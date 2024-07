Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 25th July saw fat ewes sell to £199 and fat lambs to £130.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £199, Annaclone farmer £187, Hilltown farmer £166, Mayobridge farmer £157, Bryansford farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £147, Hilltown farmer £143, Mayobridge farmer £140, Newry farmer £138, Rathfriland farmer £132, Castlewellan farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £125, Hilltown farmer £120, Castlewellan farmer £119.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £130 for 26kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 25kg (520ppk), Rathfriland farmer £129 for 24.9kg (518ppk), Kilkeel farmer £129 for 23.8kg (542ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 24kg (533ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 21.5kg (563ppk), Kilkeel farmer £119.50 for 22.8kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £119 for 23kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £118.50 for 22.2kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 22.5kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 21.2kg (545ppk) and Cabra farmer £115 for 20kg (575ppk).

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £105 for 19.9kg (527ppk), Dromara farmer £104 for 19.6kg (530ppk), Castlewellan farmer £102 for 19.3kg (528ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 19kg (526ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 17.5kg (537ppk), Hilltown farmer £93 for 17.8kg (522ppk), Mayobridge farmer £92.50 for 16.5kg (560ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91 for 17kg (532ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 15.2kg (598ppk), Hilltown farmer £90.50 for 16.6kg (545ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 14.4kg (625ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88 for 16kg (550ppk), Rostrevor farmer £87 for 14.8kg (587ppk) and Hilltown farmer £85 for 15.5kg (548ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 27th July saw fat cows sell to £2000, heifers to £1880 and bullocks to £2040.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2000 for 846kg (236ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 728kg (247ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1740 for 916kg (190ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1500 for 682kg (220ppk), Hilltown farmer £1460 for 564kg (259ppk), Annaclone farmer £1240 for 540kg (229ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1160 for 586kg (198ppk) and Annalcone farmer £1080 for 484kg (223ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilkeel farmer £2340, Banbridge farmer £2300, Mayobridge farmer £2160, Corbet farmer £2100, Annaclone farmer £2000, Rostrevor farmer £1950, Hilltown farmer £1850, Kilkeel farmer £1730, Banbridge farmer £1720 and Kilkeel farmer £1600.

Weanling heifers: Kilcoo farmer £960 for 348kg (276ppk), Kilkeel farmer £930 for 286kg (325ppk), Kilcoo farmer £870 for 286kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £810 for 260kg (311ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £810 for 254kg (319ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1540 for 416kg (370ppk), £1500 for 466kg (322ppk), £1500 for 448kg (335ppk) and £1470 for 454kg (324ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 406kg (320ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 332kg (346ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1100 for 308kg (357ppk) and Cabra farmer £990 for 330kg (300ppk) and £960 for 294kg (326ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1880 for 694kg (271ppk) and £1820 for 656kg (277ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 612kg (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1780 for 480kg (371ppk), Annalong farmer £1750 for 502kg (348ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1730 for 602kg (287ppk), Hilltown farmer £1710 for 572kg (299ppk), Annalong farmer £1700 for 542kg (314ppk) and £1660 for 512kg (324ppk), Hilltown farmer £1640 for 528kg (310ppk), Annalong farmer £1610 for 518kg (310ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1580 for 498kg (317ppk), Annalong farmer £1540 for 510kg (302ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1500 for 478kg (314ppk), Dromara farmer £1450 for 462kg (314ppk), Annalong farmer £1390 for 448kg (310ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 428kg (306ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1250 for 406kg (308ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1220 for 404kg (302ppk).