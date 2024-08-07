A small entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 6th August sold to a steady demand with lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.

This week a 400kg Belgian Blue heifer sold to £1120 (£280) with a 425kg Limousin to £970 and a 380kg Limousin to £910.

Sample prices

Weanling heifers

Farming Life livestock markets

Lisbellaw producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £1120 (280) and 370kg Simmental to £780. Lisnaskea producer 425kg Limousin to £970 and a 375kg Speckled Park to £740. Trillick producer 380kg Charolais to £910 and 380kg Charolais to £870. Magheraveely producer 335kg Charolais to £840 and a 290kg Charolais steer to £740. Derrylin producer 370kg Belgian Blue to £760 and a 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £530. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Simmental to £580.