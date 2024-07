Marts: Fat ewes selling to £266 and fat lambs topping £180 at Gortin Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gortin was on fire this Monday night again, with fat ewes fetching £266 and fat lambs topping £180, more sheep needed next Monday night to keep up demand with our packed ring of buyers

Lambs

M Harkin £180/38kg £164/31.5kg A Shortt £164/35kg £137/25kg R Blee £158/30kg £122.50/23.5kg £117.50/22kg S Rankin £152/34kg £142/27kg D McCulla £139/27kg A Buchanan £135/25kg M Harkin £133/25kg M Brogan £132.50/24kg K McNamee £132/25kg M McCrabbe £131/25.5kg C Frazer £129/24kg £129/24.5kg £119/22kg A Gallagher £125.50/24kg A Fleming £125.50/24kg £125/23.5kg N Laughlin £122.50/23kg J McFarland £122/22.5kg J McHugh £121/22.5kg S Wilson £121/23kg M Lynch £120/22.5kg N McEldowney £118/22kg L Feeney £116.50/22kg J Doyle £116/22kg C Caldwell £112/21.5kg J Beattie £111/21kg J O'Hagan £111/21.5kg and C Frazer £1110/21.5kg.

Fat ewes

