Large entry cattle in town on Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old which topped to £720 for Charolais bull calf for a Tandragee farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1170 for a 442kg from a Warrenpoint farmer.

Fat cows topped £1390 for 640kg Belgian Blue.

Breeding bull at £1660.

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy stock topped to £2250.

Heifers topped £1560 for 602kg Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1740 for 606kg Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Tanndragee farmer Charolais at £720, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £700, Tandragee farmer Charolais at £680, Waringstown farmer Shorthorn at £680, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £680, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £650, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £640, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £620, Tandragee farmer Charolais at £620 and Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh at £590,

Heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £550, Belgian Blue at £540, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £540, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £530, Lisburn farmer Speckle Park at £530, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £520, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £480, Lisburn farmer Friesian at £480, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue at £450 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £450.

Weanling male calves

Warrenpoint farmer, Limousin 442k at £1170, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 356k at £1150, Charolais 368k at £1140, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 326k at £1100, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 428k at £1070, Ballyward farmer Hereford 402k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 354k at £990, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 348k at £970, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 360k at £970 and Lurgan farmer Simmental 344k at £960.

Weanling heifer calves

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 406k at £1200, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 392k at £1140, Charolais 386k at £1040, Ballyward farmer Limousin 394k at £1030, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 340k at £980, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 370k at £950, Ballyward farmer Hereford 346k at £890, Hereford 360k at £860, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 252k at £840 and Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 346k at £840.

Fat cows

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 640k at £1390, Belgian Blue 676k at £1300, Belgian Blue 622k at £1130, Belgian Blue 632kg at £1040, Belgian Blue 570k at £960, Belgian Blue 556k at £960, Belgian Blue 494k at £830, Kilkeel farmer Holstein 624k at £800 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 698k at £800.

Breeding bulls

Finnis farmer Hereford at £1660 and Ballyroney farmer Highland at £1320.

Dairy stock

Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2550, Holstein at £2150 and Friesian at £1620.

Dairy maiden heifers

Newcastle farmer Holstein at £880, Holstein at £840, Holstein at £800, Holstein at £780, Holstein at £760 and Holstein at £720.

Heifers

Banbridge farmer Charolais 602k at £1560, Dromara farmer Charolais 604k at £1540, Banbridge farmer hereford 596k at £1540, Dromara farmer Hereford 664k at £1490, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 538k at £1450, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 576K at £1430, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 538k at £1410, Dromara farmer Blonde 494k at £1370, Crossgar farmer Limousin 498k at £1370. Ballyward farmer Limousin 484k at £1370.

Bullocks

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 606k at £1740, Limousin 588k at £1660, Ballyward farmer Hereford 578k at £1640, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 558k at £1640, Hillsborough farmer Hereford 602k at £1610, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 626k at £1600, Charolais 574k at £1600, Charolais 598k at £1580 and Katesbridge farmer Charolais 536k at £1580, Simmental 620k at £1570.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Last Tuesday evening saw super show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £6.46 a kilo for 12.4kg at £80.

Fat ewes topped at £208.

More ewes over the £188 mark this week with plainer ewes from £158 to £184.

Spring lambs

Katesbridge farmer 27k at £142, Rathfriland farmer 27.5k at £139, Rathfriland farmer 26.3k at £135, Warrenpoint farmer 24.9k at £133, Cabra farmer 30k at £132, Dromara farmer 26.9k at £130.50, Spa farmer 24.8k at £130, Newry farmer 25.7k at £130 and Ballyward farmer 24k at £129.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer at £208, Ballynahinch farmer at £188. Ballymartin farmer at £186, Ballyroney farmer at £184, at £162, Banbridge farmer at £162, Banbridge farmer at £160, Armagh farmer at £160, Ballynahinch farmer at £160 and Newry farmer at £158.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer at £176, Kilkeel farmer at £175 and Banbridge farmer at £140.

Breeding rams

Banbridge farmer at £300.

Breeding ewes

Rathfriland farmer 6 hoggets at £220, Loughbrickland farmer 5 hoggets at £220, Kilkeel farmer 4 hoggets at £205, Corbet farmer 5 hoggets at £205, Warrenpoint farmer 4 hoggets at £205, Loughbrickland farmer 6 hoggets at £200, Ballyward farmer 6 hoggets at £195.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.