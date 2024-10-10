Marts: Another excellent show of sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £195

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 10:34 GMT
Another excellent show of 975 sheep at Tuesday’s sale which sold to an excellent trade.

Lambs sold to £173.

Ewes sold to £195.

Lambs - Comber producer 2 Beltex 27kg £173, Crossgar producer 8 Texel 26kg £145, Castlewellan producer 16 Texel 26kg £143, Crumlin producer 11 Texel 30kg £140, Crossgar producer 5 Texel 27kg £139, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel 26kg £137.50, Comber producer 5 Texel 24kg £135.50, Dromara producer 3 Suffolk 25kg £135.50, Pomeroy producer 4 Texel 23kg £135, Killyleagh producer 21 Texel 25kg £135, Crumlin producer 43 Texel 25kg £135, Crossgar producer 14 Texel 25kg £135, Comber producer 22 Texel 27kg £134, Lisburn producer 19 Texel 24kg £133, Crossgar producer 15 Texel 23kg £132.50, Newtownards producer 12 Texel 24kg £132.50, Ballywalter producer 25 Charollais 24kg £132, Saintfield producer 23 Charollais 25kg £132, Pomeroy producer 10 Texel 23kg £131.50, Downpatrick producer 15 Texel 24kg £131.50, Dromara producer 12 Texel 24kg £131, Crossgar producer 14 Texel 23kg £130.50, Killinchy producer 25 Charollais 23kg £129, Downpatrick producer 33 Texel 23kg £128, Downpatrick producer 15 Charollais 22kg £126, Ballynahinch producer 8 Charollais 21kg £125, Downpatrick producer 26 Suffolk 24kg £125, Ballykinlar producer 17 Texel 23kg £124, Castlewellan producer 25 Texel 22kg £123.50, Castlewellan producer 11 Texel 22kg £120, Comber producer 26 Texel 21kg £118.50, Comber producer 33 Texel 21kg £118.50, Killinchy producer 36 21kg £117.50, Glengormley producer 16 Texel 21kg £116.50, Newtownards producer 17 Texel 21kg £116, Crossgar producer 16 Texel 20kg £115.50, Portaferry producer 14 Texel 20kg £115, Lisburn producer 25 Texel 20kg £115, Downpatrick producer 23 Charollais 19kg £111, Castlewellan producer 17 Texel 19kg £110.50, Downpatrick producer 8 Texel 18kg £106.50 and Ballynahinch producer 22 Charollais 17kg £102.

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart
Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Ewes - Lisburn producer 2 Texel £195, Comber producer 3 Texel £188, Bangor producer 4 Texel £180, Killinchy producer 10 Texel £170, Comber producer 3 Beltex £166, Carryduff producer 6 Suffolk £165, Castlewellan producer 7 Texel £162, 9 Suffolk £159, Comber producer 4 Suffolk £158, Castlewellan producer 6 Texel £155, Comber producer 6 Suffolk £152, 6 Mule £122, Lisburn producer 10 Suffolk £148, Downpatrick producer 5 Suffolk £144, 10 Mule £120, Crossgar prodiucer 7 Suffolk £140 and Killinchy producer 7 Mule £123.

Another full yard of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield which sold to an outstanding trade for all types of stock.

Fat cattle: 160 fats sold to £2219 for a 760kg Charolais bullock, £292 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £2066 for a 830kg Limousin, £249 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 760kg £292 £2219, 750kg £289 £2167, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 750kg £290 £2175, 720kg £280 £2016, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 830kg £249 £2066, 780kg £239 £1864, 710kg £262 £1860, 820kg £218 £1787, 670kg £260 £1742, Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 780kg £245 £1911, Speckled Park cow 790kg £213 £1683, Hillsborough producer Simmental cows 940kg £200 £1880, 790kg £221 £1745, 840kg £194 £1630, 810kg £192 £1555, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue bullocks 750kg £250 £1875, 630kg £280 £1764, 640kg £265 £1696, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 670kg £255 £1708, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 600kg £280 £1680, 640kg £260 £1665, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 670kg £248 £1661, 750kg £220 £1650, Aberdeen Angus cow 730kg £210 £1533, Millisle producer Simmental cows 650kg £247 £1605, 650kg £240 £1560, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 640kg £250 £1600, 600kg £260 £1560, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 740kg £216 £1598. Lisburn producer Belgian Blue cows 650kg £240 £1560, 620kg £251 £1556, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 620kg £250 £1550, 620kg £244 £1512 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 670kg £230 £1541, 620kg £244 £1512, 640kg £235 £1505.

Bullocks: 230 bullocks sold to £1990 for a 680kg Limousin (293ppk).

Lighter sorts sold to £1760 for a 490kg Charolais (360ppk).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 690kg £1990, 650kg £1780,Hers 700kg £1830, 580kg £1590, Carryduff producer Charolais 570kg £1860, 610kg £1810, 550kg £1800, Killyleagh producer Charolais 570kg £1780, 520kg £1610, Lisburn producer Charolais 490kg £1760, 500kg £1590, 470kg £1580, 450kg £1480, 420kg £1410, Belfast producer Charolais 520kg £1660, 500kg £1640, 490kg £1600, 500kg £1600, Newtownhamilton producer Charolais 450kg £1620, 420kg £1600, 430kg £1570, 430kg £1540, 440kg £1520, 400kg £1500, Crossgar producer Limousins 530kg £1610, 490kg £1500, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 550kg £1590, 500kg £1550, 500kg £1540, 530kg £1520, 550kg £1500, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 470kg £1540, 460kg £1520, Greyabbey producer Limousins 450kg £1470, 400kg £1450 and Killinchy producer Charolais 470kg £1460, 470kg £1440, 460kg £1410, 440kg £1390.

Heifers: 85 heifers sold to £1640 for a 610kg Charolais (270ppk).

Leading prices; Carryduff producer Charolais 610kg £1640, 640kg £1600, 540khg £1460, 550kg £1450, Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1570, 550kg £1550, 510kg £1520, 470kg £1480, Newtownhamilton producer Charolais 480kg £1550, 450kg £1510, 460kg £1490, 430kg £1450, Lisburn producer Limousins 470kg £1500, 490kg £1500, 460kg £1430 and Comber producer Charolais heifers 460kg £1440, 430kg £1380.

Suckled calves: 140 sold to £1640 for a 430kg Charolais bullock calf (382ppk).

Lighter sorts sold to £1610 for a 340kg Charolais bullock (474ppk).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 430kg £1640, 400kg £1560, Charolais heifers 400kg £1380, 360kg £1250, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 490kg £1630, 450kg £1600, 400kg £1590, 460kg £1570, 460kg £1510, 450kg £1500, 470kg £1500, 400kg £1490, 440kg £1440, 450kg £1450, 460kg £1460, Dromore producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1610, 370kg £1570, 360kg £1500, 320kg £1430, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 430kg £1600, 370kg £1430, 370kg £1340 and Hillsborough producer Limousin bullocks 450kg £1560, 450kg £1520, 500kg £1490, 440kg £1460, Limousin heifers 400kg £1410, 360kg £1340.

Calves: Sold to £720 for a Limousin bull and £640 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

