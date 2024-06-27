Marts: Better trade than expected at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep selling to £272
Lambs sold to £155, cull ewes to £185 and breeding sheep to £272.
Leading prices
Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 30kgs £155. Gavin Chestnut, Liscolman, 29kgs £145. Bushmills farmer, 30.5kgs £152. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 24kgs £145. E and M O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs £141. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £141. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £139.50. T and A Irwin, Coleraine, 23kgs £139. A Devlin, Limavady, 23kgs £139. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs £138. SJ Glenn, Ballymena, 22kgs £137.50. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 22.5kgs £137. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, 22kgs £136.50. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, 22kgs £135.50. Alan Dempster, Stranocum, 22kgs £135. G Millen, Coleraine, 23kgs £135. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 22kgs £134.50. William Graham, Bushmills, 22kgs £134.50. Kevin McErlain, Armoy, 22kgs £132.50. Emmet McAlister, Glenariffe, 19kgs £125. E McKeegan, Cushendall, 20kgs £123.50. A Wallace, Coleraine, 14kgs £84.00.
Breeding sheep
Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, ewe/2 lambs, £272. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, ewe/1 lamb, £250, £232. Derek Storey, Ballymena, 8 ewes/8 lambs £220. G Chestnutt, Liscolman, ewe/lamb, £220. Derek Storey, Ballymena, 7 ewes/7 lambs, £212.
Fat ewes
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, Texel, £185. G Chestnutt, Liscolman, Suffolk, £158. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £158. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £150. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, Texel, £146. Graham McCanless, Bushmills, Texel, £144. TE Irwin, Coleraine, Crossbreds, £141. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, Suffolk, £138. Stranocum farmer, Texel, £140.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
