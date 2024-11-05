Marts: Heavy steers selling to £2460 for an 840kg Charolais at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of 1094 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 2nd November producing a good steady demand for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 328 lots listed returned a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2191-20 for an 830kg Simmental to £264 per 100kg this was followed by a 750kg Belgian Blue to £1980 at £264 per 100kg with an 810kg Limousin to £1960-20 at £242 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1974 for a 700kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg with a 680kg Limousin to £1849-60 at £272 per 100kg and a 670kg Limousin to £1822-40 at £272.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1408 for an 800kg to £176 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2277 for a 1150kg Simmental to £198 per 100kg with a 970kg Limousin to £210 per 100kg (£2037).

Fat steers sold to £284 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £236 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £284 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2460 for an 840kg Charolais (£293) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2190.

Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 595kg Charolais (£319) selling to £352 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1780.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Med weight steers sold to £1620 for a 490kg Charolais (£330) with a 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330).

Smaller steers sold to £1190 for a 350kg Simmental (£340).

Heavy heifers sold to £1940 for a 710kg Limousin (£273) and selling to £291 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1720.

Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 570kg Limousin (£296) and selling to £310 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1600.

Med weight heifers sold to £1570 for a 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£317).

Smaller heifers sold to £1130 for a 375kg Limousin (£301).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling males sold to £1400 for a 365kg Limousin (£383) with a 350kg Charolais to £1330 (£380).

Stronger males sold to £321 per 100kg for a 405kg Limousin to £1300.

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 360kg Limousin (£319) with a 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) and selling to £349 per 100kg for a 275kg Limousin to £960.

Breeding bulls sold to £1820 for pedigree registered Shorthorn and £1700 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2500, £2300 and £2200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2400, £2100 x 2 and £2000 for incalf heifers.

Suckler outfits sold to £2260 twice and £2100.

Bull calves sold to £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £520 for Charolais.

Male lumps sold to £950 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £1000 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Maguiresbridge producer 630kg Charolais to £282 (£1776-60) Omagh producer 700kg Limousin to £282 (£1974) and 630kg Charolais to £282 (£1776-60) Portadown producer 650kg Limousin to £278 (£1807) Augher producer 580kg Limousin to £274 (£1589-20) Carrickmore producer 670kg Limousin to £272 (£1822-40) and 680kg Limousin to £272 (£1849-60) Newry producer 630kg Charolais to £270 (£1701) Fermanagh producer 580kg Spk. to £268 (£1542-80) Carrickmore producer 830kg Simmental to £264 (£2191-20) Castlederg producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £264 (£1980) Dromore producer 590kg Limousin to £262 (£1545-80) Enniskillen producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£1820) Dungannon producer 730kg Simmental to £258 (£1883-40) Augher producer 690kg Limousin to £252 (£1738-80) Eskra producer 530kg Limousin to £246 (£1303-80) Dungannon producer 560kg Limousin to £246 (£1377-60) Portadown producer 740kg Limousin to £242 (£1790-80) and Aghalee producer 810kg Limousin to £242 (£1960-20).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £228 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £246 to £282 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1408 for an 800kg to £176 per 100kg with others selling from 156 to £168 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £95 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 970kg Limousin to £210 (£2037) Stewartstown producer 1150kg Simmental to £198 (£2277) Armagh producer 850kg Limousin to £190 (£1615) Augher producer 880kg Limousin to £188 (£1654-40) Fermanagh producer 980kg Charolais to £178 (£1744-40) Fermanagh producer 850kg Hereford to £178 (£1513) Tempo producer 1070kg Charolais to £168 (£1797-60) and Kinawley producer 810kg Limousin to £166 (£1344-60).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £284 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £280 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £278 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £258 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £258 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £252 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £236 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £284 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £278 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £272 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £270 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £246 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £240 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £210 per 100kg

Store bullocks (222 lots)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade remains very strong in this section with heavy steers selling to £2460 for an 840kg Charolais (£293) with an 810kg Charolais to £2420 (£293) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2190 several other quality lots sold from £250 to £307 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 595kg Charolais (£319) with a 580kg Limousin to £1800 (£310) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1780 others sold from £284 to £326 per 100kg.

Leading prices

D Murray Magheralin 840kg Charolais to £2460 (£293) 755kg Limousin to £2200 (£291) 870kg Belgian Blue to £2180 (£250) and 780kg Belgian Blue to £2140 (£274) T Maguire Fermanagh 810kg Charolais to £2420 (£298) 835kg Charolais to £2200 (£263) 755kg Charolais to £2150 (£285) J P O Prey Newtownards 730kg Charolais to £2240 (£307) 720kg Limousin to £2210 (£307) 700kg Limousin to £2180 (£311) 695kg Limousin to £2150 (£309) 750kg Charolais to £2090 (£296) and 705kg Charolais to £2090 (£298) P Cassidy Augher 680kg Charolais to £2190 (£322) R Hall Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £2130 (£304) J Gildernew Dungannon 725kg Limousin to £2120 (£292) and 750kg Limousin to £2090 (£296) and S Rafferty Armagh 660kg Charolais to £2080 (£315) and 770kg Limousin to £2070 (£269).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

Sold to £1900 for a 595kg Charolais (£319) 505kg Charolais to £1780 (£352) and 565kg Charolais to £1740 (£308) T McNally Cookstown 580kg Limousin to £1800 (£310) and 560kg Charolais top £1600 (£285) D McCann Trillick 555kg Charolais to £1790 (£322) and 545kg Limousin to £1700 (£312) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 545kg Limousin to £1780 (£326) 580kg Charolais to £1740 (£300) and 570kg Limousin to £1690 (£296) Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher 585kg Charolais to £1790 (£306) 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1730 (£317) and 545kg Limousin to £1650 (£303) J Mallon Armagh 575kg Charolais to £1760 (£306) and 555kg Charolais to £1690 (£304) J Cunningham Beragh 535kg Limousin to £1630 (£304) and 530kg Limousin to £1600 (£302) and M Kelly Armagh 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£284).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1620 for a 490kg Charolais (£330) and a 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330) others sold from £270 to £324 per 100kg.

Leading prices

G McStay Lurgan 490kg Charolais to £1620 (£330) 470kg Charolais to £1550 (£330) 490kg Charolais to £15640 (£314) 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) and 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) J Mallon Armagh475kg Charolais to £1540 (£324) and 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 480kg Charolais to £1520 (£316) 470kg Charolais to £1450 (£308) 455kg Limousin to £1370 (£301) and 445kg Limousin to £1340 (£301) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 485kg Simmental to £1490 (£307) 480kg Simmental to £1450 (£302) 470kg Limousin to £1420 (£302) 455kg Limousin to £1410 (£310) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£270) and S Gallen Castlederg 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) and 440kg Charolais to £1330 (£302).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

M Devlin Portadown 350kg Simmental to £1190 (£340).

Store heifers (110 lots)

A seasonal entry in this section sold readily with heavy heifers selling to £1940 for a 710kg Limousin (£273) with a 600kg Charolais to £1740 (£290) to £291 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1720.

Several other quality lots sold from £240 to £287 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward heifers 515kg to 570kg sold to £1690 for a 570kg Limousin (£296) with a 515kg Charolais to £1600 (£310) and a 550kg Charolais to £1690 (£307).

Others sold from £279 to £305 per 100kg.

Leading prices

D Murray Magheralin 710kg Limousin to £1940 (£273) 725kg Simmental to £1930 (£266) F Maguire Roslea 750kg Charolais to £1800 (£240) 640kg Charolais to £1670 (£261) and 660kg Charolais to £1610 (£244) M Trimble Maguiresbridge 610kg Limousin to £1750 (£287) W R A McKeown 585kg Limousin to £1640 (£280) n 600kg Charolais to £1740 (£290) C Donnelly Eskra 590kg Charolais to £1720 (£291) and 600kg Charolais to £1660 (£276) and J Smyth Armagh 585kg Limousin to £1640 (£280).

Forward heifers 515kg to 570kg

Sold to £1690 for a 570kg Limousin (£296) and 535kg Limousin to £1570 (£293) for D Murray Magheralin. Newtownbutler producer 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£302) 550kg Charolais to £1690 (£307) and 515kg Charolais to £1600 (£310) T K McCarney Fintona 570kg Limousin to £1670 (£293) 555kg Limousin to £1630 (£293) and 525kg Limousin to £1600 (£305) E Connelly Monaghan 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) and C Donnelly Eskra 565kg Limousin to £1580 (£279).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1570 for a 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£317) with a 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) and a 415kg Limousin to £1250 (£301).

Several others sold from £238 to £299 per 100kg.

Sample prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Treanor Aughnacloy 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1570 (£317) 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) and 445kg Limousin to £1330 (£299) D Murray Magheralin 495kg Limousin to £1450 (£293) M McCann Sixmilecross 475kg Charolais to £1290 (£271) and 410kg Charolais to £1180 (£288) K McGrane Newry 475kg Limousin to £1290 (£271) B Kelly Armagh 490kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£261) and 405kg Belgian Blue to £1090 (£269) J Cassidy Kinawley 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£283) and 410kg Simmental to £1160 (£283) W R Graham Fermanagh 415kg Limousin to £1250 (£301) N Hall Fivemiletown 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£261) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£241) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£234) and R Armstrong Tempo 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£258).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

C Rafferty 375kg Limousin to £1130 (£301) 370kg Limousin to £1050, 340kg Limousin to £1020, and 355kg Limousin to £880. R Allen Aughnacloy 390kg Limousin to £1120360kg Limousin to £1030, and 390kg Simmental to £940. M McCann Sixmilecross 390kg Limousin to £1090365kg Charolais to £1070, 400kg Limousin to £1050 and 385kg Shorthorn beef to £870. B Kelly Armagh 375kg Limousin to £1090 and 330kg Limousin to £900. M Allen Benburb 350kg Limousin to £1050and 350kg Limousin to £860. R Armstrong Tempo 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. C Maguire Brookeborough 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850.

Weanlings (152 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with lightweight males selling to £383 per 100kg for a 365kg Limousin to £1400 with a 350kg Charolais to £1330 (£380) several others sold from £298 to £351 per 100kg for a 330kg Belgian Blue to £1160.

Stronger males sold to £1480 for a 525kg Charolais (£282) selling to £321 per 100kg for a 405kg Limousin to £1300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 360kg Limousin (£319) a 295kg Limousin to £990 (£335) a 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) with a 275kg Limousin to £960 (£349).

Leading prices

Lightweight males

J J Moane Fivemiletown 365kg Limousin to £1400 (£383) and 340kg Limousin to £190 (£350) S Smith Warringstown 350kg Charolais to £1330 (£380) 385kg Limousin to £1320 (£343) and 345kg Charolais to £1180 (£342) M McCrory Sixmilecross 380kg Limousins to £1330 x 2 (£350) M Stevenson Lurgan 350kg Limousin to £1200 (£343) A Kelly Sixmilecross 325kg Charolais to £1180 (£363) D McCallan Carrickmore 385kg Charolais to £1170 (£304) M A Flynn Rosslea 335kg Charolais to £1170 (£349) M Hughes Dungannon 330kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£351) N Maguire Enniskillen 385kg Charolais to £1150 (£298) Stronger Males sold to £1480 for a 525kg Charolais (£282) and a 445kg Charolais to £1170 (£263) for J Donnelly Trillick S Morrow Fermanagh 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) E McWilliams Seskinore 415kg Limousin to £1330 (£320) T Smith Warringstown 415kg Charolais to £1320 (£318) and 405kg Limousin to £1300 (£321) and B Maguire Rosslea 465kg Limousin to £1290 (£277).

Weanling heifers

B McCullagh Greencastle 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) 335kg Limousin to £1080 (£322) and 355kg Charolais to £1080 (£304) S Oliver Armagh 325kg Charolais to £1020 (£314) and 280kg Limousin to £960 (£343) M Trimble Maguiresbridge 320kg Limousin to £1000 (£312) and 320kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£312) R E Wilkson Trillick 360kg Charolais to £1000 (£278) 375kg Charolais to £980 (£261) and 340kg Charolais to £960 (£282) P Quinn Coalisland 320kg Limousin to £1000 (£312) 340kg Limousin to £1000 (£294) 295kg Limousin to £990 (£335) 275kg Limousin to £960 (£349) and 315kg Limousin to £950 (£301) G Hanna Dungannon 350kg Longhorn to £990 (£283) and 305kg Charolais to £950 (£311) M A Flynn Rosslea 300kg Charolais to £960 (£320) and A Kelly Sixmilecross 335kg Charolais to £950 (£283) and 320kg Charolais to £950 (£297).

Breeding bulls

Maguiresbridge producer Beef Shorthorn £1820. Fermanagh producer £1700 for Aberdeen Angus Crumlin producer £1600 for Hereford.

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon producer £2500 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £2300 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £2200 for calved heifer. Co Armagh producer £1960 for third calver, £1820 and £1760 for second calvers. Fermanagh producer £1560 for second calver and £1300 for third calver incalf.

Suckler cows and calves

A full house this week with a large entry selling to a good steady demand incalf cows and heifers sold to £2400, £1880, £1860 and £1760 for incalf heifers to D Capper Portadown. J H Keys Fivemiletown £2100 x 2 £2010, £2000, and £1970 for incalf heifers. S Bingham Augher £1860, £1830, and £1810 x 2 for incalf heifers Carrickmore producer sold special entry of 26 incalf cows and heifers with the majority due March April and May 2025 incalf to Simmental bull with prices ranging from £1080 to £1680 to average £1420 per head. Suckler outfits sold to £2260 for a 2019 cow with bull calf for T P McConville Portadown. Carrickmore producer £2260 for heifer with heifer calf, £2100 for 2019 cow with heifer calf, £2010 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £1940 for 2019 cow with bull calf. D Capper Portadown £1800 for heifer with heifer calf and 1590 for heifer with heifer calf. B Hanna Brookeborough £1740 for 2014 cow with bull calf and £1590 for heifer with heifer calf. T P Lutton Portadown £1610 for 2106 cow with bull calf several other outfits sold from £1000 to £1420.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very sharp demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus from a Fermamagh producer. J McGuigan Co Armagh £490 for Hereford; K Moore Augher £490 for Belgian Blue; G McCaughey Clogher £490 £440 and £380 for Belgian Blues; A Burleigh Florencecourt £490 for Simmental; B Dunne Ballinamallard £480 for Belgian Blue; J Maguire Trillick £425 for Limousin; J Martin Lisbellaw £410 and £385 for Aberdeen Angus; A C Lunny Aghalane £400 and £370 for Belgian Blues; Roughan Farms Ltd Augher £390 for Hereford and T Park Newtownhamilton £385 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

I A Elliott Blaney £520 for Charolais; C McCarroll Clogher £420 for Limousin; J McGuigan Co Armagh £410 and £365 for Aberdeen Angus; G McCaughey Clogher £405 and £390 for Simmentals; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £390 for British Blue; D Foster Fivemiletown £385 for Belgian Blue; Dungannon producer £380, £365 and £340 for Limousins; Fermanagh producer £380, £370 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus and Omagh producer £370 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod £950 and £915 Charolais; S Keegan Lisburn £950 for Charolais; J McQuaid Dungannon £910 and £810 for Charolais; B Teague Lack £900 x 3 for Charolais; J Quinn Fermanagh £740 for Charolais; T Park Newtownhamilton £695 for Limousin; R Bradley Omagh £680 for Montbeliarde; A Burleigh Florencecourt £655, £625 and £580 for Hereford and T Hughes Omagh £575 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

D Maguire Belleek £1000, and £850 for Charolais; B Teague Lack £890 for Limousin; M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod £760 for Charolais; R McConnell Clogher £750 for Charolais; R Bradley Omagh £690 for Belgian Blue; P Devine Omagh £575 for Shorthorn beef; T Park Newtownhamilton £530 for Limousin; T Simpson Ederney £460 for Hereford and G McCaughey Clogher £430 x 2 for Charolais.