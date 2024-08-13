Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 12th August seen a great entry of 100 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in another super trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 363p/kg for a Charolais at 366kg (£1330) and to a top of £1740 per head for a Belgian Blue at 684kg (254p/kg).

Heifers sold to 285p/kg for a Charolais at 442kg (£1260) and to a top of £1570 per head for a Shorthorn beef at 664kg (236p/kg). Cows sold to 295p/kg for a Limousin at 606kg (£1790) and to a top of £1860 per head for a Limousin at 664kg (280p/kg).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 19th August - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 606kg £1790 (295), Maghera producer, Limousin 664kg £1860 (280), Maghera producer, Limousin 668kg £1790 (268), Maghera producer, Limousin 692kg £1810 (262), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 532kg £1150 (216), Gulladuff producer, Belgian Blue 752kg £1390 (185), Gulladuff producer, Hereford 724kg £1310 (181) and Gulladuff producer, Aberdeen Angus 750kg £1350 (180).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Magherafelt producer, Limousin 354kg £970 (274), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 340kg £910 (268), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 300kg £800 (267), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 324kg £860 (265), Dungiven producer, Charolais 382kg £940 (246) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 386kg £930 (241).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 442kg £1260 (285), Draperstown producer, Charolais 494kg £1400 (283), Draperstown producer, Charolais 490kg £1360 (278), Draperstown producer, Charolais 434kg £1170 (270) and Draperstown producer, Charolais 448kg £1200 (268).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swatragh producer, Limousin 560kg £1490 (266), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 544kg £1330 (244), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 664kg £1570 (236), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 552kg £1290 (234) and Limavady producer, Charolais 596kg £1380 (232).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 366kg £1330 (363), Dungiven producer, Charolais 394kg £1400 (355), Maghera producer, Charolais 392kg £1370 (349), Dungiven producer, Charolais 388kg £1340 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 392kg £1350 (344), Dungiven producer, Charolais 372kg £1280 (344), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 374kg £1190 (318), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 390kg £1140 (292), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 342kg £1000 (292), Maghera producer, Charolais 386kg £1100 (285), Maghera producer, Charolais 390kg £1080 (277) and Park producer, Hereford 396kg £1090 (275).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 410kg £1420 (346), Dungiven producer, Charolais 426kg £1470 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 426kg £1470 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £1560 (341), Dungiven producer, Charolais 412kg £1390 (337), Knockloughrim producer, Limousin 418kg £1400 (335), Dungiven producer, Charolais 416kg £1390 (334), Dungiven producer, Limousin 406kg £1330 (328), Dungiven producer, Charolais 488kg £1590 (326), Dungiven producer, Charolais 442kg £1430 (324), Limavady producer, Limousin 446kg £1440 (323), Maghera producer, Charolais 454kg £1440 (317), Limavady producer, Charolais 446kg £1400 (314), Limavady producer, Charolais 446kg £1400 (314), Maghera producer, Charolais 440kg £1380 (314), Dungiven producer, Limousin 438kg £1370 (313) and Magherafelt producer, Limousin 416kg £1270 (305).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 520kg £1590 (306), Moneymore producer, Limousin 544kg £1660 (305), Limavady producer, Limousin 542kg £1640 (303), Moneymore producer, Limousin 554kg £1650 (298), Limavady producer, Limousin 580kg £1700 (293), Limavady producer, Charolais 508kg £1480 (291), Limavady producer, Limousin 562kg £1630 (290), Bellaghy producer, Hereford 642kg £1720 (268), Maghera producer, Limousin 634kg £1670 (263), Swatragh producer, Limousin 502kg £1280 (255), Kilrea producer, Simmental 684kg £1740 (254), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 684kg £1740 (254) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1280 (251).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 10rd August saw a super entry of over 1900 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a great trade with over 1330 lambs and 570 cull ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £163 for a single lamb at 31kg and to a top of 636p/kg for a single lamb at 22kg into £140.

Fat ewes reached a top of £212 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes and rams reaching great prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 17th August - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer, 1 lamb 25kg £146 (584), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £150 (577), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 28.5kg £160 (561), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 25kg £138.50 (554), Magherafelt producer, 4 lambs 25kg £136 (544), Ballymaguigan producer, 4 lambs 26kg £139 (535) and Limavady producer, 1 lamb 31kg £163 (526).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, 1 lamb 22kg £140 (636), Park producer, 10 lambs 21.5kg £127.50 (593), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 21kg £123 (586), Magherafelt producer, 6 lambs 23.5kg £137.50 (585), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 23kg £133 (578), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 22.5kg £130 (578), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 23kg £132.50 (576), Maghera producer, 15 lambs 22kg £126.50 (575), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 23kg £132 (574), Gulladuff producer, 2 lambs 21kg £120.50 (574), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 22kg £125.50 (570), Limavady producer, 19 lambs 23.5kg £133.50 (568), Limavady producer, 14 lambs 22kg £125 (568), Garvagh producer, 11 lambs 23kg £128 (557), Rasharkin producer, 8 lambs 23.5kg £132.50 (564), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 22kg £124 (564), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 24kg £135 (563), Rasharkin producer, 9 lambs 23.5kg £132 (562) and Castlerock producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £132 (562).

Light weight fat lambs – 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Feeny producer, 13 lambs 20kg £122 (610), Draperstown producer, 21 lambs 20kg £121 (605), Ballintoy producer, 12 lambs 18kg £105.50 (586), Limavady producer, 10 lambs 20.5kg £120 (585), Slaughtmanus producer, 18 lambs 19kg £110.50 (582), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 18kg £104 (578), Claudy producer, 10 lambs 20.5kg £118 (576), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 20kg £113 (565), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 20kg £113 (565), Limavady producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £115 (561), Slaughtmanus producer, 26 lambs 19kg £106.50 (561), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 19kg £106.50 (561), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 19kg £106.50 (561), Portadown producer, 10 lambs 18.5kg £103.50 (559), Kilrea producer, 11 lambs 20kg £111.50 (558), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 19.5kg £108.50 (556) and Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 20kg £111 (555).

Store lambs

Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 17kg £103.50, Kilrea producer, 5 lambs 17.5kg £98.50, Dungiven producer, 7 lambs 17kg £98.50, Armoy producer, 11 lambs 16kg £98, Stewartstown producer, 15 lambs 16.5kg £98, Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 16.5kg £98, Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 16kg £95.50, Pomeroy producer, 10 lambs 16.5kg £95, Draperstown producer, 12 lambs 17kg £95, Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 16kg £92, Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 16kg £92, Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 15.5kg £90.50, Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 16kg £90, Maghera producer, 3 lambs 15kg £90, Maghera producer, 11 lambs 17.5kg £90, Dungiven producer, 13 lambs 15.5kg £90 and Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 14kg £86.50.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £212, Magherafelt producer, 2 ewes £210, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £195, Slaughtmanus producer, 3 ewes £192, Pomeroy producer, 4 ewes £192, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £188, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £186, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £186, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £184, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £180, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £180, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £178, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £174, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £166, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes £160, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £158. Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £154, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £154, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £152, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £152 and Coagh producer, 6 ewes £150.

Fat rams

Tobermore producer, 4 rams £210, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £152 and Castledawson producer, 1 ram £152.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 8th August saw a super entry of over 700 breeding sheep which resulted in a flying trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding hoggets reached a high of £252 for 2 Suffolk Cheviots, breeding ewes to a top of £182 for 13 Suffolks, breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £240 for a single Dorset and breeding rams to a high of 430 Guineas for a Texel shearling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store lambs topped at £120 for a single Texel cross lambs, ewes and lambs to a top of £325 for a Zwartble ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

General breeding sale as normal next Thursday 15th August - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm. All stock welcome.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Breeding hoggets

Limavady producer, 2 Suffolk Mule £252, Portstewart producer, 1 Blue Texel £250, Limavady producer, 6 Suffolk Mule £232, Limavady producer, 10 Suffolk £230, Draperstown producer, 12 Suffolk Mule £228, Cookstown producer, 2 Texel £228, Limavady producer, 1 Suffolk Cheviot £225, Coagh producer, 8 Suffolk £224, Maghera producer, 7 Texel Crossbred £218, Limavady producer, 10 Suffolk £218, Limavady producer, 8 Suffolk £218, Limavady producer, 6 Suffolk Mule £218, Limavady producer, 3 Suffolk Mule £214, Plumbridge producer, 5 Texel Crossbred £212, Garvagh producer, 2 Suffolk Cheviot £210, Garvagh producer, 4 Texel Crossbred £208, Cookstown producer, 2 Crossbred £208, Dungiven producer, 7 Texel Crossbred £206, Feeny producer, 10 Texel £205, Garvagh producer, 8 Suffolk Cheviot £200, Claudy producer, 11 Suffolk £200 and Cookstown producer, 2 Suffolk £200.

Breeding ewes

Garvagh producer, 13 Suffolk £188, Garvagh producer, 12 Texel £168, Garvagh producer, 12 Texel £166, Ballymena producer, 10 mules £160, Broughshane producer, 8 Cheviot £158, Ballymena producer, 10 Suffolk £154, Garvagh producer, 13 Suffolk £152, Ahoghill producer, 3 Mule £145, Carnlough producer, 10 Texel £142 and Larne producer, 8 Crossbred £140.

Breeding ewe lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maghera producer, 1 Dorset £240, Portstewart producer, 1 Blue Texel £185, Maghera producer, 1 Dorset £165, Portstewart producer, 1 Cheviot £150, Magherafelt producer, 11 Texel £132, Draperstown producer, 5 Texel £131, Draperstown producer, 24 Texel £130, Draperstown producer, 5 Charolais Crossbred £121 and Garvagh producer, 3 Blackface £104.

breeding Rams

Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 430g, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 350g, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 300g, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 290g and Dungiven producer, 1 Dorset 170g.

Store lambs

Bellaghy producer, 1 Texel £120, Dungiven producer, 2 Suffolk Mule £118, Dungiven producer, 9 Suffolk £115, Bellaghy producer, 2 Texel £112, Draperstown producer, 5 Charolais Crossbred £111, Dungiven producer, 32 Texel Crossbred £110, Castlederg producer, 2 Suffolk £108, Castlederg producer, 7 Suffolk £108, Dungiven producer, 6 Suffolk £105, Dungiven producer, 2 Mules £102, Castlederg producer, Suffolk £102, Garvagh producer, 5 Mules £98 and Castlederg producer, 10 Suffolk Mule £94.

Ewes and lambs

Donemana producer, 1 Zwartble and 2 lambs £325, Limavady producer, 1 Suffolk Crossbred and 2 lambs £225, Feeny producer, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £220, Feeny producer, 1 Mule and 2 lambs £215, Limavady producer, 3 Suffolk Crossbred and 3 lambs £200, Limavady producer, 1 Crossbred and 1 lamb £185, Plumbridge producer, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £180 and Plumbridge producer, 1 Texel Crossbred and 1 lamb £165.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.