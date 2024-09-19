Marts: Good entry of sheep at Saintfield Mart, sharper trade throughout
Lambs sold to £166. Ewes sold to £190.
Lambs - Comber producer Texel 27kg £166, Lisburn producer Texel 30kg £150, Lisburn producer 4 Texel 30kg £143, Downpatrick producer 4 Texel 27kg £138, Moneyreagh producer 5 Texel 28kg £135, Killyleagh producer Hampshire 30kg £135, Lisburn producer 9 Texel 25kg £133, Greyabbey producer 10 Charollais 24kg £131, Killyleagh producer 6 Hampshire 25kg £131, Comber producer 5 Charollais 25kg £130, Killinchy producer 22 Texel 24kg £129, 24 Suffolk 25kg £129, Dundonald producer 2 Dorset 25kg £128.50, Lisburn producer 23 Texel 23kg £128, Newtownards producer 23 Texel 24kg £128, Castlewellan producer 24 Suffolk/Texel 25kg £128, Comber producer 60 Texel 24kg £127, Castlewellan producer 9 Horned 25kg £127, Ballynahinch producer 12 Charollais 24kg £126, Lisburn producer 16 Texel 24kg £126, Downpatrick producer 20 Charollais 23kg £125, Comber producer 32 Texel 23kg £123, Lisburn producer 15 Suffolk 23kg £122, Newtownards producer 6 Texel 23kg £120, Crossgar producer 17 Charollais 23kg £120, Ballygowan producer 51 Texel 22kg £119, Killinchy producer 34 Charollais 22kg £118, Downpatrick producer 12 Charollais 22kg £118, Seaforde producer 8 Texel 22kg £116, Lisburn producer 14 Suffolk 21kg £115, Comber producer 18 Charollais 20kg £112, Killyleagh producer 5 Hampshire 21kg £112, Comber producer 15 Texel 20kg £110, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel 20kg £110, Downpatrick producer 12 Texel 17kg £96, Dromore producer 21 Texel 18kg £96, Comber producer 15 Charollais 17kg £95, Castlewellan producer 10 Texel 17kg £95, 12 Texel 16kg £94, Hillsborough producer 9 Texel 17kg £89, Saintfield producer 12 Charollais 15kg £86 and Crossgar producer 13 Texel 15kg £84.
Ewes - Saintfield producer 2 Charollais £190, Lisburn producer 4 Texel £184, Hillsborough producer 4 Texel £172, 6 Suffolk £160, Crossgar producer 3 Charollais £170, Crumlin producer 12 Suffolk £164, Downpatrick producer 6 Suffolk £160, 9 Mule £128, Ballygowan producer 3 Suffolk £156, 5 Mule £130, 4 Mule £115, Downpatrick producer 8 Suffolk £150, Lisburn producer 6 Suffolk £148, Killinchy producer 4 Suffolk £145, Dromore producer 5 Suffolk £144, Downpatrick producer 9 Texel £140, Saintfield producer 7 Suffolk £130, Dromara producer 7 Mule £123 and Killinchy producer 5 Mule £121, 8 Mule £110.
A full yard of quality cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart which sold to the best trade ever seen.
Top price of the day was £2528 paid for a Charolais bullock.
Fat cattle: 130 fats sold to an Exceptional demand of £2528 for a 860kg Charolais bullock, £294 per 100kg.
Cull bulls sold to £2273 for a 1120kg Limousin, £203 per 100kg.
Heifers sold to £2148 for a 770kg Charolais, £279 per 100kg.
Cull cows sold to £1831 for a 710kg Charolais, £258 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais bullocks 860kg £294 £2528, 770kg £308 £2371, 740kg £308 £2280, 770kg £279 £2148, 680kg £312 £2121, Charolais heifer 770kg £279 £2148, Limousin bullock 730kg £288 £2102, Ballygowan producer Limousin bullocks 800kg £299 £2392, 780kg £299 £2332, 740kg £312 £2308, 710kg £305 £2165, 770kg £280 £2156, 680kg £290 £1972, 680kg £282 £1917, Comber producer Limousin bull 1120kg £203 £2273, Comber producer Limousin bull 1090kg £206 £2245, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 780kg £264 £2060, 690kg £254 £1752, 670kg £258 £1728, Limousin cow 700kg £243 £1701, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 960kg £207 £1987, Comber producer Limousin bull 930kg £205 £1906, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 700kg £272 £1904, 640kg £294 £1881, Charolais cows 710kg £258 £1831, 750kg £244 £1830, 820kg £218 £1787, 680kg £262 £1781, 860kg £207 £1780, 860kg £203 £1745, 800kg £215 £1720, 670kg £254 £1701, 830kg £205 £1701, 750kg £226 £1695, 710kg £238 £1689, 690kg £244 £1683, 610kg £273 £1665, 710kg £234 £1661, 720kg £229 £1648, 800kg £206 £1648, 790kg £208 £1643, 750kg £219 £1642, 610kg £268 £1634, 680kg £234 £1591, 760kg £207 £1573, 730kg £214 £1562, 780kg £200 £1560, 740kg £208 £1540, Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 600kg £288 £1728, 600kg £282 £1692, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 860kg £198 £1702, Drumaness producer Belgian Blue cows 720kg £228 £1641, 620kg £236 £1463, Lisburn producer Limousin cows Lisburn producer Limousin cows 620kg £260 £1612, 640kg £251 £1606, 740kg £216 £1598, 650kg £235 £1527, Lisburn producer Charolais bull 920kg £175 £1610 and Crossgar producer Charolais cows 600kg £254 £1524, 650kg £234 £1521, 630kg £237 £1493.
Bullocks: 210 bullocks sold to a flying trade of £1750 for a 580kg Charolais (302ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1720 for a 470kg Charolais (366ppk).
Leading prices: Clough producer Charolais 580kg £1750, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1700, 570kg £1680, Moira producer Charolais 570kg £1740, 540kg £1720, 550kg £1720, 540kg £1700, 530kg £1650, 550kg £1650, 540kg £1640, Crossgar producer Charolais 520kg £1730, 470kg £1720, 520kg £1710, 470kg £1700, 490kg £1700, 510kg £1700, 500kg £1690, 490kg £1680, 500kg £1680, 540kg £1680, 520kg £1670, 450kg £1650, 460kg £1640, 470kg £1640, 460kg £1620, 480kg £1620, 470kg £1600, 480kg £1600, 490kg £1600, 500kg £1600, 510kg £1600, 500kg £1590, 510kg £1590, 460kg £1580, 470kg £1570, 460kg £1550, 470kg £1550, 470kg £1540, Lisburn producer Charolais 520kg £1730, 540kg £1700, 550kg £1690, 550kg £1670, 470kg £1640, 470kg £1630, 500kg £1620, 500kg £1600, 470kg £1580, 460kg £1570, 470kg £1560, 440kg £1500, 460kg £1490 and Comber producer Charolais 500kg £1560, 490kg £1550, 480kg £1550, 450kg £1550, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1480, 450kg £1470, 450kg £1460, 400kg £1380.
Heifers: 120 heifers sold to £2000 for a 670kg Limousin (299ppk).
Leading prices: Drumaness producer Limousins 670kg £2000, 580kg £1440, 500kg £1420, Castlereagh producer Limousins 600kg £1620, 600kg £1550, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg £1540, 480kg £1520, 500kg £1500, 440kg £1380, Millisle producer Limousins 490kg £1500, 490kg £1420, 450kg £1390 and Comber producer Limousins 460kg £1480, 480kg £1460, 440kg £1440, 430kg £1400, 450kg £1380.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1520 for a 420kg Limousin bullock calf (361ppk).
Dropped calves: Sold to £640 for a Belgian Blue bull and £420 for a Limousin heifer.
