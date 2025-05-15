Lisburn and Castlereagh businesses, attractions and hospitality providers championed at Balmoral Show
The sun is shining and the crowds have been flocking to this year’s Balmoral show.
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council secured a marquee at this popular event.
It was joined by a diverse range of Lisburn and Castlereagh businesses, attractions and hospitality providers in this dedicated space championing why Lisburn and Castlereagh is the place to live, work and visit.
Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration and Growth Chair was delighted with the positive atmosphere of the marquee and Balmoral Show.