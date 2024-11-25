Marts: Beef bred cows selling to £2253-20 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2253-20 for an 860kg Limousin to £262 per 100kg and selling to £268 per 100kg for an 840kg Limousin to £2251-20 with an 880kg Simmental to £2217-60 at £252 per 100kg and an 840kg Limousin to £2184 at £260 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1932-00 for a 690kg Limousin to £280 per 100kg selling to £284 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1902-80 with a 670kg Limousin to £1842-50 at £275 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1870 for an 850kg to £220 per 100kg other quality Friesians sold from £180 to £200 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2269-80 for a 1170kg Hereford to £194 per 100kg selling to £214 per 100kg for an 880kg Limousin to £1883-20.
Fat steers sold to £2587 20 for an 880kg Limousin to £294 per 100kg selling to £296 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1924.
Fat heifers sold to £290 for a 580kg Limousin to £1682.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2600 for a 915kg Charolais (£284) with a 645kg Charolais to £2170 (£336) and a 615kg Limousin to £2060 (£335).
Forward steers sold to £1950 for a 590kg Charolais (£330) 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1790 (£331) and a 540kg Simmental to £1790 (£331).
Med weight steers sold to £1630 for a 485kg Limousin (£336) with a 485kg Limousin to £1540 (£317).
Heavy heifers sold to £1990 for a 665kg Charolais (£299) with a 580kg Charolais to £1820 (£313).
Forward heifers sold to £1790 for a 575kg Charolais (£311) to £327 twice per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1770 and a 525kg Charolais to £1720.
Med weight heifers sold to £1600 for a 470kg Limousin (£340) with a 475kg Belgian Blue to £1570 (£330)
Smaller heifers sold to £1360 for a 390kg Limousin (£348).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1550 for a 390kg Belgian Blue (£397) a 360kg Limousin sold to £1370 (£380) and a 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384).
Stronger males sold to £1330 for a 420kg Charolais (£316).
Weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 430kg Belgian Blue (£349) a 285kg Charolais sold to £1260 (£442) with a 225kg Charolais selling to £1000 (£444).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2350 and £2220 twice.
Maiden heifers sold to £840 and £800.
Suckler outfits sold to £2540 and £2460.
Incalf heifers sold to £1920 and £1800.
Bull calves sold to £495 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £445 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £940 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Female lumps sold to £1160 for Limousin
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fintona producer 670kg Limousin to £284 (£1902-80) Rosslea producer 690kg Limousin to £280 (£1932) Fermanagh producer 580kg Limousin to £276 (£1600-80) Rosslea producer 670kg Limousin to £275 (£1842-50) Portadown producer 630kg Simmental top £274 (£1726-20) Fermanagh producer 700kg Simmental to £274 (£1918) Pomeroy producer 660kg Charolais to £274 (£1808-40) Fermanagh producer 750kg Limousin to £272 (£2040) Fivemiletown producer 650kg Charolais to £270 (£1755) Fivemiletown producer 630kg Charolais to £268 (£1688-40) Fintona producer 840kg Limousin to £268 (£2251-20) Augher producer 860kg Limousin to £262 (£2253-20) Augher producer 650kg Limousin to £262 (£1703) Augher producer 760kg Limousin to £260 (£1976) Aughnacloy producer 590kg Charolais to £260 (£1534) Omagh producer 840kg Limousin to £260 (£2184) Irvinestown producer 690kg Hereford to £256 (£1766-40) Augher producer 720kg Simmental to £254 (£1828-80) and Omagh producer 880kg Simmental to £252 (£2217-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £250 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £228 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1870 for an 850kg to £220 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £180 to £200 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £124 to £146 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £102 to £120 per 100kg
Fat bulls
Co Fermanagh producer sold an 880kg Limousin to £214 per 100kg (£1883-20) and Aughnacloy producer sold a 1170kg Hereford to £194 (£2269-80).
Fat steers
880kg Limousin to £294 per 100kg (£2587-20); Charolais steers sold to £290 per 100kg for 680kg to (£1972); Belgian Blue steers sold to £262 per 100kg for 550kg to £1441; Aberdeen Angus steers 660kg sold to £258 per 100kg to (£1702-80); Hereford steers 680kg sold to £252 per 100kg to £1713-60); Speckle Park steers 580kg sold to £246 per 100kg to £1426-80) and Friesian steers 630kg sold to £226 per 100kg to ( £1423-80).
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers 600kg sold to £290 per 100kg to (£1740); Charolais heifers 660kg sold to £274 per 100kg to (£1808-40); Simmental heifers 630kg sold to £274 per 100kg to (£1726-20); Aberdeen Angus heifers 580kg sold to £252 per 100kg to (£1461-60); Hereford heifers 550kg sold to £250 per 100kg to (£1375) and Friesian heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for a 760kg to (£1808-80).
Store bullocks (150 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2600 for a 915kg Charolais (£284) with a 645kg Charolais to £2170 (£336) and a 615kg Limousin to £2060 (£335).
Several other quality steers sold from £272 to £322 per 100kg.
Forward steers
Sold to £1950 for a 590kg Charolais £330 per 100kg with a 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1790 (£331) and a 540kg Simmental to £1790 (£331) with a 545kg Charolais to £1790 (£328).
Several other forward steers sold from £260 to £324 per 100kg.
Leading prices:
P Donaghy Tynan 915kg Charolais to £2600 (£284) and 710kg Charolais to £2160 (£304) S Conlon Benburb 645kg Charolais to £2170 (£336) 655kg Charolais to £2090 (£319) 615kg Limousin to £2060 (£335) and 630kg Charolais to £2030 (£322) S Brannigan Dungannon 695kg Limousin to £2040 (£293) J H Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Aberdeen Angus to £2030 (£305) B McNamee Eskra 640kg Charolais to £2010 (£314) A Latimer Fermanagh 710kg Charolais to £1990 (£280) and a 615kg Charolais to £1930 (£314) Fermanagh producer 615kg Charolais to £1980 (£322) and 630kg Limousin to £1940 (£308) P and M Mullin Omagh 690kg Charolais to £1970 (£285) H Nesbitt Armagh 725kg Charolais to £1960 (£270) J Greenaway Portadown 720kg Charolais to £1960 (£272) E Fee Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1960 (£326) and 630kg Charolais to £1960 (£311) and D Greenaway Portadown 635kg Limousin to £1940 (£305).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1950 for a 590kg Charolais (£330) for a Fermanagh producer. B McNamee Eskra 590kg Charolais to £1850 (£313) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 570kg Charolais to £1850 (£324) 575kg Limousin to £1840 (£320) 565kg Limousin to £1830 (£324) 585kg Charolais to £1810 (£309) 555kg Charolais to £1800 (£324) 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1790 (£331) 580kg Limousin to £1790 (£311) 540kg Simmental to £1790 (£331) 550kg Limousin To £1790 (£325) 580kg Limousin to £1790 (£308) 550kg Charolais to £1780 (£323) and 550kg Limousin to £1780 (£323) J Elliott Fermanagh 545kg Charolais to £1790 (£328) 540kg Limousin to £1670 (£309) and 510kg Limousin to £1620 (£317) S Kelly Loughgall 590kg Charolais to £1780 (£301) and 525kg Charolais to £1680 (£320) J Grimley Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1760 (£298) 595kg Limousin to £1750 (£294) and 595kg Limousin to £1690 (£284) and J McStay Lurgan 540kg Limousin to £1610 (£298).
Med weight steers 400kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1630 for a 485kg Limousin (£336) with a 485kg Limousin to £1540 (£317) and a 465kg Limousin to £1470 (£316).
Most others sold from £269 to £312 per 100kg.
Sample prices
P Macari Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1630 (£336) J J and J R Elliott Fermanagh 485kg Limousin to £1540 (£317) and 455kg Limousin to £1340 (£303) D McVeigh Dungannon 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£303) 465kg Limousin to £1470 (£316) and 470kg Limousin to £1320 (£286) A McBride Cookstown 470kg Charolais to £1460 (£310) and 4675kg Limousin to £1450 (£305) A Hayes Portadown 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) 480kg Limousin to £1290 (£269) and 425kg Limousin to £1160 (£273) R Hall Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1410 (£303) N Wigham Fivemiletown 475kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£292) J McStay Lurgan 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303) 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1210 (£275) and 400kg Charolais to £1250 (£312) and W J Crawford Fintona 460kg Limousin to £1240 (£269).
Store heifers (141 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1990 for a 665kg Charolais (£299) with a 720kg Charolais to £1990 (£276) and a 580kg Charolais sold to £1820 (£313).
Others sold from £292 to £305 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 515kg to 575kg
Sold to £1790 for a 575kg Charolais (£311) and selling to £327 twice for a 540kg Charolais to £1770 and a 525kg Charolais to £1720 others sold from £298 to £326 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1680.
Sample prices
W Crawford Clogher 665kg Charolais to £1990 (£299) Fermanagh producer 720kg Charolais to £1990 (£276) 580kg Charolais to £1770 (£305) 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300) P McAleer Pomeroy 660kg Limousin to £1870 (£283) M Tumilty Banbridge 580kg Limousin to £1820 (£313) M McGinley Eskra 620kg Charolais to £1790 (£288) and P N Hadden Ballygawley 595kg Charolais to £1740 (£292).
Forward heifers 515kg to 575kg
Sold to £1790 for a 575kg Charolais to £1790 (£311) 545kg Charolais to £1690 (£310) 555kg Charolais to £1680 (£302) and 515kg Charolais to £1680 (£326) for an Armagh producer Fermanagh producer 540kg Charolais to £1770 (£327) 570kg Charolais to £1750 (£307) 525kg Charolais to £1720 (£327) and 525kg Charolais to £1690 (£325) M McGinley Eskra 550kg Charolais to £1740 (£316) and 525kg Charolais to £1680 (£320) W Crawford Clogher 570kg Charolais to £1700 (£298) and B McWilliams Seskinore 540kg Limousin to £1690 (£313).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1600 for a 470kg Limousin (£340) with a 475kg Belgian Blue to £1570 (£330) and a 450kg Charolais to £1480 (£329).
Several other quality lots sold from £288 to £325 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 470kg Limousin to £1600 (£340) 475kg Belgian Blue to £1570 (£330) 475kg Limousin to £1500 (£315) and 450kg Charolais to £1480 (£329) B McWilliams Seskinore 480kg Limousin to £1560 (£325) Fermanagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1540 (£314) and 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£290) J R Beacom Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) M/S J J and JR Elliott Fermanagh 480kg Limousin to £1480 (£308) 470kg Limousin to £1480 (£315) and 465kg Limousin to £1430 (£307) A McBride Cookstown 475kg Simmental to £1470 (£309) P J Corrigan Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1460 (£307) Kesh producer 470kg Charolais to £1460 (£310) and 490kg Charolais to £1440 (£294) P O'Neill Beragh 460kg Limousin to £1440 (£313) 435kg Charolais to £1410 (£324) and 470kg Limousin to £1410 (£300) S Hetherington Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1440 (£297) and A Hayes Portadown 500kg Limousin to £1440 (£288).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1360 for a 390kg Limousin (£348) with a 385kg Limousin to £1320 (£343).
Sample prices
A F McArdle Co Armagh 390kg Limousin to £1360 (£348) 360kg Charolais to £1200 (£333) 395kg Charolais to £1200 (£303) and 340kg Charolais to £1120 (£329) Kesh producer 385kg Limousin to £1320 (£343) and 345kg Limousin to £1050. K McArdle Co Armagh 400kg Limousin to £1220 (£305) 370kg Charolais to £1140, and 375kg Limousin to £1140. P P Devlin Cookstown 390kg Charolais to £1210 (£310) E Devlin Ardboe 400kg Charolais to £1210 (£302) 390kg Charolais to £1120, and 370kg Charolais to £1110. E McBride Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1200. M/S J J and JR Elliott Fermanagh 400kg Limousin to £1170. P O'Neill Beragh 385kg Charolais to £1100. Ballygawley producer 385kg Limousin to £1110 and 360kg Limousin to £980.
Weanlings (150 lots)
A very good entry on offer this week sold to a very firm demand with light weight males selling to £1550 for a 390kg Belgian Blue (£397) a 360kg Limousin sold to £1370 (£380) with a 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384).
Several other quality males sold from £355 to £378 per 100kg.
Stronger males sold to £1330 for a 420kg Charolais (£316) with a 415kg Hereford to £1280 (£308).
Weanling females sold to £1500 for a 430kg Belgian Blue (£349) with a 330kg Limousin to £1260 (£382) a 285kg Charolais sold to £1260 (£442) with a 225kg Charolais selling to £1000 (£444).
Leading prices
Light weight males
R Woods Lisbellaw 390kg Belgian Blue to £1550 (£397) 375kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£368) and 395kg Charolais to £1330 (£336) D T Johnston Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £1370 (£380) and 325kg Limousin to £1250 (£384) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 330kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£378) Fermanagh producer 365kg Limousin to £1240 (£339) P Gilroy Fermanagh 395kg Hereford to £1230 (£311) J Quinn Coalisland 330kg Simmental to £1210 (£366) Co Armagh producer 390kg Limousin to £1200 (£307) M Largey Armagh 335kg Charolais to £1190 (£355) Stronger Males sold to £1330 for a 420kg Charolais (£316) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£259) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£271) for J McNamee Sixmilecross. P Gilroy Fermanagh 415kg Hereford to £1280 (£308) 400kg Hereford to £1220 (£305) and 435kg Hereford to £1190 (£273) B Pryce Rosslea 420kg Limousin to £1220 (£297) and R Woods Lisbellaw 405kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£294).
Weanling heifers
R J McCormick Fintona 430kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£349) and 310kg Limousin to £890 (£287) E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 350kg Limousin to £1300 (£371) 330kg Limousin to £1260 (£382) 365kg Limousin to £1250 (£342) 350kg Limousin to £1160 (£331) and 305kg Limousin to £980 (£321) M Largey Armagh 285kg Charolais to £1260 (£442) 225kg Charolais to £1000 (3444) and 265kg Charolais to £990 (£373) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 360kg Charolais to £1190 (£330) and 305kg Charolais to £1120 (£367) P Gilroy Fermanagh 385kg Hereford to £1150 (£298) and 320kg Hereford to £980 (£306) P Hackett Augher 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£287) and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£301) D McCaffery Clogher 390kg Simmental to £1090 (£279) P and S O'Neill Coalisland 360kg Limousin to £930. Strong Females sold to £1240 for a 405kg Hereford (£306) for P Gilroy Fermanagh. P Hackett Augher 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£269).
Dairy cows and heifers
Trade remains keen this week again with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £2350 and £2220. Dungannon producer £2220, £1500 and £1400 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £1700 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1680 for calved heifer. Maiden heifers sold to £840, £800 and £760 for a Maguiresbridge producer. Ballygawley producer £780, £750, £700 and £680.
Suckler cows and calves
Co Armagh producer £2540 for a 2020 cow with heifer calf. Co Fermanagh producer £2460 for heifer with bull calf with his incalf heifers selling to £1920, £1800 and £1400.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A very brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £495 for a Belgian Blue to D Foster Fivemiletown. R Hoy Drumcose £465 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £460 and £410 for Aberdeen Angus; W Cranston Altamackin £430 for Aberdeen Angus; Ballygreenan Farm Augher £420 and £355 for Belgian Blues. T J McCusker Tamlaght £410 for Belgian Blue; R Hassard Enniskillen £380 for Aberdeen Angus; A Robinson Aughnacloy ££375 for Limousin and Brookeborough producer £360 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
R Hoy Drumcose £445, £425, £405 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus; W Downey Magheraveely £400 for Charolais and £335 for Limousin; A Robinson Aughnacloy £390; W Cranston Altamackin £370 for Limousin; A Veitch Lisbellaw £350 for Belgian Blue; D Foster Fivemiletown £345 for Belgian Blue; T Steele Keady £340 for Hereford and R W West Maguiresbridge £325 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
B Stewart Sixmilecross £940 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; A and A Maguire Rosslea £840 for Simmental £750 for Charolais £560, £520 and £470 for Aberdeen Angus; M/S C and B McManus Dromore £790, £650 and £510 for Limousins; P J McKenna Clogher £750 for Aberdeen Angus and £750 for Hereford; W Cranston Altamackin £670 for Belgian Blue; K Stewart Sixmilecross £625 for Aberdeen Angus; J McCann Dungannon £585 for Charolais; D Foster Fivemiletown £495 for Belgian Blue; Omagh producer £465 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and H Connelly Rosslea £455 for Simmental.
Reared female lumps
T McKenna Enniskillen £1160 for Limousin; B Stewart Sixmilecross £700 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; K Stewart Sixmilecross £685 and £615 for Blonde d'Aquitaines; P J McKenna Clogher £670 for Belgian Blue and £660 for Charolais and W Cranston Altamackin £580 for Belgian Blue and £570 for Holstein.
