Marts: Bullocks selling from £1100 to a top of £1920 per head at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 340p/kg for a Limousin at 324kg (£1100) and to a top of £1920 per head for a Simmental at 746kg (257p/kg).
Heifers sold to 336p/kg for a Limousin at 286kg (£960) and to a top of £1270 per head for a Limousin at 560kg (227p/kg).
Cows sold to 213p/kg for a Limousin at 614kg (£1310) and to a top of £1700 per head for a Hereford at 868kg (196p/kg).
Cattle sale as normal next Monday 5th August - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with many buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Magherafelt producer, Limousin 614kg £1310 (213), Garvagh producer, Limousin 652kg £1350 (207), Rasharkin producer, Hereford 868kg £1700 (196), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 600kg £1160 (193), Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 668kg £1200 (180) and Magherafelt producer, Hereford 702kg £1220 (174).
Heifers
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Ballymena producer, Limousin 286kg £960 (336), Draperstown producer, Limousin 344kg £800 (233), Ballymena producer, Limousin 348kg £750 (216), Limavady producer, Charolais 318kg £640 (201) and Maghera producer, Hereford 360kg £720 (200).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Rasharkin producer, Charolais 446kg £1070 (240), Upperlands producer, Limousin 452kg £1080 (239), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef 424kg £1010 (238), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 412kg £960 (233), Upperlands producer, Limousin 412kg £940 (228), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef 400kg £850 (213), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 424kg £900 (212) and Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 420kg £850 (202).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Claudy producer, Limousin 560kg £1270 (227), Bellaghy producer, Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1200 (222) and Dungiven producer, Shorthorn beef 518kg £1080 (208).
Bullocks
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, Limousin 324kg £1100 (340), Draperstown producer, Limousin 310kg £1040 (335), Ballymena producer, Limousin 328kg £1050 (320), Ballymena producer, Limousin 326kg £1040 (319), Ballymena producer, Limousin 328kg £960 (293), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 388kg £1110 (286), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 392kg £1110 (283), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 362kg £940 (260) and Draperstown producer, 228kg £570 (250).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, Charolais 436kg £1190 (273), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 408kg £1080 (265), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 440kg £1120 (255), Dungiven producer, Hereford 468kg £1090 (233) and Garvagh producer, Simmental 428kg £980 (229).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Kilrea producer, Simmental 746kg £1920 (257), Newbuildings producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 538kg £1360 (253), Newbuildings producer, Simmental 622kg £1500 (241), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 598kg £1420 (237), Newbuildings producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 532kg £1260 (237), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 712kg £1620 (228), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 674kg £1540 (228) and Dungiven producer, Hereford 554kg £1210 (218).
Friesian bullocks/bulls
Newbuildings producer, Danish Red 542kg £1120 (207), Newbuildings producer, Danish Red 522kg £1060 (203) and Maghera producer, Friesian 414kg £780 (188).
Weekly sheep sale
Saturday 27th July saw a great entry of over 1500 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a great trade with over 1030 lambs and 470 cull ewes and rams on offer.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £148 for a single lamb at 31kg and to a top of 579p/kg for 3 lambs at 24kg into £139.
Fat ewes reached a top of £196 for 2 ewes with many lots of ewes and rams reaching very high prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 3rd August - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Limavady producer, 4 lambs 26kg £145 (558), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 25kg £132.50 (530), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £132 (528), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 25kg £131 (524), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 27kg £140 (519) and Maghera producer, 1 lamb 28kg £140 (500).
Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 24kg £139 (579), Cookstown producer, 7 lambs 22kg £125.50 (570), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 22kg £125 (568), Claudy producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £127.50 (567), Tobermore producer, 1 lamb 23kg £129.50 (563), Stewartstown producer, 11 lambs 21.5kg £121 (563), Limavady producer, 12 lambs 23.5kg £132 (562), Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 22kg £123.50 (561), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £129 (549), Portglenone producer, 2 lambs 24kg £131 (546), Claudy producer, 1 lamb 22kg £119 (541), Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 21kg £113.50 (540), Rasharkin producer, 2 lambs 23kg £124 (539), Swatragh producer, 11 lambs 22kg £118.50 (539), Limavady producer, 22 lambs 21.5kg £115.50 (537), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 21.5kg £115 (534), Coleraine producer, 4 lambs 22.5kg £120 (533), Coleraine producer, 10 lambs 22.5kg £120 (533) and Dungiven producer, 12 lambs 21.5kg £114.50 (533).
Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 20kg £114.50 (573), Kilrea producer, 8 lambs 19kg £105 (553), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 19kg £103 (542), Maghera producer, 13 lambs 19.5kg £105.50 (541), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 18kg £97 (539), Cookstown producer, 12 lambs 20kg £107.50 (538), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 19.5kg £104 (533), Garvagh producer, 15 lambs 19.5kg £104 (533), Garvagh producer, 13 lambs 19kg £101 (532), Draperstown producer, 9 lambs 19.5kg £103.50 (531), Limavady producer, 12 lambs 20.5kg £108 (527), Slaughtmanus producer, 42 lambs 20.5kg £108 (527), Garvagh producer, 12 lambs 19kg £100 (526), Garvagh producer, 27 lambs 20.5kg £107.50 (524), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20kg £104.50 (523), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 19.5kg £102 (523), Desertmartin producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £107 (522), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 18.5kg £96.50 (522) and Moneymore producer, 10 lambs 20kg £104 (520).
Store lambs
Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 17.5kg £95.50 (546), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 16kg £86 (538), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 17.5kg £91.50 (523), Magherafelt producer, 4 lambs 13.5kg £68 (504) and Middletown producer, 19 lambs 16.5kg £80.50 (488).
Fat ewes
Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £196, Tobermore producer, 4 ewes £190, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £186, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £186, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £182, Dungiven producer, 5 ewes £172, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £166, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £164, Cookstown producer, 7 ewes £162, Cookstown producer, 3 ewes £162, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £160, Limavady producer, 7 ewes £151, Limavady producer, 6 ewes £148, Limavady producer, 12 ewes £146, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe £142, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £140 and Claudy producer, 1 ewe £140.
Breeding sheep sale
Thursday 25th July saw the return of the general breeding sheep sales with a great entry of 300 sheep and a great trade for all stock on offer.
Breeding hoggets reached a high of £220 for 7 Milfords, breeding ewes to a top of £168 for 8 Suffolks.
Breeding ewe lambs reached a high of £185 for 4 Milfords and stores lambs to a top of £102.50 for 10 Texel cross lambs.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
General breeding sale as normal next Thursday 1st August - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm sharp.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Breeding hoggets
Glenarm producer, 7 Milfords £220, Maydown producer, 7 Suffolk Cheviot £210, Maydown producer, 7 Suffolk Cheviot £195, Maydown producer, 5 Suffolk Cheviot £188, Maydown producer, 5 Suffolk £185, Carnlough producer, 4 Suffolk Cheviot £178, Carnlough producer, 5 Texel £172, Dunloy producer, 12 Texel £170, Dunloy producer, 12 Suffolk £168, Dunloy producer, 12 Suffolk £168, Loup producer, 6 Mules £168, Loup producer, 6 Mules £162 and Maghera producer, 8 Blackface £122.
Breeding ewes
Drumsurn producer, 8 Suffolk £168, Ardboe producer, 5 Texel £165, Carnlough producer, 2 Suffolk £152,
Dungannon producer, 5 Charollais £150 and Ardboe producer, 4 Blue Texel, £140.
Breeding ewe lambs
Glenarm producer, 4 Milfords £185, Glenarm producer, 4 Milfords £180, Glenarm producer, 6 Milfords £172, Glenarm producer, 3 Milfords £142, Glenarm producer, 4 Milfords £135, Glenarm producer, 6 Milfords £135, Glenarm producer, 6 Milfords £128, Maydown producer, 1 Suffolk £128, Glenarm producer, 5 Milfords £125, Claudy producer, 2 Dutch Spotted £112, Claudy producer, 3 Dutch Spotted £106, Claudy producer, 2 Milfords £105 and Maghera producer, 1 Blackface £90.
Store lambs
Tobermore producer, 10 Texel £102.50, Claudy producer, 5 Cheviot £98, Claudy producer, 6 Suffolk £95, Draperstown producer, 21 Suffolk £90 and Claudy producer, 1 Milfords £70.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
