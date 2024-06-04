Marts: Cows selling to £1660 per head for a Simmental at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 3rd June saw a seasonal show of 70 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 352p/kg for a Limousin at 290kg (£1020) and to a top of £1650 per head for a Belgian Blue at 576kg (286p/kg).

Heifers sold to 366p/kg for a Limousin at 290kg (£1060) and to a top of £1500 per head for a Limousin at 554kg (271p/kg).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 211p/kg for a Simmental at 786kg and to a top of £1660 per head for the same cow.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows

Swatragh producer, Simmental 786kg £1660 (211p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 636kg £1250 (197p/kg), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1140 (187p/kg), Swatragh producer, Friesian 606kg £1030 (170p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 534kg £880 (165p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 600kg £950 (158p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Hereford 540kg £780 (144p/kg).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Dungiven producer, Limousin 290kg £1060 (366p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 290kg £820 (283p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 292kg £780 (267p/kg) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 288kg £760 (264p/kg).

301 to 400kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dungiven producer, Limousin 336kg £980 (292p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 316kg £830 (263p/kg), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 364kg £940 (258p/kg), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 302kg £690 (228p/kg) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 396kg £900 (227p/kg).

401 to 500kg

Ahoghill producer, Limousin 468kg £1360 (291p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 492kg £1400 (285p/kg), Ahoghill producer, Limousin 424kg £1170 (276p/kg) and Ahoghill producer, Simmental 430kg £1170 (272p/kg).

501kg and over

Rasharkin producer, Limousin 554kg £1500 (271p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 562kg £1500 (267p/kg) and Rasharkin producer, Charolais 540kg £1390 (257p/kg).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Dungiven producer, Limousin 290kg £1020 (352p/kg).

301 to 400kg

Dungiven producer, Limousin 336kg £1070 (318p/kg), Dungiven producer, Simmental 384kg £1170 (305p/kg), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 384kg £1160 (302p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 398kg £1100 (276p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 318kg £870 (274p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 366kg £930 (254p/kg).

401 to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dungiven producer, Limousin 412kg £1340 (325p/kg), Dunloy producer, Aberdeen Angus 458kg £1380 (301p/kg), Dungiven producer, Belgian Blue 410kg £1230 (300p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 406kg £1180 (291p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 464kg £1280 (276p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 492kg £1310 (266p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 470kg £1200 (255p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 452kg £1130 (250p/kg).

501kg and over

Bellaghy producer, Belgian Blue 576kg £1650 (286p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Simmental 564kg £1580 (280p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 512kg £1380 (270p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 530kg £1400 (264p/kg), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 568kg £1480 (261p/kg), Dunloy producer, Limousin 506kg £1300 (257p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 610kg £1560 (256p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 566kg £1450 (256p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 630kg £1590 (252p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Limousin 528kg £1330 (252p/kg).

Weekly Saturday sheep sale

Saturday 1st June saw a seasonal entry of 600 sheep presented for sale which led to a strong trade with 350 spring lambs and hoggets and 250 cull ewes and rams on offer.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £160 for 3 lambs at 28kg and to a top of 692p/kg for 25 lambs at 19.5kg into £135.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoggets reached a top of £170 per head for a single hogget at 44kg and to a top of 555p/kg for 3 hoggets at 24.7kg into £137.

Fat ewes saw a super trade reaching £250 for a single ewe with many more lots of ewes reaching very strong prices

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand for a large number of buyers attending both ringside and online.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 8th June - yard open at 7am and sale starting 10.30am sharp, Breeding sheep sold at 12pm

Some of Saturday’s sample prices.

Heavy weight spring lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellaghy producer, 3 lambs 26kg £155 (596p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £145 (580p/kg), Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 25.3kg £146 (577p/kg), Tobermore producer, 3 lambs 28kg £160 (571p/kg), Randalstown producer, 1 lamb 26kg £140 (538p/kg) and Maghera producer, 1 lamb 28kg £147 (525p/kg).

Mid weight spring lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 21kg £141.50 (674p/kg), Limavady producer, 5 lambs 21.2kg £142 (670p/kg), Kilrea producer, 3 lambs 22.7kg £146 (643p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 2 lambs 21kg £133.50 (636p/kg), Tobermore producer, 11 lambs 21.5kg £134 (623p/kg), Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 21.7kg £135 (622p/kg), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £140 (622p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 7 lambs 21.9kg £135 (616p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 21.5kg £132 (614p/kg), Moneymore producer, 6 lambs 21.2kg £130 (613p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 23kg £141 (613p/kg), Coagh producer, 7 lambs 24.7kg £151 (611p/kg), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 21.1kg £129 (611p/kg), Kilrea producer, 3 lambs 21.3kg £130 (610p/kg), Desertmartin producer, 9 lambs 22.6kg £136 (602p/kg) and Randalstown producer, 8 lambs 21.4kg £129 (603p/kg).

Light weight spring lambs - up to 21kg (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, 25 lambs 19.5kg £135 (692p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £138.50 (676p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb 19kg £126 (663p/kg), Donemana producer, 3 lambs 17.7kg £117 (661p/kg), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 20.2kg £133 (658p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 18kg £118 (656p/kg), Rasharkin producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £127 (651p/kg), Tobermore producer, 2 lambs 18kg £117 (650p/kg), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £132 (644p/kg), Limavady producer, 8 lambs 19.4kg £123 (634p/kg), Maghera producer, 13 lambs 18.2kg £113 (621p/kg), Kilrea producer, 10 lambs 19.8kg £122 (616p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £126 (615p/kg), Ballyronan producer, 3 lambs 19.7kg £121 (614p/kg), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 20.7kg £124 (599p/kg), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 20kg £120 (600p/kg) and Donemana producer, 2 lambs 16kg £96 (600p/kg).

Fat hoggets

Eglinton producer, 3 hoggets 24.7kg £137 (555p/kg), Moneymore producer, 15 hoggets 25.1kg £137 (546p/kg), Feeny producer, 5 hoggets 20.8kg £111 (534p/kg), Draperstown producer, 5 hoggets 21.4kg £112 (523p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 1 hogget 22kg £112 (509p/kg).

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £250, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £246, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £224, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £206, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £192, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £192, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £191, Coleraine producer, 6 ewes £190, Claudy producer, 3 ewes £190, Ballycastle producer, 2 ewes £188, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £188, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £186, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe £184, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £184, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £182, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £180 Moneymore producer, 1 ewe £178, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £176, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £176, Crumlin producer, 1 ewe £174, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £174, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £172 and Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £170.

Breeders

Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £300, Coagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Armoy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Coagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225, Coagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225 and Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £178.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Thursday 30th May seen a great sale of sheep to end off the breeding season which resulted in a tremendous trade, ewes with twins at foot reached a high of £370 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and ewes with singles at foot reached a top of £310 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

This was the last general breeding sheep sale for the summer break. Swatragh Mart would like to thank all our sellers and buyers for their custom over the past breeding season and look forward to seeing you all again when the breeding season returns in late July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Please note - there will be a coloured and rare breed sheep sale on Friday 14th June, booking essential.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £370, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £340, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £335, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £330, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £315, Plumbridge producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £315, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £315, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310, Dungiven producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £310, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £280, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £270, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £265 and Feeny producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £250.

Ewes with single at foot

Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £310, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Ballycastle producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £265, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £245, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £240, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £235, Ballymoney producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £235, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225, Ballymoney producer, 6 ewes and 6 lambs £220, Ballymoney producer, 6 ewes and 6 lambs £215, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Fintona producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Feeny producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185 and Castlederg producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £180.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.