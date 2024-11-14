Marts: Demand remains strong at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £2100
Bullocks
S McCanny, Lammy 690k £2100; 745k £2170; 630k £1830; 690k £2000, P Slevin, Clogher 665k £2040; 695k £2020; 580k £1780, A Kennedy, Castlederg 670k £2040; 675k £1990; 660k £1940, G McDonagh, Ederney 530k £1720; 495k £1630, J O'Donnell, Knockmoyle 550k £1710; 500k £1590; 535k £1600, K Boland, Fintona 550k £1700; 500k £1550; 505k £1540; 415k £1670, E Cunningham, Sixmilecross 560k £1680; 600k £1770; 560k £1640, R Nesbitt, Killen 505k £1500; 440k £1300, J McBeth, Artigarvan 555k £1630, F Ferris, Leglands 545k £1590; 565k £1630, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 560k £1600; 445k £1380, C Donaghy, Castlederg 645k £1760, V McConnell, Knockmoyle 690k £1910, T Young, Killen 490K £1590, Co Down producer, 400k £1440; 480k £1580; 465k £1510; 415 £1330, M Morris, Leglands 400k £1290; 420k £1230 and D Poyntz, Drumquin 310k £910.
Heifers
David Palmer, Gortaclare 625k £1860; 610k £1790; 605k £1680; 580k £1650, W Browne, Clanabogan 520k £1600; 535k, B McNulty, Trillick 505k £1540, John Teague, Dromore 520k £1550; 565k £1670; 540k £1590; 435k £1320, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 550k £1600; 470k £1440, A M Kelly, Fintona 620k £1780, W Beggs, Seskinore 515k £1470; 480k £1360; 490k £1370, J R Cooke, Donemana 490k £1510; 515k £1460, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 435k £1380; 440k £1380; 385k £1240, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 450k £1400, W Nixon, Donemana 435k £1340; 480k £1460, A Maxwell, Urney 480k £1480, Al Allen, Donemana 450k £1350; 375k £1130; 485k £1400, M McFadden, Strabane 380k £1170; 335k £1020 and O Keenan, Mountfield 500k £1460.
Fat cows
G P Kirk, Drumlea 820k £275 (£2255), R Fox, Carrickmore 550k £274; 660k £262; 570k £257, R Ward, Mullaslin 390k £262, W Browne, Clanabogan 610k £234; 580k £211, O Keenan, Mountfield 710k £224, M McMenamin, Drumquin 750k £222 and P McMenamin, Envagh 730k £206.
Friesian cows
A Sayers, Strabane 600k £213, H McCarney, Seskinore 470k £202; 500k £197, A Caldwell, Killen 630k £189; 710k £179; 770k £170, R Irwin, Ardstraw 850k £174 and D McDermott, Fintona 580k £160.
Fat bulls
M D Doonan, Kesh 1100kg £190.
Dropped calves
A Watson, Fivemiletown £750 and £630 Belgian Blue bulls, C McNabb, Drumquin £635 Limousin bull, P Slane, Carrickmore £650 Limousin heifer, J Oliver, Dromore £620; £590 and £560 Belgian Blue bulls; £570 Belgian Blue heifer, D Lyons, Omagh £615; £590 and £575 Fleckveih bulls, L Cooper, Killen £530 and £520 Charolais bulls; £505 Charolais heifer, T McClure, Beragh £460 B, Blue bull, D K Beacom, Lisbellaw £450 Aberdeen Angus heifer; £440 Aberdeen Angus bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £440; £410 and £400 Belgian Blue bulls, M M Aiken, Drumquin £430 Belgian Blue bull, A E Hughes, Dromore £400 Simmental heifer, T Atcheson, Fyfin £390 Limousin heifer and C McAleer, Drumnakilly £300 Hereford heifer.
Weanlings
S Quinn, Newtownstewart £950 and £880 Charolais bulls, B McLaughlin, Omagh £900 Fleckveih bull, S McMenamin, Drumquin £750 Aberdeen Angus bulls (4) , D Donald, Newtownstewart £740 Friesian bull, L Monaghan, Ederney £730 and £690 Limousin bull, C Marlow, Seskinore £680 Hereford heifer and J Gallogley, Ederney £660 Charolais heifer.
