Launching the 116th Ballymoney Show

Ballymoney Show held its annual launch and sponsors reception recently.

This year’s show, being held from June 6-7, guarantees to be a brilliant day out for all the family with many new and returning exhibits ensuring there is something for everyone.

Already there is a large number of exhibitors booked and the spaces in the craft marquees and dedicated ‘food pavilion’ are filling up fast!

This year the show has had a few changes to its board of directors with members standing down from their roles after many years of dedication and exceptional commitment – James Morrison, Neal McGinley, Carol McMullan and Clarence Calderwood. Their time and commitment is thoroughly appreciated.

Newly elected Board Chairman, David Hodges (right), pictured handing over a gift to outgoing Chairman, Neal McGinley.

One thing for sure is that the hard working committee will always strive to make the show as big and welcoming as possible. Thanks must be extended to the generosity of the farming community and businesses Province-wide, which enable the presentation of generous prizes to exhibitors in all classes. The show is indebted to all of its sponsors and those who faithfully support it year on year.

There is a wide range of entertainment planned at this year’s show. Amongst other things there’ll be the ever popular dog show, children’s entertainers, the County Antrim YFC football competition, tug-o-war and a varied programme of entertainment on stage over the course of the two days. There will also be the very popular “cook off” competition involving the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and a new cross community schools section.

This display is always a real crowd gatherer. The show is working closely with Naturally North Coast and Glens, Causeway Speciality Markets and Taste Causeway to involve local producers and showcase the best the area has to offer.

There will be plenty of delicious items on display to get your taste buds tingling. There is already a high number of trade stalls booked for the indoor and outdoor exhibitions areas so you are sure to find something special. The trade stands range from machinery to craft stalls, to delicious food displays and much, much more. Keep an eye out on the social media channels to keep updated on the entertainment and show schedule.

Clarence Calderwood (left), who is stepping down from his post as Chief Trade Officer, pictured receiving a gift from newly elected Officer, David Dunlop.

On the Friday afternoon there will be pony classes and light horse classes from 3.30pm onwards. All pony and light horse classes are required to be entered in advance, with the exception of North West Working Hunter classes where entries can be taken on the field.

Entries close May 25 – entries can be made online via the website or you can contact the show secretary.

There is a great variety of classes on offer as well as ISA qualifiers in Connemara, Hunter (In Hand) and Irish Draught sections.

On Saturday, the Clydesdale and Heavy Horses take centre stage for their judging within the main arena. On Saturday afternoon there will be the Special Heavy Horse Turnout classes for single and pairs with cart, farm wagon or trade vehicle. This always attracts quite the crowd.

Dexter Showcase Sponsor, William Sufferin (Soni Ltd), along with Armagh family, Lesters of Lesters Pedigree and members from Moycraig, Finvoy and Kilraughts YFC.

The association would like to thank all sponsors who have faithfully supported the horse section allowing it to develop and attract a pleasing entry.

The cattle section is continuing to prosper and grow which is a real boost for the show and is only made possible by the loyal and committed sponsors. The show is delighted to have a number of NISA qualifiers this year including Lakeland dairies/NISA Dairy young handlers Championship, The Thompsons/NISA Dairy cow championship, Dunbia/NISA Beef young handler championship and the ISA All Ireland Senior Young Stockperson Championship (18-25 years old).

More information in relation to entries for these qualifiers can be found at the website or by contacting the show secretary.

The show is delighted to welcome new sponsor ‘Masons Animal Feeds’ who will support the new Interbreed Calf Class – Mason’s Dairy Star of the future.

Outgoing President, James Morrison, receives a gift from Secretary, Anne McLaughlin to mark the occasion.

Another real attraction to the cattle section this year is the Dexter Cattle Showcase. Ballymoney Show is showcasing the Dexter breed this year and, as a result, it has increased the prize money available for this section.

Thanks must go to the Dexter section sponsors Hunter Kane and Sons, and also new sponsor SONI Ltd for their support of this showcase.

The show is delighted that with the continued support of the generous sponsors it is able to provide a prize fund in the cattle section alone of almost £7,000.

In the sheep and goats section, Ballymoney Show has consistently had over 500 entries for many years now and it continues to develop the classes in these sections.

This year Ballymoney is delighted to announce a new section for Suffolk Cheviots which includes four classes. The show really takes pride in ensuring it caterers for all ages and this year it has three young handler classes – 7 and under, 8-11 and 12-14 within the sheep section. It also has a new ISA Qualifier for the All Ireland Senior Young Shepherd/Shepherdess (17-22 years). This is a new class with brilliant prize money at the final at Roscommon Show, with the top prize of €700 for first place.

Due to the loyal and faithful sponsors within the sheep section, the show has been able to increase the prize money for Champion and Reserve, now up to £25 and £15 respectively. ​

Amy Kirkpatrick, Show Chairperson along with Kilraughts YFC members, who will be involved in the Horse Section.

The goat section continues to see good numbers of entries and the continuation of the very popular Pygmy section given its success in the past two years. The show continues to have a variety of qualifiers across the sheep section too, full details listed in the schedule.

The Home Industries section of the show is always very popular with around 120 classes available.

This year there will be special classes within the floral art section to celebrate the Open Golf Championship being held at Royal Portrush. The show is also delighted to have a new Lego class within the schools and children’s open section – this is sure to provide a great display and show much imagination.

The schools section has 140 classes which provides an exceptional display of local young talent. Ballymoney Show is indebted to the local schools for providing such large entries and looks forward to welcoming entries from both existing and new schools who will be awarded generous prize money. There is a new shield this year to award to the primary school with the most points in craftwork – kindly donated by the family of Evelyn Patterson, who was an avid crafter in her day. The show thanks longstanding sponsor Causeway Dental, who sponsor the entire schools section.

North Antrim Agricultural Association is very privileged to have the support from enthusiastic members of three local Young Farmers’ Clubs – Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig.

The show would not be possible without the continued support and help from these three clubs who are pivotal in the organising, set up and running of the show. The association is indebted to them for their commitment and wish to thank them sincerely.

The show is delighted to have judges already confirmed, and is glad to be welcoming visiting judges from all over the UK and Ireland.

You can keep fully up to date with all that is happening in the lead up and in preparation for the show at the Facebook page and also on the website www.ballymoneyshow.org