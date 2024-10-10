Marts: Biggest show of sheep this year at Armoy Mart, ewe lambs selling to £180
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat lambs sold to £158, store lambs to £120, fat ewes to £166 and ewe lambs to £180.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
L Linton, Armoy, 36kgs £158. Danny McKee, Loughguile, 27kgs £138. Rob Wylie, Clough, 27kgs £138. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 30kgs £135. John Walsh, Newtowncrommelin, 26kgs £135. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 26kgs £135. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £134.50. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 23kgs £134. D Gillan, Tober, 27kgs £134. Chas McCormick, Armoy 25kgs £133. Terry McBride, Ballycastle, 23kgs £131.50. Shane McLaughlin, Loughguile, 24kgs £129. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £127.50. John Hunter, Broughshane, 22.5kgs £125. A and B Dowey, Stranocum, 22kgs £124.
Store lambs
Robert Hodges, Armoy, 28 Texel, £120. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 10 Texel, £119. J Duffin, Martinstown, 15 Suffolk, £115. MD McNeill, Cushendall, 15 Suffolk, £115. R Duffin, Cargan, 35 Suffolk, £114. Jas Petticrew, Cairncastle, 26 Texel, £113. O Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £111. T McGarry, Loughguile, 40 Texel, £112.50. D and P McKendry, Armoy, 20 Suffolk, £111.50. Martin McBride, Armoy, 23 Texel, £109.50.
Ewe lambs
Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, Blackface ewe lambs, 10, £190, 10, £178, 10, £164, 10, £136, 10, £134. L Moffit, Florencecourt, Herdwicks, 14, £120. Dessie McMullan, Glenariffe, Mules, 10, £118, 10, £116, 10, £116, 10, £110. P and S McMullan, Rathlin, Mules, 12, £118, 12, £118.
Hoggets
C McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £190. D McAteer, Cushendall, 10 Mules, £150. Ruben McAlister, Bushmills, 4 Mules, £150.
Fat ewes
M Butler, Martinstown, Suffolk, £166. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, Suffolk, £150. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Suffolk, £145. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, Texel, £136. Robert Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £134. Alan Dempster, Stranocum, Texel, £128.
Sale each Wednesday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.