Marts: Good summer entry of cattle on offer at Clogher Mart, prices to £2430

A good summer entry of 856 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 20th July produced a very high demand for a lot of quality stock presented in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2430 for a 900kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg with a 900kg Limousin to £2412 at £268 per 100kg and selling to £290 per 100kg for an 820kg Limousin to £2378 an 830kg Belgian Blue sold to £2174-60 at £262 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £296 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £2131-20 followed by a 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £280 per 100kg at £2044 with a 740kg Charolais to £274 per 100kg at £2027-60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1142-40 for a 680kg to £168 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £155 to £164 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2141-20 for a 1010kg Limousin to £212 per 100kg with a 1080kg Hereford to £2138-40 at £198 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £272 for a 730kg Charolais (£1985-60).

Fat heifers sold to £266 for a 640kg Simmental (£1702-40).

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2170 for a 730kg Charolais (£297) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 640kg Simmental to £1930.

Forward steers sold to £1680 for a 585kg Limousin (£287) to £305 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1650.

Med weight steers sold to £1550 for a 495kg Limousin (£313) to £326 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1470.

Strong heifers sold to £1720 for a 625kg Limousin (£275) to £295 per 100kg for a 575kg Charolais to £1700.

Forward heifers sold to £1870 for a 505kg Charolais (£374) with a 550kg Charolais to £1860 (£338).

Med weight heifers sold to £1990 for a 495kg Charolais (£402) with a 450kg Charolais to £1820 (£404).

Smaller heifers sold to £1250 for a 395kg Charolais (£316).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1980 for a 455kg Charolais (£435) with a 470kg Charolais to £1960 (£417).

Weanling heifers sold to £1480 for a 425kg Charolais (£348) with a 275kg Charolais to £950 (£345).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1800 and £1710.

Breeding bulls sold to £2550 for Aberdeen Angus and £1900 for Blonde d'Aquitaine Suckler Outfits sold to £2900 and £2750 Springers to £1610 and £1600. Bull Calves sold to £500 for Aberdeen Angus Heifer Calves sold to £480 for Hereford Reared Male Lumps sold to £880 for Belgian Blue Reared Female Lumps sold to £1120 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 720kg Limousin to £296 (£2131-20) and 900kg Limousin to £270 (£2430) with a 900kg Limousin to £268 (£2412) Ballygawley producer 820kg Limousin to £290 (£2378) and 680kg Simmental to £270 (£1836) Seskinore producer 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £280 (£2044) Kesh producer 730kg Charolais to £276 (£2014-80) Dungannon producer 740kg Charolais to £274 (£2027-60) Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £268 (£1661-60) Tempo producer 670kg Charolais to £266 (£1782-20) Armagh producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £264 (£1716) Dromore producer 820kg Limousin to £264 (£2164-80) Augher producer 660kg Charolais to £264 (£1742-40) and 720kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£1872) Magheraveely producer 710kg Limousin to £264 (£1874-40) Castlederg producer 740kg Limousin to £262 (£1938-80) Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860-20) and Clogher producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £262 (£2174-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £260 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £236 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £262 to £296 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1142-40 for a 680kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £155 to £164 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £124 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Culkey producer 840kg Limousin to £218 per 100kg (£1831-20) Fivemiletown producer 1010kg Limousin to £212 (£2141-20) Omagh producer 960kg Simmental to £200 (£1920) Dungannon producer 1080kg; Hereford to £198 (£2138-40) Derrygonnelly producer 830kg Charolais to £188 (£1560-40) and Dungannon producer 1000kg Charolais to £182 (£1820).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £274 per 100kg for 610kg. Charolais steers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 730kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £258 per 100kg for 630kg. Hereford steers sold to £241 per 100kg for 620kg; Ayrshire steers sold to £204 per 100kg for 500kg and Friesian steers sold from £160 to £198 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Simmental heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for 640kg. Limousin heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for 550kg. Charolais heifers sold to £258 per 100kg for 660kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £244 per 100kg. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £220 per 100kg Hereford heifers sold to £218 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £216 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

A very sharp demand in this section with strong stores selling to £2170 for a 730kg Charolais (£297) with a 710kg Limousin to £2120 (£298) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 640kg Simmental to £1930.

Other quality lots sold from £250 to £294 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1680 for a 585kg Limousin (£287) selling to £305 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1650.

Sample prices

P Connelly Fintona 720kg Charolais to £2170 (£297) 710kg Limousin to £2120 (£298) 715kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2100 (£294) and 745kg Simmental to £2050 (£275) B Frazer Lisburn 750kg Simmental to £1950 (£260) and 690kg Simmental to £1840 (£266) J Ruddock Portadown 640kg Simmental to £1930 (£301) 690kg Simmental to £1910 (£277) and 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£273) W Dowling Pomeroy 760kg Shorthorn to £1900 (£250) Stanley Bingham Augher 655kg Belgian Blue to £1860 (£284) 655kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£275) and 670kg Charolais to £1750 and 430kg Charolais to £19 (£261) D Connelly Trillick 665kg Charolais to £1850 (£278) and 635kg Charolais to £1780 (£280) J Irwin Clogher 640kg Charolais to £1850 (£289)and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£268) I Todd Benburb 640kg Limousin to £1790 (£279) M Irwin Clogher 670kg Limousin to £1750 (£261) and I and A Clements Omagh 620kg Limousin to £1750 (£282).

Forward steers

Sold to £1680 for a 585kg Limousin (£287) to J Ruddock Portadown. G McDonald Ballygawley 540kg Charolais to £1650 (£305) 525kg Charolais to £1635 (£311) and 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) W Downey Pomeroy 550kg Charolais to £1600 (£291) 560kg Charolais to £1540 (£275) and 555kg Limousin to £1470 (£265) M/S I and A Clements Sixmilecross 575kg Charolais to £1600 (£278) 540kg Charolais to £1510 (£279) and 555kg Charolais to £1500 (£270) P Patterson Armagh 545kg Charolais to £1530 (£281) and 550kg Charolais to 31500 (£273) and W Jordan Gortaclare 530kg Charolais to £1490 (£281).

Med weight steers 395kg to 500kg

Steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 495kg Limousin (£313) and selling to £326 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1470.

Sample prices

G McDonald Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1550 (£313) R S McBride Newry 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£300) 450Kg Charolais to £1470 (£326) 470kg Charolais to £1460 (£310) 425kg Charolais to £1360 (£320) 475kg Limousin to £1210 (£255) 410kg Charolais to £1190 (£290) and 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268) P J Rafferty Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1460 (£324) and 445kg Limousin to £1380 (£310) W Jordan Gortaclare 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) J A A Farms Armagh 435kg Limousin to £1210 (£278) and 430kg Charolais to £1090. M Ellison Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £1090 and 430kg Charolais to £960. W Dowling Pomeroy 480kg Holstein to £940.

Store heifers

A steady demand in this section with Strong heifers selling to £1720 for a 625kg Limousin (£275) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 575kg Charolais to £1700.

Forward heifers sold to a very firm demand selling to £1870 for a 505kg Charolais (£374) with a 550kg Charolais to £1860 (£338) others sold from £272 to £306 per 100kg.

Sample prices

E Greenaway Dungannon 625kg Limousin to £1720 (£275) Fermanagh producer 575kg Charolais to £1700 (£295) R and S Black Cookstown 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) S Murray Fintona 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£245) 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£270) and 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£251) B Doherty Clogher 585kg Limousin to £1610 (£275) and 630kg Limousin to £1580 (£251) FORWARD HEIFERS sold to £1870 for a 505kg Charolais (£374) 550kg Charolais to £1860 (£338) 505kg Charolais to £1800 (£356) and 555kg Charolais to £1700 (£306) for Declan McKenna Clogher. S Hazleton Brookeborough 545kg Limousin to £1640 (£295) Fermanagh producer 555kg Charolais to £1640 (£295) 565kg Charolais to £1600 (£283) and 555kg Charolais to £1570 (£283) E Greenaway Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1620 (£284) and 570kg Limousin to £1560 (£273) P Shevlin Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1550 (£282) and W Cranston Co Armagh 565kg Hereford to £1540 (£272).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with a special entry from local producer Declan McKenna who sold a batch of 19 top quality heifers averaging 450kg selling to £1580 (£350 per 100kg) and reaching a high of £404 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1820 with a 495kg Charolais to £1990 (£402).

Sample prices

Declan McKenna Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1990 (£402) 450kg Charolais to £1820 (£404) 465kg Charolais to £1700 (£365) 460kg Charolais to £1680 (£365) 470kg Charolais to £1650 (£351) 475kg Limousin to £1600 (£337) 450kg Limousin to £1580 (£351) 450kg Charolais to £1580 (£351) 465kg Charolais to £1570 (£337) 405kg Charolais to £1570 (£387) 455kg Charolais to £1560 (£343) 430kg Charolais to £1550 (£360) 445kg Charolais to £1540 (£346) 425kg Limousin to £1510 (£355) 430kg Charolais to £1480 (£344) 470kg Limousin to £1440 (£306) 435kg Limousin to £1440 (£331) 435kg Charolais to £1380 (£317) and 475kg Charolais to £1380 (£290) and M/S M and N O Conner Augher 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£295).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Declan McKenna Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1250 (£316) and 380kg Limousin to £1080. S M and B Boyle Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1190, 395kg Charolais to £1170, 390kg Limousin to £1140, 385kg Charolais. to £1110 and 330kg Charolais to £980. Fermanagh producer 380kg Limousin to £1100. Ballygawley producer 400kg Limousin to £1080. M Donnelly Loughgall 385kg Limousin to £1070 and 390kg Limousin to £930. F Rafferty Aughnacloy 390kg Belgian Blue to £1030 ,395kg Belgian Blue to £1020, 385kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 380kg Hereford to £870. F Boyle Ballygawley 395kg Simmental to £1020. H Erskine Ballygawley 385kg Fleckvieh. to £1020. D Breen Maguiresbridge 400kg Charolais to £1000. G Foster Kinawley 395kg Charolais to £940.

Weanlings

A very strong demand for an excellent show of quality stock on offer in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1980 for a 455kg Charolais (£435) with a 470kg Charolais to £1960 (£417).

Most other quality males selling from £323 to £388 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1480 for a 425kg Charolais (£348) with a 275kg Charolais to £950 (£345) and a 350kg Charolais to £1190 (£340) most other quality heifers sold from £235 to £323 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Declan McKenna Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1980 (£435) 470kg Charolais to £1960 (£417) 500kg Charolais to £1810 (£362) 470kg Charolais to £1800 (£383) 480kg Charolais to £1740 (£362) 465kg Charolais to £1700 (£365) 495kg Charolais to £1680 (£339) 425kg Limousin to £1650 (£388) 430kg Charolais to £1640 (£381) 445kg Charolais to £1640 (£368) 440kg Charolais to £1600 (£363) 410kg Limousin to £1510 (£368) 390kg Charolais to £1500 (£384) 405kg Charolais to £1490 (£368) and 415kg Limousin to £1460 (£352) a total of 15 top quality males averaged £1677 for an average of 446kg at £376 per 100kg. J Primrose Fivemiletown 375kg Charolais to £1410 (£376) M Hackett Augher 405kg Charolais to £1390 (£343) 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£365) B McCullagh Greencastle 405kg Limousin to £1310 (£323) and B McKenna Eskra 415kg Limousin to £1220 (£294).

Weanling heifers

M McNabb Dromore 425kg Charolais to £1480 (£348) and 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323) R E Wilson Trillick 350kg Charolais to £1190 (£340) 315kg Charolais to £960 (£304) and 325kg Charolais to £890 (£274) J McMahon Rosslea 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 E Kyle Sixmilecross 410kg Charolais to £990. F Rooney Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £980 and 385kg Limousin to £910. S Devine Ballygawley 330kg Limousin to £960 (£291) and 350kg Limousin to £860. K Cullinan 275kg Charolais to £950 (£345) and 330kg Charolais to £880. P P Devlin Cookstown 340kg Charolais to £950 (£279) M Hackett Augher 305kg Charolais to £940 (£308) A Ellison Fivemiletown 355kg Charolais to £930. Fivemiletown producer 295kg Limousin to £840.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand in this section with a second calver selling to £1800, third calver to £1410 and a second calver to £1400 for G Foster Londonderry. Dungannon producer £1710 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1700 and £1410 for calved heifers. Maiden heifers sold to £600 x 2 and 490 x 2 for a Dungannon producer.

Breeding bulls

Augher producer £2550 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (04-03-2022) Clogher producer £1900 for Blonde d'Aquitaine bred from Charolais cow (born 09-01-2022) Brookeborough producer £1880 for pedigree registered Charolais. (£14-06-2023) Enniskillen producer £1820, £1720 and £1650 for pedigree registered Shorthorns (born 06 and 07 2023).

Suckler cows and heifers

A full yard of suckler outfits sold to a very keen demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.

This week a Rosslea producer sold a heifer with bull calf to make £2900 and a heifer with heifer calf to £2750. A Daly Benburb £2430 for 2020 cow with heifer calf, £2070 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £2000 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £2200 for 2019 cow with bull calf. S O'Neill Dungannon £2200, £2080, £1850 for heifers with heifer calves and £2080 and £1800 for heifers with bull calves. K Kelly Omagh £2140 for 2017 cow with bull calf. M/S P and P Morgan Armagh £2100 for heifer with bull calf. J Mackle Armagh £2000 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. G McCarney Omagh £2000 for 2012 cow with bull calf. K Totten Crumlin £2000 and £1940 for 2020 cows and bull calves. Enniskillen producer £1900 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1140 to £1730.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1610 and £1600.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus and £345 for Limousin to T Simpson Ederney. D Eagleson Magherafelt £470 for Limousin £395, and £340 for Hereford; L Elliott Fivemiletown £470 for Limousin; E McKearney Co Armagh £460 for Friesian; C Quinn Ballygawley £390 for Charolais; W H Stockdale Clogher £370 and £280 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; B Dunne Ballinamallard £300 and £280 x 2 for Belgian Blues and J and D Hunter Tempo £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

G Foster Kinawley £480 for Hereford; S Gormley Augher £440 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus; S O'Neill Dungannon £310 for Limousin; M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £285 and £280 for Charolais and B Dunne Ballinamallard £270 and £265 for Belgian Blues.

Reared male lumps

J Stephens Portadown £880 for Belgian Blue; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £790 for Charolais; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £780 for Charolais; M Tracey Cookstown £755 for Limousin; N Ritchie Lisnaskea £720 and £500 for Hereford; I Telford Fintona £690 and £540 for Belgian Blues and £640 for Aberdeen Angus; G Foster Kinawley £680 for Aberdeen Angus; A Burleigh Florencecourt £650 for Limousin and £560 for Hereford; M Ellison Dungannon £640 x 2 for Limousins and D Foster Fivemiletown £560 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps

S McConnell Clogher £1120 for Limousin; E Cassidy Rosslea £780 for Charolais; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £740 and £700 for Charolais; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £670 for Charolais; C McKee Co Armagh £650 for Limousin; A Ellison Fivemiletown £640 for Charolais; P and P Morgan Co Armagh £610 for Limousin; D Eagleson Magherafelt £610 for Shorthorn beef; N McVeigh Dungannon £570 and £560 for Limousins and £530 for Shorthorn; J Steele Antrim £550 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; G Foster Kinawley £530 for Limousin; E Cassidy Rosslea £525 for Charolais and D Foster Fivemiletown £490 for Belgian Blue.