Horse Week: Sun shines on Tyrella for East Down Pony Club’s Holmestead Saddlery Easter Derby

AFTER a few days of wet and windy weather, the sun finally broke through just in time to light up the biggest event of the year for the East Down Branch of the Pony Club – the eagerly anticipated Easter Derby 2 Phase.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Tyrella Beach and the Mourne Mountains, the event drew young riders and their ponies from far and wide, all eager to tackle the courses and show off their skills.

From the tiniest juniors bravely taking on their first derby outing to more seasoned riders navigating the challenging 1m track, the day was packed with fabulous riding, fierce determination, and plenty of Pony Club spirit. There were thrills, the occasional spill, and lots of cheers from proud parents, friends, and fellow competitors.

The 1m track proved to be a true test of skill and speed, with two of the top three spots claimed by East Down riders. Ellen MacNabb on Captain Cruzdown produced a superb double clear and a fantastic time of 5.13 seconds, coming impressively close to the optimum time of 5.15 to secure the win. Hot on Ellen’s heels was Christine Findlay on Parklodge Over and Under, with Charley Hanna on CC putting in a strong performance for East Down to place third.

Next up was the 90cm class, where Darcey Faulkner on Carnaween Sunshine from Iveagh Pony Club pulled it out of the bag to take the win bang on the optimum time – a textbook ride! Freddie Thompson on Honkey Tonkin Ted from North Down gave chase, finishing a very close second. Katie Annett on Illane Duke claimed a well-earned third in a highly competitive field that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Our third class of the day was the 80cm, which saw the largest number of entries and some of the most exciting rounds. Matilda Ham on Lily from North Down delivered an impressive round, finishing just one second off the optimum time to take first place. Maire Kelly on Twist of a Tail from East Down showed real grit to claim a gutsy second, while Ava Wickie on Fizz Bomb from Iveagh followed up with a strong ride to finish third.

Onto the fledgling ring, where they welcomed the future stars – impeccably turned out and wearing some of the biggest smiles of the day. Class four, the 65cm, saw East Down’s very own Daisy Murphy take the win on her pony Bonecastle Lass, claiming the mighty first place with confidence and style. Lily Crawford from East Antrim rode Wilber into second place, and Zahrah Zahoor-Ali on Deedee rounded off the day by taking the final podium spot in third.

And finally, the 55cm and 45cm classes – truly the winners of the day. These young riders, some as young as five, stole the show with their enthusiasm, determination, and dazzling turnout. Dressed in their best kit, they guided their ponies around the course with care and confidence. Every rider in these classes was a winner, and the smiles said it all – a joyful reminder of why they do what they do.

A huge thank you goes to the incredible committee, the continued support from Area 17, the army of volunteers who gave up their time to make the event run so smoothly. Without their efforts, a day like this wouldn’t be possible.

Organisers would also like to extend their deepest thanks to the Corbett Family for allowing them the use of their beautiful Tyrella grounds – a truly stunning venue that makes this event so memorable year after year. A warm thank you as well to Dora Beacom of Eventing Ireland, whose unwavering support and helpful guidance continues to make such a difference to the club. They are so grateful!

Finally, organisers are incredibly thankful to the main sponsor of the day, Holmestead Saddlery, for their amazing support. A special word of thanks to Bill Holmes for the continued encouragement he shows to the small but mighty club. They are also deeply grateful to the many fabulous sponsors – they simply couldn’t do it without you, and they are truly indebted to each and every one of you.

To keep up with all things East Down – including the fun, friendship, sportsmanship and horsemanship that make the Pony Club so special – follow them on Facebook, where you’re sure to hear them all shout loud and proud, “Go East Down!”.

RESULTS

1m Class: 1st Ellen MacNabb, Captain Cruzdown 2nd Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under 3rd Charley Hanna, CC Highest Placed Junior – Harry Purdy

90cm Junior Class: 1st Darcey Faulkner, Carnaween Sunshine 2nd Freddie Thompson, Honkey Tonkin Ted 3rd Katie Annett, Illane Duke Highest Placed Junior – Rachel Booth

80cm Class: 1st Matilda Ham, Lily 2nd Maire Kelly, Twist of a Tail 3rd Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb Highest Placed Junior – Cynthia Jane O'Brien

65cm Class: 1st Daisy Murphy, Bonecastle Lass 2nd Lily Crawford, Wilber 3rd Zahrah Zahoor-Ali