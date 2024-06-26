Marts: Good summer entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good summer entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 25th June returned a very strong demand for all stock presented.

This week a 490kg Aberdeen Angus steer sold to £1400 (£286) with a 390kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1380 (£354) and a 400kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1360 (£340).

Smaller ones sold to £1140 for a 350kg Aberdeen Angus (£326) with a 300kg Charolais to £1030 (£343) and a 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£323).

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1080 for a 430kg Shorthorn with a 495kg Shorthorn to £1060.

Smaller ones sold to £830 for a 275kg Charolais (£302) with a 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304).

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Newtownbutler farmer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£286) 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£354) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£288) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£340) 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£299) 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£308) 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£319) 460kg Shorthorn to £1280 (£278) 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£324) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£305) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£310) 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£296) 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£326) and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£297) Magheraveely farmer 300kg Charolais to £1030 (£343) 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£323) 325kg Charolais to £920 (£283) 325kg Charolais to £880 and 370kg Charolais to £870. Eskra farmer 300kg Saler to £750 and 270kg Saler to £750. Garrison farmer 240kg Limousin to £660.

Store and weanling heifers

Garrison farmer 430kg Shorthorn to £1080, 495kg Shorthorn to £1060, 275kg Charolais to £830 (£302) 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304) 260kg Limousin to £650 and 235kg Limousin to £600. Magheraveely farmer 340kg Charolais to £840, 300kg Charolais to £770, 285kg Charolais to £730 and 240kg Charolais to £600.