Horse Week: Ecclesville’s league continues to be a great success

WEEK three of Ecclesville’s showjumping league was another great success with a good number of competitors enjoying the challenge of visiting Course Builder, Seamus McCaffrey, courses.

The showjumping league will continue next Friday evening, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m. The Final is scheduled for Friday, May 16.

Results from 2 May:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Anna-Rose Garrity and Ash competed in the 70cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Aishling McAleer and Rosie; Aoife Kelly and Romeo; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Thea Smyth and Nemo; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Lola Capewell and Micky; Joey Dickson and Rusty; Wendy McAleer and Jessie.

50cms (Double Clears)

Lucy Bogle and Ria; Elsie Firth and Annie; Lola Capewell and Micky; Willow Sloane and April; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Rusty; Wendy McAleer and Jessie; Bob Lee and Teddy; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack.

60cms (Double Clears)

Sophie Johnston competed on Honey in the 70cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Conor McGirr and Barney; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Amelia Devlin and Lady.

70cms (Double Clears)

Cara McCartin and Bo; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Grace O’Kane and Minstrel; Elsa Lee and Amy; Anna Rose Garrity and Mandy; Abbie Armstrong and Ricky; Ava McNally and Cody.

80cms (Double Clears)

Jessica Wilson and Belleville Kate jumped a lovely double clear in the 80cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Olivia McBride and Joey; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Kyla Johnston and Millie; Molly Lee and Boomerang.

90cm (Double Clears)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Kyla Johnston and Millie; Molly Lee and Boomerang.

1m

Elsa Lee and Dancer were clear in both the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

No double clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on May 16.

This will also be the third opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2025 Super League!