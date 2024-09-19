Marts: Good entry of sheep at Saintfield Mart, sharper trade throughout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good entry of 920 sheep at Tuesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart which sold to a sharper trade.

Lambs sold to £166. Ewes sold to £190.

Lambs - Comber producer Texel 27kg £166, Lisburn producer Texel 30kg £150, Lisburn producer 4 Texel 30kg £143, Downpatrick producer 4 Texel 27kg £138, Moneyreagh producer 5 Texel 28kg £135, Killyleagh producer Hampshire 30kg £135, Lisburn producer 9 Texel 25kg £133, Greyabbey producer 10 Charollais 24kg £131, Killyleagh producer 6 Hampshire 25kg £131, Comber producer 5 Charollais 25kg £130, Killinchy producer 22 Texel 24kg £129, 24 Suffolk 25kg £129, Dundonald producer 2 Dorset 25kg £128.50, Lisburn producer 23 Texel 23kg £128, Newtownards producer 23 Texel 24kg £128, Castlewellan producer 24 Suffolk/Texel 25kg £128, Comber producer 60 Texel 24kg £127, Castlewellan producer 9 Horned 25kg £127, Ballynahinch producer 12 Charollais 24kg £126, Lisburn producer 16 Texel 24kg £126, Downpatrick producer 20 Charollais 23kg £125, Comber producer 32 Texel 23kg £123, Lisburn producer 15 Suffolk 23kg £122, Newtownards producer 6 Texel 23kg £120, Crossgar producer 17 Charollais 23kg £120, Ballygowan producer 51 Texel 22kg £119, Killinchy producer 34 Charollais 22kg £118, Downpatrick producer 12 Charollais 22kg £118, Seaforde producer 8 Texel 22kg £116, Lisburn producer 14 Suffolk 21kg £115, Comber producer 18 Charollais 20kg £112, Killyleagh producer 5 Hampshire 21kg £112, Comber producer 15 Texel 20kg £110, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel 20kg £110, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel 17kg £96, Dromore producer 21 Texel 18kg £96, Comber producer 15 Charollais 17kg £95, Castlewellan producer 10 Texel 17kg £95, 12 Texel 16kg £94, Hillsborough producer 9 Texel 17kg £89, Saintfield producer 12 Charollais 15kg £86 and Crossgar producer 13 Texel 15kg £84.

Ewes - Saintfield producer 2 Charollais £190, Lisburn producer 4 Texel £184, Hillsborough producer 4 Texel £172, 6 Suffolk £160, Crossgar producer 3 Charollais £170, Crumlin producer 12 Suffolk £164, Downpatrick producer 6 Suffolk £160, 9 Mule £128, Ballygowan producer 3 Suffolk £156, 5 Mule £130, 4 Mule £115, Downpatrick producer 8 Suffolk £150, Lisburn producer 6 Suffolk £148, Killinchy producer 4 Suffolk £145, Dromore producer 5 Suffolk £144, Downpatrick producer 9 Texel £140, Saintfield producer 7 Suffolk £130, Dromara producer 7 Mule £123 and Killinchy producer 5 Mule £121, 8 Mule £110.

A full yard of quality cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart which sold to the best trade ever seen.

Top price of the day was £2528 paid for a Charolais bullock.

Fat cattle: 130 fats sold to an Exceptional demand of £2528 for a 860kg Charolais bullock, £294 per 100kg.

Cull bulls sold to £2273 for a 1120kg Limousin, £203 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £2148 for a 770kg Charolais, £279 per 100kg.

Cull cows sold to £1831 for a 710kg Charolais, £258 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais bullocks 860kg £294 £2528, 770kg £308 £2371, 740kg £308 £2280, 770kg £279 £2148, 680kg £312 £2121, Charolais heifer 770kg £279 £2148, Limousin bullock 730kg £288 £2102, Ballygowan producer Limousin bullocks 800kg £299 £2392, 780kg £299 £2332, 740kg £312 £2308, 710kg £305 £2165, 770kg £280 £2156, 680kg £290 £1972, 680kg £282 £1917, Comber producer Limousin bull 1120kg £203 £2273, Comber producer Limousin bull 1090kg £206 £2245, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 780kg £264 £2060, 690kg £254 £1752, 670kg £258 £1728, Limousin cow 700kg £243 £1701, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 960kg £207 £1987, Comber producer Limousin bull 930kg £205 £1906, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 700kg £272 £1904, 640kg £294 £1881, Charolais cows 710kg £258 £1831, 750kg £244 £1830, 820kg £218 £1787, 680kg £262 £1781, 860kg £207 £1780, 860kg £203 £1745, 800kg £215 £1720, 670kg £254 £1701, 830kg £205 £1701, 750kg £226 £1695, 710kg £238 £1689, 690kg £244 £1683, 610kg £273 £1665, 710kg £234 £1661, 720kg £229 £1648, 800kg £206 £1648, 790kg £208 £1643, 750kg £219 £1642, 610kg £268 £1634, 680kg £234 £1591, 760kg £207 £1573, 730kg £214 £1562, 780kg £200 £1560, 740kg £208 £1540, Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 600kg £288 £1728, 600kg £282 £1692, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 860kg £198 £1702, Drumaness producer Belgian Blue cows 720kg £228 £1641, 620kg £236 £1463, Lisburn producer Limousin cows Lisburn producer Limousin cows 620kg £260 £1612, 640kg £251 £1606, 740kg £216 £1598, 650kg £235 £1527, Lisburn producer Charolais bull 920kg £175 £1610 and Crossgar producer Charolais cows 600kg £254 £1524, 650kg £234 £1521, 630kg £237 £1493.

Bullocks: 210 bullocks sold to a flying trade of £1750 for a 580kg Charolais (302ppk).

Lighter sorts sold to £1720 for a 470kg Charolais (366ppk).

Leading prices: Clough producer Charolais 580kg £1750, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1700, 570kg £1680, Moira producer Charolais 570kg £1740, 540kg £1720, 550kg £1720, 540kg £1700, 530kg £1650, 550kg £1650, 540kg £1640, Crossgar producer Charolais 520kg £1730, 470kg £1720, 520kg £1710, 470kg £1700, 490kg £1700, 510kg £1700, 500kg £1690, 490kg £1680, 500kg £1680, 540kg £1680, 520kg £1670, 450kg £1650, 460kg £1640, 470kg £1640, 460kg £1620, 480kg £1620, 470kg £1600, 480kg £1600, 490kg £1600, 500kg £1600, 510kg £1600, 500kg £1590, 510kg £1590, 460kg £1580, 470kg £1570, 460kg £1550, 470kg £1550, 470kg £1540, Lisburn producer Charolais 520kg £1730, 540kg £1700, 550kg £1690, 550kg £1670, 470kg £1640, 470kg £1630, 500kg £1620, 500kg £1600, 470kg £1580, 460kg £1570, 470kg £1560, 440kg £1500, 460kg £1490 and Comber producer Charolais 500kg £1560, 490kg £1550, 480kg £1550, 450kg £1550, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1480, 450kg £1470, 450kg £1460, 400kg £1380.

Heifers: 120 heifers sold to £2000 for a 670kg Limousin (299ppk).

Leading prices: Drumaness producer Limousins 670kg £2000, 580kg £1440, 500kg £1420, Castlereagh producer Limousins 600kg £1620, 600kg £1550, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg £1540, 480kg £1520, 500kg £1500, 440kg £1380, Millisle producer Limousins 490kg £1500, 490kg £1420, 450kg £1390 and Comber producer Limousins 460kg £1480, 480kg £1460, 440kg £1440, 430kg £1400, 450kg £1380.

Suckled calves: Sold to £1520 for a 420kg Limousin bullock calf (361ppk).

Dropped calves: Sold to £640 for a Belgian Blue bull and £420 for a Limousin heifer.