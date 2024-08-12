Marts: Cows and calves selling to a top of £1720 at Rathfriland Co-op
Weanling bulls calves topped to £1330 for a 464kg from a Dromara farmer.
Fat cows topped £1580 for 610kg Simmental.
Cows and calves topped £1720.
Heifers topped £1460 for 500kg Limousin.
Bullocks topped at £1680 for 574kg Charolais.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Dundrum farmer Limousin at £660, Newry farmer Charolais at £640, Hereford at £585, Dundrum farmer Aberdeen Angus at £580, Tandragee farmer Charolais at £580, Dundrum farmer Aberdeen Angus at £555, Tandragee farmer Charolais at £540, Newry farmer Charolais at £500, Charolais at £480 and Dundrum farmer Aberdeen Angus at £460.
Heifer calves
Dundrum farmer Charolais at £640, Charolais at £635, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £630, Newry farmer Charolais at £610, Tandragee farmer Charolais at £610, Annalong farmer Belgian Blue at £580 and Newry farmer Hereford at £550, Belgian Blue at £550, Belgian Blue at £550, Belgian Blue at £540.
Weanling male calves
Dromara farmer, Simmental 464k at £1330, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 408k at £1060, Belgian Blue 394k at £1010, Banbridge farmer Limousin 416k at £1000, Burren farmer Charolais 404k at £1000, Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue 402k at £970, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 344k at £960, Burren farmer Aberdeen Angus 410k at £950 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 244k at £940.
Weanling heifer calves
Dromara farmer Simmental 470k at £1160, Simmental 388k at £1050, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 358k at £960, Dromara farmer Blonde 368k at £960, Dromara farmer Limousin 306k at £950, Dromara farmer Charolais 324k at £950, Dromara farmer Simmental 424k at £950 and Dromara farmer Blonde 330kg at £930.
Fat cows
Newcastle farmer Simmental 610k at £1580, Ballyward farmer Blonde 678k at £1300, Dromara farmer Blonde 590k at £1300, Newcastle farmer Simmental 602kg at £1280, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 670k at £1260, Charolais 704k at £1240, Newry farmer Hereford 580k at £1190, Dromara farmer Limousin 662k at £1190 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 632k at £1040.,
Cows and calves
Rathfriland farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1720.
Breeding bulls
Dromara farmer Limousin at £1780 and Dromara farmer Simmental at £1740.
Heifers
Dromara farmer Limousin 500k at £1460, Limousin 484k at £1440, Limousin 504k at £1410, Charolais 518k at £1410, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 498k at £1350, Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 510K at £1290, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 504k at £1280, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 502k at £1260, Lisburn farmer Charolais 432k at £1200. Rathfriland farmer Hereford 538k at £1170.
Bullocks
Newry farmer Charolais 574k at £1680, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 608k at £1580, Limousin 596k at £1570, Keady farmer Limousin 534k at £1540, Limousin 564k at £1520, Banbridge farmer Hereford 632k at £1490, Banbridge farmer Limousin 508k at £1480, Belgian Blue 544k at £1480, Katesbridge farmer Simmental 558k at £1480 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 514k at £1440.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and selling to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Ballyroney farmer topped the sale at £5.98 a kilo for 25kg at £149.50.
Fat ewes topped at £246.
More ewes over the £242 mark this week with plainer ewes from £198 to £236.
Spring lambs
Ballyroney farmer 41k at £180, Ballynahinch farmer 31k at £161, Ballyroney farmer 25.5k at £150, Stewartstown farmer 31k at £150, Ballyroney farmer 25k at £149.50, Katesbridge farmer 27k at £147.50, Hilltown farmer 25.4k at £147, Ballynahinch farmer 25.4k at £144, Mayobridge farmer 25k at £142 and Clough farmer 25.5k at £140.
Fat ewes
Kilcoo farmer at £246, Newry farmer at £242. Ballinaskeagh farmer at £236, Banbridge farmer at £230, Ashfield farmer at £226, Clough farmer at £224, Ardarragh farmer at £220, Stewartstown farmer at £208, Kilcoo farmer at £206 and Dromara farmer at £198.
Fat rams
Dromara farmer at £112 and Castlewellan farmer at £80.
Breeding ewes
Markethill farmer 5 hoggets at £244, 5 hoggets at £242, 6 hoggets at £240, 5 hoggets at £240, Banbridge farmer 5 hoggets at £232, Markethill farmer 3 hoggets at £218 and Banbridge farmer 5 hoggets at £212.
All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.
