Marts: Firm trade for all types of cattle at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
Omagh farmer, 785k £2100; 775k £2030; 685k £1940; 715k £1940, G Fyffe, Omagh 805k £2000; 770k £1940, Beragh producer, 540k £1710; 555k £1710, P Cassidy, Lettercarn 525k £1590; 410k £1340; 360k £1200, M Madden, Carrickmore 560k £1660; 590k £1660; 580k £1620, S G Devine, Artigarvan 570k £1670, Peter Mullin, Sixmilecross 550k £1590; 635k £1700; 440k £1380, W J Donnell, Strabane 510k £1450, F Ferris, Leglands 575k £1630, M McGlinchey, Mullaslin 510k £1390, Patk Gormley, Aughabrack 460k £1430, G Monteith, Seskinore 390k £1300; 460k £1380 and H Colton, Dromore 430k £1160.
Heifers
P McGlinn, Brackey 625k £1720; 595k £1680; 555k £1590, N Tierney, Dungannon 625k £1600; 550k £1500; 485k £1440, D McAleer, Loughmacrory 590k £1600; 555k £1570; 550k £1510, J Farley, Sixmilecross 535k £1560; 420k £1280, P Gormley, Aughabrack 580k £1550, G Corcoran, Arvalee 515k £1530; 505k £1440; 530k £1460, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 510k £1480; 445k £1340, T R Gilmore, Dromore 520k £1500; 375k £1110, E O’Kane, Drumquin 515k £1480; 505k £1410; 415k £1280, A Adams, Gortaclare 520k £1490; 480k £1420, C Donnelly, Eskra 450k £1350; 460k £1350; 470k £1360, B McCormack, Drumquin 470k £1390, W Crawford, Omagh 450k £1300, E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 435k £1240; 370k £1000 and H Colton, Dromore 370k £1150.
Fat cows
Donemana producer 570k £290; 640k £270; 530k £249, Strabane farmer, 620k £257; 550k £238, O Donnelly, Dromore 610k £205; 650k £194 and P Moss, Scraghey 720k £186.
Friesian cows
M Bogan, Fintona 620k £187, G J Cashel, Trillick 640k £184, J Henderson, Trillick 770k £158 and Jas Allen, Ballygawley 450k £150.
Weanlings
Brian McElhill, Drumquin £870 and £760 Charolais bulls; £730 and £725 Charolais heifers, G J Cashel, Trillick £720 Simmental bull; £710 Belgian Blue bull, M Davis, Dromore £675 (2) Belgian Blue bulls, P Moss, Scraghey, £690 Charolais bull, D Poyntz, Drumquin £655 Saler bull, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross £620 Speckled Park heifer, M Bogan, Fintona £575; £540 and £510 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C A Orr, Drumquin £555 (6) Aberdeen Angus heifers and Peter McCrory, Cranagh £535 and £505 Friesian bulls.
Dropped calves
T Stevenson, Kesh £660 and £590 Charolais bulls, M Davis, Dromore £600 and £560 Belgian Blue bulls, M Grey, Enniskillen £555 and £490 Belgian Blue bulls, B Cooper, Castlederg £485 Limousin bull, A R Millar, Sion Mills £465 and £460 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £470 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B Grimes, Beragh £460 Hereford bull, Des Millar, Strabane £465 and £435 Aberdeen Angus heifers, E Jones, Ballygawley £465 Limousin heifer and J McAleer, Fecarry £455 and £445 Aberdeen Angus bulls.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.