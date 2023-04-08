News you can trust since 1963
Kells and Connor YFC wrap up what has been a busy year

On Saturday 1st April Kells and Connor YFC welcomed friends and family of the club to St Saviour’s Church Hall for their annual parents’ night.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

As the club reflects on another busy year coming to an end it was an opportunity for the club to present an evening of entertainment.

A variety of acts took part in the evening and a light supper was provided. The night ended with a prize distribution to celebrate the members success.

As the club introduce a new committee to take the club forward for the future we reflect on the busy schedule of the past year.

Dairy stock judging club competitionDairy stock judging club competition
Members have enjoyed a wide variety of club meetings and competition throughout the 2022/23 year. The club has taken part in go-karting, line dancing and community rescue talk to name a few. They have also taken part in many competitions including stock judging, floral art and home management.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported the club throughout the year.

Cheque presentation to the Community Rescue ServiceCheque presentation to the Community Rescue Service
A butchery demonstration at Jonny McMaster'sA butchery demonstration at Jonny McMaster's
Club dinner 2022Club dinner 2022
Top officials for 2023/24Top officials for 2023/24
Members having a go at line dancingMembers having a go at line dancing
Members at dairy stock judging listening attentively to the judge's pointsMembers at dairy stock judging listening attentively to the judge's points
Club exchange with Crumlin YFCClub exchange with Crumlin YFC
