to his first phase mark of 35.5, awarded by FEI Judge, Vanda Stewart, to take the win with an excess of 10 margin over second placed Steven Smith, riding Caryn Walker’s Newferry Jagermeister, a 14-year-old gelding by Lougherne Cashell.

Jack, who currently works in the family business which was started by his grandparents who trained thoroughbreds, recently took over the ride on Robin with a target of getting selected for the Young Rider European team. Beyond that, he has plans to build his own barn and expand the current facilities with a view to establishing his own breeding programme for high quality young stock.

The Smith yard certainly took home their fair share of rosettes and white envelopes. Casey Webb claimed victory in the EI 115 class with Ballygreenan Break Point, a nine-year-old Pointilliste mare owned by Valerie Breen who was making his debut at this level. They climbed four places after dressage and were only one of two riders to keep all rails in tact on Aaron McCusker’s show jumping course. They finished almost fourteen points clear of second placed Erin McClernon and Seapatrick Beachball.

Steven Smith had a complete runaway victory in the EI 110 Open class when he led from the outset, finishing on his Rosie Gomes awarded score of 18.8 with Maureen Brown’s Fleur de Lis. This 13-year-old mare by Hold Up Premier was campaigned until the start of last year by Maureen’s son, Daniel. The Gilford rider remained on the podium to pick up his win in the EI 110 class with his wife, Jenny’s, Irish Sport Horse,You Neek, a six-year-old gelding by Diamond Roller, who has now had a trio of wins with EI during his four outings. Jonathan Steele took second place with Bessie Blue, a six-year-old Centrestage mare owned by Susan Sullivan who, along with her husband, Herbie, was watching proceeding from her position as a fence judge. She was the winner of the fabulous Equivizor goodie bag provided by Penny Sangster.

Fourteen Juniors took on the challenge of Andrew Napier’s track in the 110 section. Smith Brothers’ student, Lee Bloomfield, put all his education from Smiths as well as from Cafre into play to claim the top two spots. He took the win with Virginia Maguire’s homebred Handsome Starr, an unraced 13-year-old gelding by September Storm, who has collected many accolades at the Northern Region Ball over the years. He beat last week’s winner, Susan O’Shea’s BGS Tea or Coffee, into second place, four and a half points adrift.

Nichola Wray is gathering plenty of NR points in the 110 Amateur class as she and Springhill Showman were the only finishers for a second successive week. In their six outings this season to date, they have garnered four wins and two second placings.

The 100 Amateur class had 16 starters and best of those was Samantha Dale who added a fraction of a time penalty to her Rosie Gomes awarded score of 21.3 with Threeseas, her 14-year-old mare by Ars Vivendi who was runner up last week at Vesey Lodge. Katie McKee, who has had a great start to the eventing season with three firsts and two seconds’ from her six outings with Summit, a mare bred by June Burgess out of her own eventing mare, Olive Oyle.

Bushmills student, Gracie Thompson-Logan proved from the outset that she had her sights firming set on victory as she received the top mark in the 100 P class with Fiddain Dash, her sister, Katie’s, seven year old Connemara pony. Despite lowering a pole, in a class where all riders faulted, she maintained her top position, almost two points clear of Sarah Pettit and Ballyerk Black Beauty.

Fifteen-year-old Maeve Deverell from Annaharvey who has been a regular competitor at NR events this year has certainly been making her presence felt with a win and a second placing at Hazeldene. This talented student has recently been announced as part of the 2025 Dressage High Performance Programme for Juniors. Corey Mawhinney reserved his top mark of 24.5 for Maeve riding Annaharvey Dunowen, a 12-year-old Dutch bred gelding owned by her father, Sam. Despite lowering a fence, she still held the lead with Robyn Rice picking up a well-deserved second with Holiday Cruising.

Almost 30 combinations contested the EI 100 class, judged by Lucinda Webb-Graham. Here, Steven Smith took his third win of the day, having logged a pillar to post victory with Watermolen Cooley, his fourth top three placings out of as many outings. This seven-year-old gelding by Voltaire is owned by Marshall and Sarah Riley who have a long association with eventing. In fact, this partnership finished on the same score as Jim Newsam competing with Emmanuelle Demay’s Selle Francais gelding, extra Chic d’urle with Steven finishing closest to the optimum time to take the win.

Coreen Abernethy cast her scrutiny over the 13 combinations in the EI 90 Amateur class where she was most impressed with Kaiti McCann and Cookies N Crème, a partnership well used to red rosettes. They kept both jumping phases clear to finish with a four point margin over Katie McKee and Water Paint who were picking up their second placing of the day. The aptly named ten year old skewbald gelding, owned by Katie, was having just his second run this season.

June Burgess who has become our most recent recruit to the NR. Candidate Commentator Training Programme, proved she hasn’t lost her horsemanship skills as she claimed victory in the EI 90 class with Maxwelton, her seven-year-old homebred gelding by Beachball. They finished on the Vanda Stewart awarded mark of 26.3, one point clear of 14-year-old Co Down student, Ellie Hynds, riding PSH Lets Tango, a mare owned by Alison Irwin.

The EI 90 P class had just five starters with victory going to Lucy Ferris from Kildare riding Duncarbery Cascade with Wexford rider, Sarah Pettit taking second with Ballyerk Lover.

The EI 80 class is always well subscribed and this week was no exception with over 20 competitors. One of the most consistent combinations this season is, undoubtedly, Karina McVeigh with Cococabana. Having successfully started their season’s. training at the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing, they have continued in winning mode, claiming their third win and also a second and a fifth from their five outings. They completed on Joanne Cairns’s flatwork mark of 28 which gave them a 3.5 point margin over Abbie Cummins and Cassie who were making their return following a fall at Tyrella. They were the first phase leaders but, unfortunately, a lowered rail in jumping meant they had to settle for the runner up spot on this occasion.

Northern Region action returns to Hazeldene on Saturday for the. last event of the Spring season but action will return at The Clare on July 5.

FULL RESULTS

EI 115 Open

1. Jack O’Haire, Christopher Robin 2;

2. Steven Smith, Newferry Jagermeister;

3. Suzanne Hagan, Loughview Commander;

4. Suzanne Hagan, OBOS Take One;

5. Sarah Dowley, Bonmahon Liberation;

EI 115

1. Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point;

2. Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball;

3. Caoilfhionn Lawlor, Uncle Junior;

4. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled;

5. Corey Jarmen, Cesario P;

6. Caitie Slater, Belline Imperial Diamond.

EI 110 Open

1. Steven Smith, Fleur de Lis;

2. Katherine O’Hare, Keonan Hero;

3. Charlie Boardman, RCA Royal summer;

4. Rosie Alcorn, Chrysanthos;

5. Keelin McCarthy, Romans Mr Kane.

EI 110

1. Steven Smith, You Neek;

2. Jonathan Steele, Bessie Blue;

3. Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley Clarissma;

4. Lois Thompson, Moneyquid Velvet;

5. David O’Connor, Twice The Spoice;

6. Amanda Goldsbury, Cooley Will Do.

EI 110 J

1. Lee Bloomfield, Handsome Starr;

2. Lee Bloomfield, BGS Tea or Coffee;

3. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Rozendal;

4. Ciara O’Connor, Cooley Rebound;

5. Hannah Groves, MMF Churchill;

6. Zara McCarthy, Romans Red Affair.

EI 110 Amateur

1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman.

EI 100 Amateur

1. Samantha Dale, Threeseas;

2. Katie McKee, Summit;

3. Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice;

4. Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach;

5. Emma Dillon, Thistletown Nordic Clover;

6. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco.

EI 100 P

1. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash;

2. Sarah Pettit, Ballyerk Black Beauty;

3. Hogan Byrne, AC Remus;

4. Aimee-Leigh Bailey, Villa Prince;

5. Ellen O’Neill, Ashwood Ramiro Diamond;

6. Anna Boucher-Hayes, Brambles Bartholomew.

EI 100 J

1. Maeve Deverell, Annagharvey Dunowen;

2. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

3. Jennifer Gilchrist, Millstream Mahler;

4. Zara Reid, Major Cross;

5. Cayleigh Erwin, Murph;

6. Anna McErlean, Saunderscourt Ambassador.

EI 100

1. Steven Smith, Watermolen Cooley;

2. Jim Newsam, Extra Chic d’Urfe;

3. Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha;

4. Casey Webb, Crannaghmore Emirs Cailin;

5. Casey Webb, Bluestone Pharaoh;

6. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette.

EI 100 T

1. David O’Connor, Our Dream W;

2. Cara McDonald, Aherlow Gem;

3. Molly Evans, Son of Tully;

4. Chirag Sherawat, Tullibards Right Now.

EI 90 Amateur

1. Kaiti McCann, Boyher cookies N Crème;

2. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

3. Helen sawey-Quinn, Conor;

4. Hazel Hilland, November Kate;

5. Richard Hunter, Greannanstown Exhibition;

6. Pauline Blair, Charley Brown.

EI 90

1. June Burgess, Maxwelton;

2. Ellie Hynds, PSH Let’s Tango;

3. Jodie Scully, Baskin Kapuka;

4. Jonathan Steele, Mharla Majestic Lady;

5. David O’Connor, Lowhill Chatterbox;

6. Adam Gibson, Monarts Montenegro.

EI 90 P

1. Lucy Ferris, Duncarbery Cascade;

2. Sarah Pettit, Ballyerk Lover;

3. Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn;

4. Annie Davis, AJ Lightening Cavalier;

5. Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro.

EI 90 T

1. Mya McMullan, CSF Quality Surprise;

2. Caitlin Brown, Rua Rebel;

3. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling;

4. Jonathan Steele, Fiorella;

5. Jonathan Hagan, Toby;

6. Cassie Huddleston, Carrick Diamond. Darsham.

EI 80

1. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana;

2. Abbie Cummins, Cassie;

3. Suzanne Hill, Butter;

4. David O’Connor, Mourneview Kali;

5. Jonathan West, Monmurry Sovereign;

6. Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey Miyake.

EI 80 T

1. Andrew Greer, Ardbrin;

2. Grainne Baxter, Letterkeen Sparrow;

3. Ellen Rooney, Gortlemon Isabelle;

4. Edel Goodman, My OPointilliste. Diamond;

5. Darcy Turley, Marvellous Maisie;

6. Jonathan Champion, Newmills Glory.