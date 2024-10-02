Marts: Cows and calves selling to a top price of £2000 at Lisnaskea Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This week cows and calves sold to £2000.
Store heifers sold to £1380 for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£260).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 460kg Charolais (£261) with a 390kg Charolais to £1140 (£292).
Lighter weights sold to £1020 for a 320kg Charolais (£319) with a 285kg Charolais to £900 (£316).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1160 for a 345kg Charolais (£336) with a 240kg Shorthorn to £870 (£363) and a 260kg Limousin to £890 (£342).
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with twin heifer calves to £2000.
Store and weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 520kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1380 (£260) and 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1120. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1200 (£261) 390kg Charolais to £1140 (£292) 400kg Charolais to £1090, 420kg Charolais to £1080, 380kg Belgian Blue to £720, 345kg Belgian Blue to £710, and 330kg Belgian Blue to £690. Fivemiletown producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100. Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£319) 350kg Simmental to £990 (£283) 240kg Limousin to £700, 265kg Limousin to £700, 245kg Limousin to £600, 225kg Limousin to £550, 210kg Limousin to £550, 200kg Limousin to £500 and 165kg Limousin to £470. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £910, 285kg Charolais to £900 (£316) 240kg Charolais to £710 and 230kg Charolais to £670. Derrylin producer 290kg Hereford to £770, 290kg Hereford to £600, 285kg Hereford to £580, 265kg Hereford to £500, and 170kg Hereford to £430 x 2.
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £1160 (£336) 295kg Charolais to £1100 (£373) 290kg Charolais to £880 (£309) 260kg Charolais to £770 (£296) and 290kg Charolais to £730. Newtownbutler producer 455kg Hereford to £1120 and 455kg Hereford to £1070. Magheraveely producer 385kg Limousin to £1080 (£280) 260kg Limousin to £890 (£342) 240kg Shorthorn to £870 (£363) 275kg Limousin to £830 (£302) 250kg Limousin to £720, 220kg Limousin to £630, 200kg Limousin to £500 and 175kg Limousin to £490. Lisnaskea producer 375kg Simmental to £1000, 350kg Simmental to £990 and 305kg Simmental to £940 (£308) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Belgian Blue to £800. Derrylin producer 300kg Hereford to £780. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Derrylin producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £450.
Lots more stock required to meet a good steady demand for all sorts from a large online and ringside audience in attendance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.