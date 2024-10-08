Marts: Bullocks selling to a top price of £1660 per head at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 7th October was the second suck calf sale at Swatragh which seen a good entry of 100 quality cattle presented for sale and resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 373p/kg for a Limousin at 416kg (£1550) and to a top of £1660 per head for a Limousin at 446kg (372p/kg).

Heifers sold to 338p/kg for a Limousin at 272kg (£920) and to a top of £1600 per head for a Limousin at 544kg (294p/kg).

Limousin suck calf sale next Monday 14th October - yard open from 6.30am and sale starting 11.30am, all stock welcome.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 696kg £1440 (207).

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 272kg £920 (338), Claudy producer, Charolais 296kg £960 (324), Claudy producer, Hereford 228kg £680 (298) and Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 270kg £690 (256).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Antrim producer, Belgian Blue 354kg £1100 (311), Claudy producer, Charolais 302kg £880 (291), Portglenone producer, Limousin 394kg £1100 (279), Portglenone producer, Limousin 346kg £960 (277), Dunloy producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £920 (263), Maghera producer, Limousin 350kg £890 (254) and Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 384kg £960 (250).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 404kg £1360 (337), Maghera producer, Limousin 480kg £1570 (327), Garvagh producer, Limousin 424kg £1310 (309), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 408kg £1220 (299), Maghera producer, Limousin 416kg £1230 (296), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 412kg £1210 (294), Maghera producer, Limousin 474kg £1390 (293), Greysteel producer, Limousin 464kg £1360 (293), Greysteel producer, Charolais 426kg £1250 (293), Maghera producer, Limousin 406kg £1190 (293), Garvagh producer, Charolais 450kg £1260 (280), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 424kg £1180 (278), Maghera producer, Limousin 458kg £1260 (275) and Garvagh producer, Saler 436kg £1190 (273).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 530kg £1590 (300), Maghera producer, Limousin 544kg £1600 (294), Maghera producer, Limousin 538kg £1530 (284) and Swatragh producer, Friesian 566kg £1070 (189).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Aberdeen Angus 256kg £900 (352), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 270kg £840 (311), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 286kg £880 (308), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 200kg £600 (300), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 238kg £660 (277), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 276kg £760 (275), Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 258kg £710 (275) and Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus 286kg £750 (262).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 398kg £1380 (347), Portglenone producer, Limousin 398kg £1250 (314), Maghera producer, Limousin 334kg £960 (287), Dunloy producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1020 (276) and Portglenone producer, Limousin 376kg £1000 (266).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Limousin 416kg £1550 (373), Limavady producer, Limousin 446kg £1660 (372), Limavady producer, Limousin 438kg £1590 (363), Limavady producer, Limousin 448kg £1560 (348), Limavady producer, Limousin 436kg £1510 (346), Limavady producer, Limousin 456kg £1540 (338), Limavady producer, Limousin 440kg £1480 (336), Limavady producer, Limousin 474kg £1570 (331), Limavady producer, Limousin 426kg £1410 (331), Limavady producer, Limousin 474kg £1540 (325), Limavady producer, Charolais 442kg £1400 (317), Limavady producer, Limousin 410kg £1300 (317), Limavady producer, Limousin 482kg £1510 (313) and Limavady producer, Limousin 458kg £1420 (310).

Weekly sheep sale: Saturday 5th October saw another great entry of over 1700 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a very strong trade with over 1300 lambs and 400 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £185 for a single lamb at 29kg and to a top of 638p/kg for a single lamb at 29kg into £185.

Fat ewes reached a top of £182 for a single ewe and rams to a top of £260 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching strong prices

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 12th October - yard open at 7am. Sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Pomeroy producer, 1 lamb 29kg £185 (638), Pomeroy producer, 5 lambs 26kg £145 (557), Pomeroy producer, 3 lambs 26.5kg £141 (532), Limavady producer, 23 lambs 25kg £130 (520), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 25kg £125 (500), Magherafelt producer, 3 lambs 25kg £125 (500), Omagh producer, 7 lambs 26kg £129 (496), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 30kg £148 (493) and Plumbridge producer, 15 lambs 26.5kg £130.50 (492).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Desertmartin producer, 5 lambs 21kg £119 (567), Randalstown producer, 8 lambs 21kg £118 (562), Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 21kg £117.50 (559), Rasharkin producer, 11 lambs 22kg £122 (554), Cullybackey producer, 10 lambs 21.5kg £119 (553), Carnlough producer, 5 lambs 22kg £121.50 (552), Nutt's Corner producer, 1 lamb 22kg £121 (550), Dungiven producer, 24 lambs 22kg £120 (545), Kilrea producer, 6 lambs 22kg £120 (545), Randalstown producer, 6 lambs 21kg £115 (547), Drum producer, 9 lambs 21kg £115 (547), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 22kg £119.50 (543), Limavady producer, 8 lambs 22kg £119.50 (543), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 21.5kg £116 (540), Desertmartin producer, 3 lambs 23.5kg £126.50 (538) and Limavady producer, 3 lambs 21kg £113 (538).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 18kg £112.50 (625), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 18kg £110.50 (614), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 18kg £110.50 (614), Maghera producer, 11 lambs 18kg £110.50 (614), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 18kg £110 (611), Draperstown producer, 15 lambs 19kg £116 (611), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 18kg £108.50 (603), Desertmartin producer, 7 lambs 20kg £120 (600), Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 18kg £108 (600), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 18.5kg £110 (595), Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 19kg £113 (595), Ballycastle producer, 28 lambs 19kg £113 (595), Dungiven producer, 16 lambs 18kg £107 (594), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 18kg £107 (594) and Maghera producer, 12 lambs 19kg £112 (589).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Cloughmills producer, 9 lambs 17.5kg £104, Drumsurn producer, 5 lambs 17kg £102.50, Moneymore producer, 4 lambs 17kg £102.50, Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 16.5kg £101, Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 17kg £99.50, Omagh producer, 6 lambs 17kg £98.50, Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 16kg £98, Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 17kg £97, Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 15.5kg £97, Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 16kg £97, Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 15kg £96, Draperstown producer, 9 lambs 15.5kg £94.50, Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 16.5kg £94, Macosquin producer, 2 lambs 16kg £92 and Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 15.5kg £90.50.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer, 1 ewe £182, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £156, Maghera producer, 7 ewes £152, Swatragh producer, 4 ewes £148, Drum producer, 3 ewes £146, Cookstown producer, 10 ewes £145, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £138, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £138, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £138, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £134, Nutt's Corner producer, 2 ewes £132 and Ballymoney producer, 5 ewes £131.

Fat rams

Nutt's Corner producer, 1 ram £260, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £172, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £150, Portrush producer, 2 rams £144 and Limavady producer, 1 ram £134.

Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 3rd October seen a great entry of over 960 breeding sheep which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding hoggets reached a top of £175 for 9 Suffolks, breeding ewes to a top of £192 for 2 Texels, breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £164 for 10 Texels.

Breeding rams to a high of 360 guineas for a Charollais-Texel and store lambs topped at £116 for a single Texel lamb.

Next general breeding sale as normal next Thursday 10th October - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm. All stock welcome.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Breeding hoggets

Feeny producer, 9 Suffolk £175, Cookstown producer, 1 Suffolk £142, Cookstown producer, 6 Suffolk £140, Garvagh producer, 3 Swaledales £130, Draperstown producer, 11 Blackface £128, Claudy producer, 5 Mules £120 and Cookstown producer, 7 Dorset £120.

Breeding ewes

Bellaghy producer, 2 Texel £192, Bellaghy producer, 1 Suffolk Cheviot £180, Feeny producer, 10 Texel £175, Dungiven producer, 9 Cheviot £168, Stewartstown producer, 2 Texel Crossbred £152, Cookstown producer, 1 Dorset £150, Cookstown producer, 5 Suffolk £148, Cookstown producer, 3 Texel £146, Cookstown producer, 7 Suffolk £145, Garvagh producer, 3 Texel £145, Garvagh producer, 6 Mule £142, Cookstown producer, 10 Suffolk £140, Cookstown producer, 10 Texel £140, Maghera producer, 10 Texel £138, Cookstown producer, 3 Charollais £138, Stewartstown producer, 5 Texel Crossbred £138 and Garvagh producer, 8 Swaledales £138.

breeding Ewe Lambs

Dungiven producer, 10 Texel £164, Draperstown producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £164, Draperstown producer, 3 Dutch Spotted £152, Draperstown producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £152, Draperstown producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £144, Claudy producer, 11 Texel £142, Swatragh producer, 2 Dutch Spotted £140, Dungiven producer, 8 Suffolk £138, Maghera producer, 10 Texel £136, Dungiven producer, 8 Suffolk £130, Claudy producer, 4 Suffolk Cheviot £130, Claudy producer, 5 Suffolk £128, Feeny producer, 8 Texel £128, Feeny producer, 7 Texel £126, Limavady producer, 14 Suffolk £126, Swatragh producer, 4 Dutch Spotted £120, Maghera producer, 10 Texel £120, Claudy producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £120 and Claudy producer, 6 Suffolk Cheviot £120.

Breeding rams

Cookstown producer, Charollais Texel 360 guineas, Garvagh producer, Texel 345 guineas, Cookstown producer, Charollais Texel 220 guineas, Cookstown producer, Charollais Texel 220 guineas, Cookstown producer, Charollais Texel 220 guineas, Garvagh producer, Texel 195 guineas, Cookstown producer, Charollais Texel 170 guineas and Garvagh producer, Texel 155 guineas.

Store lambs

Plumbridge producer, 1 Texel £116, Plumbridge producer, 1 Texel £112, Draperstown producer, 13 Dorset £100, Limavady producer, 6 Suffolk £98, Draperstown producer, 8 Texel Crossbred £97, Claudy producer, 9 Suffolk £92, Dungannon producer, 21 Texel £92, Garvagh producer, 8 Mules £88 and Maghera producer, 10 Texel £83.

Charollais and multi breed ram sale

Friday 4th October saw the second multi-breed ram sale take place with another good entry of 85 rams seeing a great trade for all on offer.

Shearling rams sold to a top of 520 guineas for a Texel cross Beltex, ram lambs to a top of 820 guineas for a Texel and older rams reached a top of 360 guineas for a three-year-old Blue Leicester cross Texel.

Friday’s sale also hosted the annual Charollais ram sale which seen 15 rams going through the ring with 14 sold to a top of 650 guineas for a ram lamb.

Charollais rams

Bushmills producer, ram lamb 650 guineas, Bushmills producer, ram lamb 555 guineas, Portglenone producer, ram lamb 550 guineas, Bushmills producer, ram lamb 520 guineas, Portglenone producer, ram lamb 500 guineas, Bushmills producer, ram lamb 450 guineas, Portglenone producer, ram lamb 420 guineas, Randalstown producer, ram lamb 400 guineas, Stewartstown producer, Shearling 400 guineas, Limavady producer, ram lamb 400 guineas and Randalstown producer, ram lamb 400 guineas.

Shearling rams

Donemana producer, Texel 520 guineas, Pomeroy producer, Texel Beltex 520 guineas, Macosquin producer, Texel 500 guineas, Donemana producer, Texel 500 guineas, Donemana producer, Suffolk Texel 480 guineas, Coleraine producer, Texel 480 guineas, Donemana producer, Suffolk 480 guineas, Coleraine producer, Suffolk 460 guineas, Bushmills producer, Suffolk 460 guineas, Donemana producer, Texel 450 guineas, Drumsurn producer, Charollais 380 guineas, Swatragh producer, Texel 340 guineas, Donemana producer, Texel 340 guineas and Limavady producer, Suffolk 330 guineas.

Ram lambs

Maghera producer, Texel 820 guineas, Maghera producer, Texel 680 guineas, Bushmills producer, Texel 650 guineas, Limavady producer, Suffolk 520 guineas, Maghera producer, Texel 520 guineas, Limavady producer, Suffolk 480 guineas, Maghera producer, Texel 460 guineas, Limavady producer, Suffolk 400 guineas, Maghera producer, Texel 380 guineas, Bushmills producer, Texel 360 guineas, Ballymoney producer, Suffolk 340 guineas, Ballymoney producer, Suffolk 300 guineas, Cullybackey producer, Texel 300 guineas, Cullybackey producer, Texel 300 guineas and Ballymoney producer, Suffolk 300 guineas.

Rams

Castledawson producer, three-year-old Border Leicester Texel 360 guineas, Draperstown producer, three-year-old Charollais 340 guineas, Swatragh producer, two-year-old Suffolk Texel 300 guineas, Maghera producer, two-year-old Suffolk 260 guineas and Draperstown producer, three-year-old Suffolk 190 guineas.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.