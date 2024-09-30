Marts: Good steady demand for all stock presented at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 305 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to a high of £2845-80 for a 930kg Belgian Blue to £306 per 100kg for an Armagh producer with an 800kg Limousin to £2304 at £288 per 100kg and an 800kg Limousin sold to £2224 £278 per 100kg for a Beragh producer.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £304 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin to £1672 with a 650kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg at £1768, and a 660kg Limousin to £270 at £1782.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1251-20 for a 680kg to £184 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1848 for an 880kg Limousin to £210 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1769.
Friesian steers sold to £224 for a 590kg to £1321-60.
Fat heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 720kg Charolais to £2073-60.
In the store rings strong steers sold to £2300 for an 845kg Charolais (£272) with an 800kg Charolais to £2240 (£280) to £330 per 100kg for a 605kg Belgian Blue to £2000 and a 675kg Charolais to £2180 (£325).
Forward steers sold to £1880 for a 565kg Charolais (£332) with a 595kg Belgian Blue to £1830 (£307).
Med weight steers sold to £1550 for a 495kg Charolais (£313) to £332 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1400.
Smaller steers sold to £1080 for a 335kg Limousin (£322).
Strong heifers sold to £1960 for a 680kg Charolais (£288) selling to £308 per 100kg for a 2590kg Limousin to £1820.
Forward heifers sold to £1680 for a 580kg Charolais (£289) with a 555kg Limousin to £1630 (£293) to £294 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1530.
Med weight heifers sold to £1500 for a 465kg Charolais (£322) with a 450kg Charolais to £1400 (£311).
Smaller heifers sold to £1230 for a 390kg Limousin (£315).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1440 for a 415kg Charolais (£347) a 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £1400 (£378) with a 360kg Charolais to £1400 (£389).
Strong males sold to £313 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1410.
Weanling heifers sold to £1480 for a 315kg Limousin (£470) with a 350kg Limousin to £1220 (£345).
Dairy cows sold to £2250 for calved heifer.
Suckler outfits sold to £2700, £2540, £2400 and £2350.
Bull calves sold to £650 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £580 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1150 and £1120 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1000 twice for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Armagh producer 930kg Belgian Blue to £306 (£2845-80) Portadown producer 550kg Limousin to £304 (£1672) Beragh producer 800kg Limousin to £288 (£2304) and 800kg Limousin to £278 (£2224) Fivemiletown producer 650kg Limousin to £272 (£1768) and 670kg Limousin to £242 (£1621- 40) Augher producer 660kg Limousin to £270 (£1782) 550kg Limousin to £256 (£1408) and 630kg Limousin to £244 (£1537-20) Rosslea producer 680kg Limousin to £268 (£1822-40) and 660kg Limousin to £252 (£1663-20) Beragh producer 630kg Limousin to £262 (£1650-60) Fermanagh producer 680kg Limousin to £260 (£1768) Fermanagh producer 450kg Limousin to 3258 (£1161) Portadown producer 750kg Simmental to £252 (£1890) Strabane producer 710kg Charolais to £248 (£1760-80) Fermanagh producer 530kg Charolais to £246 (£1303-80) Armagh producer 740kg Shorthorn to £244 (£1805-60) Moy producer 840kg Limousin to £240 (£1881-60) and Sixmilecross producer 680kg Limousin to £240 (£1632).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £256 to £304 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1251-20 for a 680kg to £184 per 100kg with other fleshed Friesians selling from £168 to £176 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Dungannon producer 880kg Limousin to £310 (£1848) Portadown producer 860kg Simmental to £184 (£1582-40) Aughnacloy producer 790kg Simmental to £184 (£1453-60) Clogher producer 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £180 (£1746) and Augher producer 950kg Simmental to £178 (£1691).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 610 kg to £2182-80 per head. Belgian Blue steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1542-80. Limousin steers sold to £265 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1510-50. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1364. Hereford steers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1240-20. Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1321-60.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2073-60. Limousin heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1768. Simmental heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1623-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1325. Hereford. heifers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1390-80. Friesian heifers sold from £192 to £210 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (340 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with strong steers selling to £2300 for an 845kg Charolais (£272) with an 800kg Charolais to £2240 (£280) and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 605kg Belgian Blue to £2000 and a 675kg Charolais to £2180 (£325).
Other quality lots sold from £267 to £317 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1880 for a 565kg Charolais (£332) with a 595kg Belgian Blue to £1830 (£307).
Other quality steers sold from £280 to £316 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1770.
Leading prices
E D Pike Castlecaufield 845kg Charolais to £2300 (£272) 800kg Charolais to £2240 (£280) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) and 690kg Charolais to £2040 (£295) P Macari Armagh 740kg Limousin to £2190 (£296) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £2180 (£325) and 685kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£306) E Morton Armagh 735kg Charolais to £2170 (£295) and 760kg Charolais to £2170 (£285) N Cochrane Portadown 675kg Limousin to £2130 (£315) 710kg Charolais to £2030 (£286) 630kg Charolais to £2000 (£317) and 605kg Belgian Blue to £2000 (£330) J F Campbell Moy 785kg Limousin to £2130 (£271) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 685kg Limousin to £2080 (£303) T Farrell Fivemiletown 775kg Limousin to £2080 (£268) K Farrell Fivemiletown 655kg Limousin to £2070 (£316) K Willis Portadown 670kg Charolais to £2010 (£300) and Augher producer 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£279) and 745kg Charolais to £1990 (£267).
Forward steer 510kg to 590kg sold to £1880 for a 565kg Charolais (£332) 545kg Charolais to £1670 (£306) and 565kg Charolais to £1660 (£294) for S McCann Dungannon J and P Mallon Dungannon 595kg Belgian Blue to £1830 (£307) and 560kg Limousin to £1790 (£319) R Mulligan Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1770 (£316) and 550kg Limousin to £1540 (£280) N Cochrane Portadown 580kg Limousin to 31760 (£303) 585kg Limousin to £1750 (£299) and 590kg Charolais to £1730 (£293) J Menary Ballygawley 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 550kg Charolais to £1670 (£303) and 5630kg Belgian Blue to £1640 (£309) S O'Neill Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) and R A Elliott Dungannon 525kg Simmental to £1580 (£301) and 520kg Limousin to £1560 (£300).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
Keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 495kg Charolais (£313) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 435kg Limousin to £1400 with a 450kg Limousin to £1420 (£315).
Other quality lots sold from £290 to £314 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 495kg Limousin to £1550 (£313) 475kg Limousin top £1490 (£313) 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 475kg Limousin to £1460 (£307) 470kg Limousin to £1450 (£308) 500kg Limousin to £1450 (£290) 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£295) 460kg Limousin to £1420 (£308) and 460kg Limousin to £1410 (£306) J Menary Ballygawley 465kg Charolais to £1460 (£314) and 470kg Limousin to £1420 (£302) S O'Neill Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) and 485kg Limousin to £1440 (£297) D Connelly Trillick 495kg Belgian Blue to £1450 (£293) H McCann Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£292) P Donaghy Tynan 475kg Charolais to £1430 (£301) and G McStay Lurgan 450kg Limousin to £1420 (£315) 495kg Limousin to £1420 (£287) and 435kg Limousin to £1400 (£322).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
J Connelly Trillick 335kg Limousin to £1080 (£322).
Store heifers (170 lots)
A brisk demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £1960 for a 680kg Charolais (£288) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1820 (£308).
Most other quality lots sold from £251 to £284 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 505kg to £570kg sold to £1680 for a 580kg Charolais (£289) with a 555kg Limousin to £1630 (£293) and a 520kg Charolais to £1530 (£294).
Leading prices
J Irwin Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1960 (£288) 600kg Charolais to £1680 (£280) J McKeever Pomeroy 755kg Limousin to £1900 (£251) and 690kg Charolais to £1690 (£259) P Rooney Rosslea 590kg Limousin to £1820 (£308) 665kg Charolais to £1760 (£267) and 625kg Charolais to £1760 (£281) P Fox Ballygawley 670kg Limousin to £1800 (£268) 605kg Limousin to £1720 (£284) and 605kg Limousin to £1680 (£277) S Brodison Stewartstown 660kg Charolais to £1760 (£266) 665kg Charolais to £1740 (£261) 605kg Limousin to £1630 (£269) 590kg Charolais to £1660 (£281) and 615kg Charolais to £1600 (£260) and P J Owens Fintona 645kg Limousin to £1660 (£257).
Forward heifers 505kg to 580kg
Sold to £1680 for a 580kg Charolais (£289) 555kg Limousin to £1630 (£293) and 560kg Charolais to £1630 (£291) for K McGarvey Armagh. P Fox Ballygawley 570kg Limousin to £1560 (£273) P Rooney Rosslea £520kg Charolais to £1530 (£294) and 525kg Limousin to £1530 (£291) P Owens Fintona 555kg Limousin to £1510 (£272) and I Jordan Crumlin 570kg Limousin to £1470 (£262).
Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1500 for a 465kg Charolais (£322) with a 450kg Charolais to £1400 (£311).
Other quality lots sold from £260 to £307 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Colton Dromore 465kg Charolais to £1500 (£322) and 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) K Garvey Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) and 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) P Macari Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1440 (£297) 440kg Limousin to £1290 (£293) and 425kg Limousin to £1240 (£291) J J Beggan Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1400 (£311) and 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) A McKenna Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£285) P Tally Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1360 (£295) D D and E McElroy Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1360 (£295) and 470kg Charolais to £1290 (£274) C A Dobson Ballygawley 465kg Limousin to £1330 (£286) E and S Quinn Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1330 (£289) S Hetherington Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) and 470kg Limousin to £1240 (£264) and Fermanagh producer 420kg Charolais to £1290 (£307).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
P Macari Armagh 390kg Limousin to £1230 (£315) C A Dobson Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1160and 370kg Limousin to £930. P Tally Dungannon 385kg Charolais to £1160 and 360kg Limousin to £950. M and N O Conner Augher 400kg Limousin to £1050 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1050 and 385kg Charolais to £870. W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 and 350kg Holstein to £550. D Eagleson Aughnacloy 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £850.
Weanlings (172 lots)
A very keen demand in this section with quality lightweight males selling to £1440 for a 415kg Charolais (£347) a 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £1400 (£378) with a 360kg Limousin to a high of £389 per 100kg to £1400.
Most other quality males sold from £323 to £331 per 100kg.
Strong males sold to £1570 for a 545kg Charolais (£288) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1410.
Weanling heifers sold to £1480 for a 315kg Limousin (£470 per 100kg) with a 350kg Limousin to £1210 (£345).
Other quality lots sold from £256 to £306 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Lightweight males
D Colgan Carrickmore 415kg Charolais to £1440 (£347) 395kg Charolais to £1390 (£352) and 365kg Charolais to £1320 (£361) Johnston Farms Clogher 435kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1440 (£331) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1400 (£378) 405kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£343) and 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1340 (£352) E Gildernew Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1400 (£389) and 415kg Limousin to £1340 (£323) P Maguire Brookeborough 380kg Charolais to £1400 (£368) S O'Hara Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1380 (£340) S Goodwin Fivemiletown 385kg Charolais to £1340 (£348) J McAleer Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1320 (£333) C Hughes Moy 340kg Charolais to £1250 (£367)
Stronger males 450kg to 555kg
B McNamee Sixmilecross 545kg Charolais to £1570 (£288) 555kg Charolais to £1550 (£279) 450kg Charolais to £1410 (£313) and 510kg Limousin to £1300 (£255) J McAleer Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and S Marshall Lack 505kg Holstein to £1230 (£243).
Weanling heifers
J McCabe Rosslea 315kg Limousin to £1480 (£470) 295kg Charolais to £1210 (£306) 335kg Charolais to £950 (£283) and 330kg Charolais to £920 (£278) S Goodwin Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309) E Gildernew Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £1210 (£345) 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303) and 310kg Limousin to £910 (£293) R McCaughey Clogher 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) and 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) B McNamee Sixmilecross 430kg Charolais to £1090 (£253) J J Moane Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £1020 (£275) 390kg Limousin to £1010 (£259) 410kg Limousin to £1010 (£246) and 390kg Limousin to £1010 (£259) E Smyth Keady 330kg Limousin to £900 (£272) and 335kg Limousin to £860 (£256) Fermanagh producer 300kg Charolais to £900 (£300) S O'Hara Rosslea 315kg Limousin to £890 (£282) and W Gray Tynan 305kg Limousin to £840 (£275).
Dairy cows and heifers
A small entry this week sold to £2250 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer. Cookstown producer £1550, £1200, £1080 and £1060 for calved cows with £1510 for a springing heifer.
Suckler cows and calves
A large entry this week sold to £2700 for a heifer with heifer calf and £2540 for heifer with bull calf for F McElroy Augher. Co Armagh producer £2400 for heifer with heifer calf. Des Capper Portadown £2350 and £1800 for heifers with bull calves. M Armstrong Seskinore £1990 for heifer with bull calf. S Nicholl Lisbellaw £1920, £1910, £1880 and £1850 for 2020 cows with heifer calves. E L and A Boyd Augher £1770 for heifer with bull calf £1510 and £1450 for heifers with heifer calves. C Harbinson Crumlin £1750 for heifer with bull calf. Clogher producer £1640 for 2016 cow with bull calf. W G Wilson Fivemiletown £1540 for 2016 cow with bull calf and £1440 for 2019 cow with bull calf. M Higgins Ballynahinch £1450 for 2020 cow with bull calf and £1400 for heifer with bull calf. J McCanny Brookeborough £1400 and £1390 for 2018 cows with heifer calves.
Several other outfits sold from £1080 to £1340.
Incalf cows and heifers sold from £840 to £1290.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold to a good steady demand with bull calves selling to £650 and £580 for a Charolais to J H Keys Fivemiletown. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £630 for Limousin and £590 for Charolais; D Foster Fivemiletown £410 for Belgian Blue; F Collins Lisnaskea £400 and £390 for Hereford. D R Graham Lisbellaw £375 and £315 for Simmentals. R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £365 for Aberdeen Angus; B Gardiner Tempo £350 for Simmental and S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin £320 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
E Ferry Cookstown £500 for Limousin; J H Keys Fivemiletown £580 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £510 for Limousin and £500 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; B Mooney Ballinderry £460 for Belgian Blue; A Leonard Enniskillen £395 for Charolais and B Dunne Ballinamallard £355 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
E Cassidy Rosslea £1150 and £1120 for Charolais; M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1030, £1000 and £860 for Charolais with £885 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £1000 for Charolais and £810 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; D McConnell Garvary £900, £840 and £760 for Charolais; G McCaughey Clogher £810 and £800 for Simmentals; M Donnelly Sixmilecross £800 for Charolais £785 for Limousin and £750 for Belgian Blue; A F Coulter Ballinamallard £770 for Aberdeen Angus; D Donnelly Sixmilecross £760 for Charolais and D Mulligan Augher £760 and £730 for Shorthorn beef.
Reared female lumps
N Cosgrove Rosslea Charolais £1000 x 2, £980, £740 and £700 with Limousin to £880. M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £980, £870, £860 and £740 for Charolais; E Cassidy Rosslea £855 for Charolais; F Corrigan Clogher £850 Charolais and £830 for Limousin; A Watson Fivemiletown £835 for Charolais; D Donnelly Sixmilecross £830 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £805 for Charolais and L Elliott Fivemiletown £765 for Charolais.
