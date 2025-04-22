Horse Week: Friday night league final held at Mossvale
Cross-poles and 40cms had to meet the optimum time, while 50cms to 70cms jumped against the clock.
There were brilliant prizes of grooming bags, brushes and socks.
Congratulations to all the competitors
RESULTS
X-poles
1st Ruby Will on Ben;
2nd Rebecca Stranney on Esme.
40cms
1st Megan Kelly on Lily;
2nd Molly McCarthy on Kasper;
3rd Alayah Watson on Billy;
4th Rachel Stranney on Esme.
50cms
1st Rachel Stranney on Esme;
2nd Alayah Watson on Billy;
3rd Megan Kelly on Lily.
60cms
1st Maise McCracken on Larry;
2nd Ellen Hare on Chief;
3rd Isobel McCracken on Larry.
70cms
1st Isobel McCracken on Quicksie;
2nd Maise McCracken on Roxy;
3rd Rachel Stranney on AJ.