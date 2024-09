Marts: Fantastic trade for all stock on offer at Swatragh Mart, bullocks selling to a top of £2260 per head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 2nd September seen a great entry of 120 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 370p/kg for a Charolais at 354kg (£1310) and to a top of £2260 per head for a Charolais at 780kg (290p/kg).

Heifers sold to 295p/kg for an Charolais at 390kg (£1150) and to a top of £1830 per head for a Charolais at 700kg (261p/kg). Cows sold to 193p/kg for a Limousin at 880kg and to a top of £1700 per head for the same cow.

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 9th September - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm sharp.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat vows (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, Limousin 880kg £1700 (193).

Breeding stock

Kilrea producer, Limousin springer £1520, Rasharkin producer, Charolais cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf £1310, Rasharkin producer, Belgian Blue cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf £1150 and Kilrea producer, Belgian Blue springer £1070.

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 390kg £1150 (295), Kilrea producer, Limousin 366kg £980 (268), Kilrea producer, Limousin 342kg £890 (260), Coleraine producer, Limousin 388kg £950 (245) and Magherafelt producer, Simmental 370kg £900 (243).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 422kg £1170 (277), Maghera producer, Charolais 492kg £1250 (254), Draperstown producer, Charolais 484kg £1220 (252), Loup producer, Charolais 430kg £1050 (244) and Swatragh producer, Charolais 420kg £1010 (240).

501kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 522kg £1420 (272), Claudy producer, Charolais 586kg £1590 (271) and Limavady producer, Simmental 580kg £1350 (232).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Charolais 700kg £1830 (261), Claudy producer, Charolais 720kg £1800 (250) and Claudy producer, Charolais 660kg £1700 (258).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 354kg £1310 (370), Maghera producer, Charolais 344kg £1070 (311), Draperstown producer, Limousin 386kg £1150 (298), Draperstown producer, Charolais 360kg £1070 (297) and Maghera producer, Charolais 332kg £950 (286).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 408kg £1370 (336), Limavady producer, Limousin 474kg £1520 (321), Maghera producer, Charolais 408kg £1270 (311), Maghera producer, Charolais 420kg £1300 (310), Limavady producer, Limousin 478kg £1470 (308), Swatragh producer, Charolais 408kg £1230 (301), Limavady producer, Limousin 496kg £1490 (300), Dungiven producer, Charolais 494kg £1400 (283), Moneymore producer, Charolais 448kg £1270 (283), Limavady producer, Saler 476kg £1310 (275) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 408kg £1100 (270).

501kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 552kg £1710 (310), Moneymore producer, Charolais 512kg £1580 (309), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 516kg £1580 (306), Limavady producer, Charolais 506kg £1540 (304), Dungiven producer, Charolais 572kg £1730 (302), Limavady producer, Charolais 530kg £1590 (300), Limavady producer, Daq 506kg £1520 (300), Limavady producer, Charolais 530kg £1590 (300), Dungiven producer, Charolais 526kg £1550 (295), Limavady producer, Limousin 516kg £1520 (295), Dungiven producer, Charolais 504kg £1450 (288), Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus 524kg £1490 (284) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 538kg £1520 (283).

601kg and over (p/kg)

Claudy producer, Charolais 780kg £2260 (290), Claudy producer, Simmental 760kg £2140 (282), Claudy producer, Charolais 640kg £1790 (280), Kilrea producer, Limousin 630kg £1750 (278), Claudy producer, Charolais 670kg £1810 (270), Claudy producer, Limousin 740kg £1980 (268), Claudy producer, Charolais 750kg £1950 (260), Claudy producer, Limousin 740kg £1920 (259), Claudy producer, Charolais 630kg £1640 (260), Claudy producer, Charolais 730kg £1880 (258), Claudy producer, Charolais 760kg £1940 (255) and Claudy producer, Limousin 730kg £1860 (255).

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 31st August saw a fantastic entry of over 1900 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a day of steady trade with over 1460 lambs and 440 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £200 for a single lamb at 28kg and to a top of 590p/kg for 6 lambs at 22.2kg into £131.

Fat ewes reached a top of £181 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes and rams reaching strong prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 7th September - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Pomeroy producer, 1 lamb 28kg £200 (714), Pomeroy producer, 13 lambs 25kg £134 (536), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 26kg £139 (535), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 25.5kg £133 (522), Kilrea producer, 1 lamb 26kg £135 (519), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 26kg £134.50 (517), Magherafelt producer, 1 lamb 33kg £169 (512), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 25.5kg £130 (510), Dungiven producer, 8 lambs 25.8kg £131 (508) and Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 26kg £131 (504).

Mid weight fat lambs -– 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 22.2kg £131 (590), Drum producer, 12 lambs 22.4kg £129.50 (578), Lissan producer, 15 lambs 23.5kg £133 (566), Limavady producer, 6 lambs 23.8kg £134 (563), Garvagh producer, 5 lambs 22.8kg £128 (561), Maghera producer, 19 lambs 23.4kg £131 (560), Garvagh producer, 5 lambs 23.6kg £130.50 (553), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £123.50 (549), Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 23.5kg £128.50 (547), Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £117.50 (547), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 21kg £114.50 (545), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 21kg £114 (543), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £130 (542), Claudy producer, 8 lambs 21kg £114 (543) and Garvagh producer, 5 lambs 23kg £124.50 (541).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 18.3kg £103 (563), Garvagh producer, 8 lambs 18.2kg £102 (560), Dungiven producer, 18 lambs 19.3kg £106.50 (552), Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 20kg £110 (550), Omagh producer, 2 lambs 20kg £109 (545), Coleraine producer, 5 lambs 19kg £103 (542), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 18.8kg £101.50 (540), Garvagh producer, 5 lambs 20kg £107.50 (538), Kilrea producer, 9 lambs 18.7kg £100 (535), Rasharkin producer, 5 lambs 20.2kg £107 (530), Ardboe producer, 14 lambs 20.2kg £107 (530), Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 20.7kg £109.50 (529), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 19.5kg £103 (528) and Maghera producer, 4 lambs 20.5kg £108 (527).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 17.9kg £95, Limavady producer, 10 lambs 17.8kg £94.50, Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 17.5kg £93, Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 16.3kg £90, Limavady producer, 5 lambs 16.6kg £90, Cookstown producer, 7 lambs 17.5kg £89.50, Cookstown producer, 8 lambs 17.5kg £89, Limavady producer, 16 lambs 16.9kg £88, Dungiven producer, 21 lambs 17.4kg £87, Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 16kg £87, Toomebridge producer, 3 lambs 16.7kg £86, Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 17kg £85, Kilrea producer, 19 lambs 16.1kg £85, Draperstown producer, 15 lambs 16kg £85 and Draperstown producer, 12 lambs 16.8kg £83.50.

Fat ewes

Claudy producer, 6 ewes £181, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £178, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £172, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe £170, Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £170, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £160, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £160, Swatragh producer, 4 ewes £146, Limavady producer, 4 ewes £146, Garvagh producer, 5 ewes £145, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £142, Limavady producer, 4 ewes £136 and Cookstown producer, 2 ewes £134.

Fat rams

Upperlands producer, 1 ram £168, Limavady producer, 1 ram £134 and Draperstown producer, 2 rams £127.

Multi breed ewe lamb sale

Wednesday 28th August seen the annual multi-breed ewe lamb sale take place with a super entry of nearly 1000 ewe lambs and resulting in a fantastic trade for all ewe lambs on offer.

Maghera producer, 1 Border Leicester x Suffolk £445, Maghera producer, 1 Suffolk Cheviot £295, Maghera producer, 1 Border Leicester x Suffolk £240, Maghera producer, 1 Border Leicester x Suffolk £222, Maghera producer, 5 Suffolk Cheviot £210, Maghera producer, 6 Suffolk Cheviot £208, Maghera producer, 1 Border Leicester x Suffolk £200, Maghera producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £200, Dungiven producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £198, Swatragh producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £188, Swatragh producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £180, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £180, Swatragh producer, 1 Suffolk Mule £180, Draperstown producer, 12 Suffolk Cheviot £180, Swatragh producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £178, Swatragh producer, Draperstown producer, 10 Suffolk Mules £175, Maghera producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £170, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £170, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £170, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £168, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £168, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £168, Maghera producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £168, Draperstown producer, 2 Suffolk Cheviot £165, Draperstown producer, 2 Suffolk Cheviot £162, Draperstown producer, 11 Suffolk Mules £162, Maghera producer, 6 Suffolk Cheviot £162, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £162, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £162, Swatragh producer, 12 Suffolk Mules £160 and Dungiven producer, 10 Suffolk Cheviot £160.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 29th August saw another brilliant entry of over 1100 breeding sheep which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding hoggets reached a top of £215 for 9 Mules, breeding ewes to a top of £175 for 11 Mules, breeding ewe lambs reached a top of £162 for a single Suffolk.

Breeding rams to a high of 550 Guineas for a 3y/o Texel, store lambs topped at £121 for 6 Suffolks cross.

General breeding sale as normal next Thursday 5th September - yard open at 1pm, sale starting 7pm. All stock welcome.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Breeding hoggets

Maghera producer, 11 Mules £215, Maghera producer, 7 Suffolk Cheviot £208, Moneymore producer, 9 Texel £200, Swatragh producer, 5 Crossbred £200, Swatragh produce, 5 Crossbred £198, Maghera producer, 7 Texel £198, Swatragh producer, 5 Crossbred £195, Antrim producer, 8 Mules £192, Maghera producer, 4 Texel £190, Omagh producer, 7 Suffolk £190, Antrim producer, 10 Mules £188, Antrim producer, 9 Mules £185, Omagh producer, 7 Suffolk £185, Omagh producer, 5 Suffolk £185, Antrim producer, 10 Mules £185, Antrim producer, 6 Mules £185, Antrim producer, 10 Mules £182 and Moneymore producer, 10 Suffolk £180.

Breeding ewes

Magherafelt producer, 11 Mules £175, Garvagh producer, 12 Charollais £175, Moneymore producer, 6 Suffolk £174, Garvagh producer, 11 Charollais £168, Antrim producer, 12 Mules £162, Antrim producer, 8 Mules £155, Moneymore producer, 15 Crossbred £155, Ballymoney producer, 13 Suffolk £148, Magherafelt producer, 3 Mules £3, Garvagh producer, 10 Suffolk £136 and Moneymore producer, 2 Suffolk £135.

Breeding ewe lambs

Garvagh producer, 1 Suffolk £162, Garvagh producer, 1 Suffolk £155, Limavady producer, 3 Border Leicester Texel £152, Garvagh producer, 8 Suffolk £148, Swatragh producer, 3 Texel £138, Garvagh producer, 10 Suffolk £138, Garvagh producer, 9 Mules £137, Swatragh producer, 10 Texel £136, Swatragh producer, 10 Texel £134, Swatragh producer, 10 Texel £132, Limavady producer, 1 Texel £132, Swatragh producer, 3 Texel £130, Garvagh producer, 8 Texel £130, Swatragh producer, 7 Texel £128 and Garvagh producer, 11 Mules £125.

Breeding rams

Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 550 guineas, Cookstown producer, 1 Texel 390 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 Charollais Texel 360 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 Charollais Texel 310 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 Charollais Texel 310 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 Charollais Texel 300 guineas, Donemana producer, 1 Charollais Beltex 290 guineas, Coleraine producer, 1 Border Leicester 270 guineas and Draperstown producer, 1 Dorset 210 guineas.

Store lambs

Cookstown producer, 6 Texel £121, Cookstown producer, 2 Suffolk £118, Cookstown producer, 4 Texel £116, Swatragh producer, 12 Texel Crossbred £113, Claudy producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £110, Claudy producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £105, Bellaghy producer, 3 Texel £105, Ballymoney producer, 2 Suffolk £104, Cookstown producer, 2 Suffolk £102, Feeny producer, 6 Texel £98, Antrim producer, 27 Texel £96, Strabane producer, 4 Texel £91, Strabane producer, Texel Crossbred £87, Macosquin producer, 4 Texel £86 and Strabane producer, 9 Blackface £85.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.