Horse Week: Friday night league final held at Mossvale

MOSSVALE Riding Club held their league night final on Friday, April 11.

Cross-poles and 40cms had to meet the optimum time, while 50cms to 70cms jumped against the clock.

There were brilliant prizes of grooming bags, brushes and socks.

Congratulations to all the competitors

Ruby Will on Ben. (Pic: freelance)Ruby Will on Ben. (Pic: freelance)
RESULTS

X-poles

1st Ruby Will on Ben;

2nd Rebecca Stranney on Esme.

Rachel and Rebecca Stranney with Esme. (Pic: Freelance)Rachel and Rebecca Stranney with Esme. (Pic: Freelance)
40cms

1st Megan Kelly on Lily;

2nd Molly McCarthy on Kasper;

3rd Alayah Watson on Billy;

Maisie McCracken Roxy, Isobel McCracken Quixie, Rachel Stranney AJ. (Pic: Freelance)Maisie McCracken Roxy, Isobel McCracken Quixie, Rachel Stranney AJ. (Pic: Freelance)
4th Rachel Stranney on Esme.

50cms

1st Rachel Stranney on Esme;

2nd Alayah Watson on Billy;

Megan Kelly on Lily. (Pic: Freelance)Megan Kelly on Lily. (Pic: Freelance)
3rd Megan Kelly on Lily.

60cms

1st Maise McCracken on Larry;

2nd Ellen Hare on Chief;

3rd Isobel McCracken on Larry.

70cms

Maisie McCracken and Larry. (Pic: Freelance)Maisie McCracken and Larry. (Pic: Freelance)
1st Isobel McCracken on Quicksie;

2nd Maise McCracken on Roxy;

3rd Rachel Stranney on AJ.

