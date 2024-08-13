Marts: Bullocks selling to a top of £1740 per head at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to 363p/kg for a Charolais at 366kg (£1330) and to a top of £1740 per head for a Belgian Blue at 684kg (254p/kg).
Heifers sold to 285p/kg for a Charolais at 442kg (£1260) and to a top of £1570 per head for a Shorthorn beef at 664kg (236p/kg). Cows sold to 295p/kg for a Limousin at 606kg (£1790) and to a top of £1860 per head for a Limousin at 664kg (280p/kg).
Cattle sale as normal next Monday 19th August - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Maghera producer, Limousin 606kg £1790 (295), Maghera producer, Limousin 664kg £1860 (280), Maghera producer, Limousin 668kg £1790 (268), Maghera producer, Limousin 692kg £1810 (262), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 532kg £1150 (216), Gulladuff producer, Belgian Blue 752kg £1390 (185), Gulladuff producer, Hereford 724kg £1310 (181) and Gulladuff producer, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £1350 (180).
Heifers
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Magherafelt producer, Limousin 354kg £970 (274), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 340kg £910 (268), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 300kg £800 (267), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 324kg £860 (265), Dungiven producer, Charolais 382kg £940 (246) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 386kg £930 (241).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Limavady producer, Charolais 442kg £1260 (285), Draperstown producer, Charolais 494kg £1400 (283), Draperstown producer, Charolais 490kg £1360 (278), Draperstown producer, Charolais 434kg £1170 (270) and Draperstown producer, Charolais 448kg £1200 (268).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Swatragh producer, Limousin 560kg £1490 (266), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 544kg £1330 (244), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 664kg £1570 (236), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 552kg £1290 (234) and Limavady producer, Charolais 596kg £1380 (232).
Bullocks
up to 400kg (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, Charolais 366kg £1330 (363), Dungiven producer, Charolais 394kg £1400 (355), Maghera producer, Charolais 392kg £1370 (349), Dungiven producer, Charolais 388kg £1340 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 392kg £1350 (344), Dungiven producer, Charolais 372kg £1280 (344), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 374kg £1190 (318), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 390kg £1140 (292), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 342kg £1000 (292), Maghera producer, Charolais 386kg £1100 (285), Maghera producer, Charolais 390kg £1080 (277) and Park producer, Hereford 396kg £1090 (275).
401 to 500kg (p/kg)
Dungiven producer, Charolais 410kg £1420 (346), Dungiven producer, Charolais 426kg £1470 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 426kg £1470 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1560 (341), Dungiven producer, Charolais 412kg £1390 (337), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 418kg £1400 (335), Dungiven producer, Charolais 416kg £1390 (334), Dungiven producer, Limousin 406kg £1330 (328), Dungiven producer, Charolais 488kg £1590 (326), Dungiven producer, Charolais 442kg £1430 (324), Limavady producer, Limousin 446kg £1440 (323), Maghera producer, Charolais 454kg £1440 (317), Limavady producer, Charolais 446kg £1400 (314), Limavady producer, Charolais 446kg £1400 (314), Maghera producer, Charolais 440kg £1380 (314), Dungiven producer, Limousin 438kg £1370 (313) and Magherafelt producer, Limousin 416kg £1270 (305).
501kg and over (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, Charolais 520kg £1590 (306), Moneymore producer, Limousin 544kg £1660 (305), Limavady producer, Limousin 542kg £1640 (303), Moneymore producer, Limousin 554kg £1650 (298), Limavady producer, Limousin 580kg £1700 (293), Limavady producer, Charolais 508kg £1480 (291), Limavady producer, Limousin 562kg £1630 (290), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 642kg £1720 (268), Maghera producer, Limousin 634kg £1670 (263), Swatragh producer, Limousin 502kg £1280 (255), Kilrea producer, Simmental 684kg £1740 (254), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 684kg £1740 (254) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1280 (251).
Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 10rd August saw a super entry of over 1900 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a great trade with over 1330 lambs and 570 cull ewes and rams on offer.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £163 for a single lamb at 31kg and to a top of 636p/kg for a single lamb at 22kg into £140.
Fat ewes reached a top of £212 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes and rams reaching great prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 17th August - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Limavady producer, 1 lamb 25kg £146 (584), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £150 (577), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 28.5kg £160 (561), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 25kg £138.50 (554), Magherafelt producer, 4 lambs 25kg £136 (544), Ballymaguigan producer, 4 lambs 26kg £139 (535) and Limavady producer, 1 lamb 31kg £163 (526).
Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Moneymore producer, 1 lamb 22kg £140 (636), Park producer, 10 lambs 21.5kg £127.50 (593), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 21kg £123 (586), Magherafelt producer, 6 lambs 23.5kg £137.50 (585), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 23kg £133 (578), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 22.5kg £130 (578), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 23kg £132.50 (576), Maghera producer, 15 lambs 22kg £126.50 (575), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 23kg £132 (574), Gulladuff producer, 2 lambs 21kg £120.50 (574), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 22kg £125.50 (570), Limavady producer, 19 lambs 23.5kg £133.50 (568), Limavady producer, 14 lambs 22kg £125 (568), Garvagh producer, 11 lambs 23kg £128 (557), Rasharkin producer, 8 lambs 23.5kg £132.50 (564), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 22kg £124 (564), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 24kg £135 (563), Rasharkin producer, 9 lambs 23.5kg £132 (562) and Castlerock producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £132 (562).
Light weight fat lambs – 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Feeny producer, 13 lambs 20kg £122 (610), Draperstown producer, 21 lambs 20kg £121 (605), Ballintoy producer, 12 lambs 18kg £105.50 (586), Limavady producer, 10 lambs 20.5kg £120 (585), Slaughtmanus producer, 18 lambs 19kg £110.50 (582), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 18kg £104 (578), Claudy producer, 10 lambs 20.5kg £118 (576), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 20kg £113 (565), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 20kg £113 (565), Limavady producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £115 (561), Slaughtmanus producer, 26 lambs 19kg £106.50 (561), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 19kg £106.50 (561), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 19kg £106.50 (561), Portadown producer, 10 lambs 18.5kg £103.50 (559), Kilrea producer, 11 lambs 20kg £111.50 (558), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 19.5kg £108.50 (556) and Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 20kg £111 (555).
Store lambs
Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 17kg £103.50, Kilrea producer, 5 lambs 17.5kg £98.50, Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 17kg £98.50, Armoy producer, 11 lambs 16kg £98, Stewartstown producer, 15 lambs 16.5kg £98, Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 16.5kg £98, Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 16kg £95.50, Pomeroy producer, 10 lambs 16.5kg £95, Draperstown producer, 12 lambs 17kg £95, Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 16kg £92, Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 16kg £92, Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 15.5kg £90.50, Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 16kg £90, Maghera producer, 3 lambs 15kg £90, Maghera producer, 11 lambs 17.5kg £90, Dungiven producer, 13 lambs 15.5kg £90 and Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 14kg £86.50.
Fat ewes
Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £212, Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes £210, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £195, Slaughtmanus producer, 3 ewes £192, Pomeroy producer, 4 ewes £192, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £188, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £186, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £186, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £184, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £180, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £180, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £178, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £174, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £166, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes £160, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £158. Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £154, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £154, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £152, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £152 and Coagh producer, 6 ewes £150.
Fat rams
Tobermore producer, 4 rams £210, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £152 and Castledawson producer, 1 ram £152.
Breeding sheep sale
Thursday 8th August saw a super entry of over 700 breeding sheep which resulted in a flying trade for all stock on offer.
Breeding hoggets reached a high of £252 for 2 Suffolk Cheviots, breeding ewes to a top of £182 for 13 Suffolks, breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £240 for a single Dorset and breeding rams to a high of 430 Guineas for a Texel shearling.
Store lambs topped at £120 for a single Texel cross lambs, ewes and lambs to a top of £325 for a Zwartble ewe with 2 lambs at foot.
General breeding sale as normal next Thursday 15th August - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm. All stock welcome.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Breeding hoggets
Limavady producer, 2 Suffolk Mule £252, Portstewart producer, 1 Blue Texel £250, Limavady producer, 6 Suffolk Mule £232, Limavady producer, 10 Suffolk £230, Draperstown producer, 12 Suffolk Mule £228, Cookstown producer, 2 Texel £228, Limavady producer, 1 Suffolk Cheviot £225, Coagh producer, 8 Suffolk £224, Maghera producer, 7 Texel Crossbred £218, Limavady producer, 10 Suffolk £218, Limavady producer, 8 Suffolk £218, Limavady producer, 6 Suffolk Mule £218, Limavady producer, 3 Suffolk Mule £214, Plumbridge producer, 5 Texel Crossbred £212, Garvagh producer, 2 Suffolk Cheviot £210, Garvagh producer, 4 Texel Crossbred £208, Cookstown producer, 2 Crossbred £208, Dungiven producer, 7 Texel Crossbred £206, Feeny producer, 10 Texel £205, Garvagh producer, 8 Suffolk Cheviot £200, Claudy producer, 11 Suffolk £200 and Cookstown producer, 2 Suffolk £200.
Breeding ewes
Garvagh producer, 13 Suffolk £188, Garvagh producer, 12 Texel £168, Garvagh producer, 12 Texel £166, Ballymena producer, 10 mules £160, Broughshane producer, 8 Cheviot £158, Ballymena producer, 10 Suffolk £154, Garvagh producer, 13 Suffolk £152, Ahoghill producer, 3 Mule £145, Carnlough producer, 10 Texel £142 and Larne producer, 8 Crossbred £140.
Breeding ewe lambs
Maghera producer, 1 Dorset £240, Portstewart producer, 1 Blue Texel £185, Maghera producer, 1 Dorset £165, Portstewart producer, 1 Cheviot £150, Magherafelt producer, 11 Texel £132, Draperstown producer, 5 Texel £131, Draperstown producer, 24 Texel £130, Draperstown producer, 5 Charolais Crossbred £121 and Garvagh producer, 3 Blackface £104.
breeding Rams
Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 430g, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 350g, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 300g, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 290g and Dungiven producer, 1 Dorset 170g.
Store lambs
Bellaghy producer, 1 Texel £120, Dungiven producer, 2 Suffolk Mule £118, Dungiven producer, 9 Suffolk £115, Bellaghy producer, 2 Texel £112, Draperstown producer, 5 Charolais Crossbred £111, Dungiven producer, 32 Texel Crossbred £110, Castlederg producer, 2 Suffolk £108, Castlederg producer, 7 Suffolk £108, Dungiven producer, 6 Suffolk £105, Dungiven producer, 2 Mules £102, Castlederg producer, Suffolk £102, Garvagh producer, 5 Mules £98 and Castlederg producer, 10 Suffolk Mule £94.
Ewes and lambs
Donemana producer, 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £325, Limavady producer, 1 Suffolk Crossbred and 2 lambs £225, Feeny producer, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £220, Feeny producer, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £215, Limavady producer, 3 Suffolk Crossbred and 3 lambs £200, Limavady producer, 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £185, Plumbridge producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £180 and Plumbridge producer, 1 Texel Crossbred and 1 lamb £165.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
