Marts: Beef bred cows selling to £2329-60 for a 910kg Limousin at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2329-60 for a 910kg Limousin to £256 per 100kg this was followed by an 870kg Limousin to £2227-20 at £256 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1751-40 for a 630kg Limousin to £278 per 100kg with a 640kg Charolais to £1702-40 at £266 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2019-60 for a 990kg Limousin to £204.
Fat steers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £1778.
Friesian steers sold to £1606 for a 730kg to £220 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £274 for a 650kg Charolais to £1781.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2240 for an 880kg Limousin (£254) to £294 per 100kg for a 635kg Limousin to £1870 and a 615kg Limousin to £1810.
Forward steers sold to £1530 for a 535kg Limousin (£286) and a 535kg Limousin made £1490 (£278).
Med weight steers sold to £1440 for a 400kg Limousin (£360) with a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355).
Smaller sorts sold to £1120 for a 360kg Limousin.
Heavy heifers sold to £2000 for a 665kg Limousin (£301) to £307 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1810.
Forward heifers sold to £1650 for a 540kg Limousin (£305) with a 520kg Limousin to £1540 (£296).
Med weight heifers sold to £1480 for a 495kg Belgian Blue (£299) to £303 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1350.
Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 385kg Shorthorn.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1470 for a 415kg Charolais (£354) to £360 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1300.
Stronger males sold to £1470 for a 540kg Charolais (£272).
Weanling heifers sold to a high of £2120 for a 410kg Charolais (£517) with a 395kg Charolais to £2080 (£526) and a 385kg Charolais to £1700 (£441).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1700 and £1620.
Springers sold to £1350, £1280 and £1220.
Breeding bulls sold to £2300 for Limousin £1900 for Friesian and £1800 for Shorthorn
Suckler outfits sold to £2820, £2700 twice and £2400.
Incalf cows and heifers to £1770 and £1680.
Bull calves sold to £405 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £405 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £1090 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £840 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Tempo producer 630kg Limousin to £278 (£1751-40) Newtownbutler producer 560kg Charolais to £268 (£1500-80) Augher producer 640kg Charolais to £266 (£1702-40) Ballygawley producer 650kg Limousin to £264 (£1716) Armagh producer 870kg Limousin to £256 (£2227-20) Ballygawley producer 910kg Limousin to £256 (£2329-20) Augher producer 600kg Charolais to £252 (£1512) Clogher producer 720kg Limousin to £250 (£1800) Augher producer 610kg Charolais to £244 (£1488-40) Augher producer 630kg Charolais to £242 (£1524-60) Dromore producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £242 (£1282-60) Omagh producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1416) Castlederg producer 450kg Limousin to £240 (£1080) Omagh producer 630kg Limousin to £238 (£1499-40) Fivemiletown producer 640kg Charolais to £238 (£1523-20) Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £236 (£1368-80) Carrickmore producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £236 (£1722-80) Belleek producer 600kg Limousin to £233 (£1398) Omagh producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £230 (£1150) and Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £230 (£1449).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £228 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1226-40 for a 740kg to £168 per 100kg with others selling from £156 to £164 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.
Poorer type Friesians sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Coa producer 990kg Limousin to £204 (£2019-60) Madden producer 850kg Aberdeen Angus to £184 (£1564) Middletown producer 920kg Limousin to £180 (£1656) and Birches producer 900kg Charolais to £172 (£1548).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £254 per 100kg for 700kg to (£1778); Limousin steers sold to £248 per 100kg for 670kg to (£1661-60); Shorthorn steers sold to £242per 100kg for 700kg to (£1694); Hereford steers sold to £238 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1404-20); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £228 for 640kg to (£1459-20) and Friesian steers sold to £220 per 100kg for 730kg to £1606.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for 650kg to (£1781); Limousin heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1663-20); Belgian Blue heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1416) and Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for 530kg to (£1296).
Store bullocks
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2240 per head for an 880kg Limousin (£254) and selling to £294 per 100kg twice for a 635kg Limousin to £1870 and a 615kg Limousin to £1810.
Several other quality lots sold from £247 to £284 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 535kg Limousin to £1530 with a 535kg Limousin to £1490 (£278).
Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 880kg Limousin to £2240 (3256) 840kg Limousin to £2210 (£263) and 775kg Limousin to £2040 (£263); T Maguire Fermanagh 755kg Charolais to £2110 (£279) 770kg Charolais to £2070 (£269) 765kg Saler to £2040 (£266) 740kg Limousin to £2040 (3275) 770kg Simmental to £2000 (£260) 735kg Limousin to £1990 (£270) 725kg Charolais to £1900 (£262) and 755kg Charolais to £1870 (£247) Des Wilson Clogher 760kg Charolais to £2090 (£275) J Porter Lisburn 790kg Belgian Blue to £2000 (£253) A and N Gervais Clogher 635kg Limousin to £1870 (£294) and 630kg Limousin to £1790 (£284) C Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £1830 (£275) and 675kg Hereford to £1750 (£259) J Irwin Clogher 660kg Limousin to £1810 (£274) and 615kg Limousin to £1810 (£294) R Hall Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1700 (£278) FORWARD steers sold to £1600 for a 580kg Limousin (£276) and a 535kg Limousin to £1490 (£278) for D Loane Ballygawley. A and N Gervais Clogher 535kg Limousin to £1530 (£286) and 575kg Limousin to £1480 (£257) A R Fiddes Derrygonnelly 565kg Charolais to £1490 (£263) and W Watson Tynan 545kg Belgian Blue to £1430 (£262).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1440 for a 400kg Limousin (£360) and a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355) and a 390kg Charolais to £1390 (£346).
Leading prices
G Murphy 400kg Limousin to £1440 (£360) and a 405kg Limousin to £1440 (£355) A T Fiddes Derrygonnelly 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£292) Fermanagh producer 495kg Stabiliser to £1350 (£272) and 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) S Molloy Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1350 (£346) D Loane Ballygawloey 485kg Limousin to £1340 (£276) and 480kg Limousin to £1100 (£229) C McDonald Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1240 (£282) M Shortt Clogher 465kg Simmental to £1280 (£275) 470kg Charolais to £1250 (£266) and 405kg Charolais to £1040 (£260) R Donnelly Cookstown 465kg Friesian to £970 (£208) 460kg Friesian to £970 (£211) 470kg Friesian to £950 (£202) 485kg Friesian to £940 (£194) and 450kg Friesian to £920 (£204)
Smaller steers 400kg and under
M Shortt Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) and A T Fiddes Derrygonnelly 375kg Charolais to £1020 and 340kg Charolais to £930.
Store heifers
A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2000 for a 665kg Limousin (£301) with a 590kg Limousin to £1810 (£307).
Forward heifers sold to £1650 for a 540kg Limousin (£305) with a 520kg Limousin to £1540 (£296)
Leading prices
G Daly Clogher 665kg Limousin to £2000 (£301) J Porter Lisburn 845kg Shorthorn to £1930 (£228) 650kg Shorthorn beef to £1580 (£243) 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1700 (£237) 670kg Shorthorn to£1660 (£247) and 650kg Shorthorn beef to £1630 (£250) I Telford Fintona 700kg Belgian Blue to £1810 (£258) and 660kg Belgian Blue to £1780 (£269) F McElroy Augher 590kg Limousin to £1810 (£307) M J Keys Clogher 660kg Charolais to £1710 (£259) N Brown Killylea 650kg Charolais to £1700 (£261) Des Wilson Clogher 625kg Limousin to £1700 (£272) T K McCarney Fintona 625kg Charolais to £1630 (£261) Forward heifers D Williamson Portadown 540kg Limousin to £1650 (£305) 560kg Limousin to £1600 (£285) and 520kg Limousin to £1540 (£296) Fermanagh producer 560kg Limousin to £1580 (£282) M Shortt Clogher 545kg Charolais to £1570 (£288) B McWilliams Seskinore 585kg Charolais to £1560 (£266) and Des Wilson Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1550 (£282).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with a 495kg Belgian Blue selling to £1480 (£299) and a 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303).
Several other quality lots sold from £250 to £294 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 495kg Belgian Blue to £1480 (£299) and 455kg Charolais to £1340 (£294) B McWilliams Seskinore 485kg Limousin to £1400 (£288) and 480kg Charolais to £1360 (£283) M Shortt Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) 475kg Charolais to £1270 (£267) 445kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) 425kg Charolais to £1240 (£291) and 425kg Charolais to £1170 (£275) P P Devlin Cookstown 445kg Charolais to £1350 (£303) and 450kg Limousin to £1210 (£269) T K McCarney Fintona 490kg Limousin to £1310 (£267) 445kg Simmental to £1290 (£290) 460kg Charolais to £1200 (£261) and 475kg Charolais to £1190 (£250) G Wilson Fivemiletown 490kg Shorthorn to £1210 (£247) P Devine Omagh 455kg Belted Galloway to £1170 (£257) and N Brown Killylea 420kg Charolais to £1150 (£274).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
J Hamilton Dungannon 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1090 and 395kg Shorthorn beef to £990. Fermanagh producer 340kg Limousin to £1050 (£308) and 380kg Limousin to £1010. F Rafferty Aughnacloy 400kg Belgian Blue to £910, 370kg Belgian Blue to £830 and 365kg Belgian Blue to £800. C Johnston Fivemiletown 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. W Hogg Fivemiletown 390kg Friesian to £750 and 345kg Friesian to £650.
Weanlings
A very sharp demand in this section with a 415kg Charolais selling to £1470 (£354) with a 330kg Hereford to £1190 (£360) and a 365kg Charolais to £1300 (£356).
Several other quality lots sold from £290 to £349 per 100kg.
Stronger males sold to £1470 for a 540kg Charolais (£272) with a 495kg Limousin to £1300 (£262) and a 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255).
Weanling heifers sold to a record £526 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £2080 with a 410kg Charolais to £2120 (£517) and a 385kg Charolais to £1700 (£441).
Several other quality lots sold from £271 to £340 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
E Kyle Sixmilecross 415kg Charolais to £1470 (£354) P Mackle Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) and 425kg Limousin to £1320 (£310) T Logan Clogher 420kg Limousin to £1340 (£319) P McElroy Clogher 365kg Charolais to £1300 (£356) E McBride Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1300 (£317) 390kg Charolais to £1290 (£330) 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) B McCully Warringston 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) and 370kg Limousin to £1200 (£324) J N Allen Armagh 370kg Charolais to £1250 (£338) 330kg Hereford to £1190 (£360) and 335kg Charolais to £1170 (£349) S Quigley Rosslea 355kg Limousin to £1250 (£352) G Connelly Rosslea 350kg Limousin to £1210 (£345) M McGuone Pomeroy 375kg Charolais to £1200 (£320) and A Short Omagh 335kg Limousin to £1190 (£355).
Stronger males sold to £1470 for a 540kg Charolais (£272) to S Quigley Rosslea. Ballygawley producer 495kg Limousin to £1300 (£262) and 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255).
Weanling heifers
P Cassidy Augher 410kg Charolais to £2120 (£517) 395kg Charolais to £2080 (£526) and 385kg Charolais to £1700 (£441) T Smyth Dromore 440kg Charolais to £1410 (£320) 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) 425kg Charolais to £1340 (£315) and 375kg Charolais to £1250 (£333) P Quigley Rosslea 465kg Limousin to £1330 (£286) Fermanagh producer 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1280 (£346) Ballygawley producer 390kg Limousin to £1250 (£320) and 390kg Limousin to £1200 (£307) J Mackle Armagh 385kg Charolais to £1210 (£314) F Quigley Rosslea 385kg Limousin to £1150 (£298) E Kyle Sixmilecross 360kg Charolais to £1140 (£316) M McGuone Pomeroy 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) and 345kg Charolais to £1090 (£316) G Wilson Fivemiletown 405kg Simmental to £1100 (£271) R Hagan Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1100 (£305) and 320kg Charolais to £1090 (£340) and M Monaghan Augher 340kg Charolais to £1090 (£320).
Dairy cows and heifers
Trade was slightly improved this week with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1710. Co Derry producer £1620 and £1450 for calved heifers. Dromore producer £1500 and £1300 for calved heifers. Armagh producer £1500 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £1500 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1250 twice for calved heifers. Cookstown producer £910 for calved Shorthorn cow and £780 for calved Friesian cow. Cookstown producer £1350, £1280 and £1220 for springing heifers.
Breeding bulls
Fivemiletown producer £2300 for pedigree Limousin and £1900 for pedigree Friesian. Castlederg producer £1800 for pedigree registered Shorthorn.
Suckler cows and calves
A very good entry this week again sold easily to a brisk demand with Stephen Williamson Benburb selling a heifer with bull calf to £2820 and a heifer with heifer calf to £2700. H Brown Pomeroy £2700 for second calver with bull calf and £2050 for heifer with heifer calf D McCaffery Fermanagh £2400 for second calver with bull calf. R Crawford Stewartstown £2100 for 2019 cow with bull calf. M Creighton Portadown £1850 for heifer with bull calf and ££1580 for second calver with heifer calf. P E Quinn Pomeroy £1750 for second calver with heifer calf, £1720 for third calver with heifer calf, £1720 for third calver with heifer calf and £1320 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Co Down producer £1650 for heifer with bull calf and £1500 for heifer with heifer calf. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1450 for heifer with bull calf and £1160 for second calver with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1770, £1680, £1350, 1200, £1150.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A keen demand in this section with bull calves selling to £405 for an Aberdeen Angus to Enniskillen producer. F Collins Lisnaskea £400, £370 and £310 for Hereford; J Martin Lisbellaw £390, £340 and £295 for Belgian Blues; Omagh producer £385 for Belgian Blue Tempo producer £380 for Simmental; Brookeborough producer £360 for Hereford; Dungannon producer £285 for Belgian Blue and J Ritchie Newtownbutler £280 for Charolais.
Heifer calves
J J Maguire Rosslea ££405 for Aberdeen Angus; Enniskillen producer £400 for Aberdeen Angus; R Totten Lisburn £395 x 3 for Shorthorn beef and £395 for Belgian Blue; Tempo producer £320 for Speckled Park; G Jordan Newtownbutler £305 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus Dungannon producer £290 for Aberdeen Angus; Brookeborough producer £285 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; J Martin Lisbellaw £260 for Belgian Blue and J J Maguire Rosslea £260 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
P Devine Omagh £1090 for Limousin; C Smyton Tempo £990 for Charolais and £940 for Shorthorn beef; Fivemiletown producer £910 for Limousin and £740 for Shorthorn; S Holland Clogher £710 for Saler; G McGlone Clogher £700x 2 £620 and £590 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and Tempo producer £470 for Shorthorn beef £460, £440 and £415 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
A Watson Fivemiletown £840 for Limousin and £810 for Aberdeen Angus; P Devine Omagh £770 for Shorthorn beef; S Holland Clogher £740for Aberdeen Angus £655 and £645 for Saler; G McGlone Clogher £720 and £630 for Aberdeen Angus; L K O'Donnell Coalisland £640 for Limousin and W Hogg Fivemiletown £480 for Aberdeen Angus.
