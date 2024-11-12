Weekly cattle sale: Monday 11th November seen a great entry of 120 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to 397p/kg for a Limousin at 340kg (£1350) and to a top of £1990 per head for a Limousin at 684kg (291p/kg).

Heifers sold to 330p/kg for a Limousin at 288kg (£950) and to a top of £2090 per head for a Limousin at 730kg (286p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat cows sold to 251p/kg for a Limousin at 626kg and to a top of £1570 per head for the same cow.

Swatragh Mart

Cattle sale as normal next Monday 18th November - yard open from 8am and sale starting 12pm, all stock welcome.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 626kg £1570 (251), Maghera producer, Limousin 674kg £1570 (233), Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 568kg £1250 (220), Swatragh producer, Shorthorn beef 610kg £1310 (215), Swatragh producer, Simmental 506kg £1020 (202), Swatragh producer, Limousin 686kg £1350 (197) and Swatragh producer, Fleckvieh 676kg £1130 (167).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Lissan producer, Limousin 288kg £950 (330), Dungiven producer, Charolais 252kg £750 (298) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 242kg £660 (273).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limavady producer, Charolais 396kg £1130 (285), Dungiven producer, Charolais 316kg £890 (282), Limavady producer, Limousin 358kg £940 (263) and Kilrea producer, Saler 384kg £960 (250).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 408kg £1270 (311), Maghera producer, Charolais 448kg £1370 (306), Kilrea producer, Saler 424kg £1260 (297), Kilrea producer, Saler 430kg £1230 (286), Limavady producer, Charolais 412kg £1130 (274) and Kilrea producer, Saler 404kg £1070 (265).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 570kg £1700 (298), Swatragh producer, Limousin 730kg £2090 (286) and Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 688kg £1800 (262).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 252kg £890 (353), Dungiven producer, Charolais 208kg £690 (332), Moneymore producer, Shorthorn beef 282kg £780 (277) and Drumsurn producer, Aberdeen Angus 280kg £700 (250).

301 to 400kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maghera producer, Limousin 340kg £1350 (397), Lissan producer, Charolais 354kg £1390 (393), Lissan producer, Limousin 360kg £1340 (372), Ballymena producer, Limousin 366kg £1340 (366), Ballymena producer, Limousin 372kg £1350 (363), Ballymaguigan producer, Charolais 356kg £1250 (351), Lissan producer, Charolais 362kg £1250 (345), Dungiven producer, Charolais 332kg £1140 (343), Dungiven producer, Charolais 332kg £1120 (337), Lissan producer, Limousin 332kg £1120 (337), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 360kg £1210 (336), Dungiven producer, Charolais 388kg £1280 (330), Dungiven producer, Charolais 390kg £1280 (328), Dungiven producer, Charolais 338kg £1100 (325) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 314kg £1000 (318).

401 to 500kg (p/kg)

Ballymena producer, Limousin 436kg £1540 (353), Kilrea producer, Saler 424kg £1420 (335), Limavady producer, Charolais 482kg £1590 (330), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 402kg £1250 (311), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 434kg £1210 (279), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 424kg £1150 (271), Drumsurn producer, Aberdeen Angus 454kg £1160 (256), Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 400kg £1020 (255), Drumsurn producer, Aberdeen Angus 412kg £1040 (252) and Drumsurn producer, Belgian Blue 408kg £1020 (250).

501kg and over (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Limousin 524kg £1810 (345), Greysteel producer, Limousin 570kg £1800 (316), Greysteel producer, Limousin 526kg £1630 (310), Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 512kg £1550 (303), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 646kg £1910 (296), Dungiven producer, Limousin 684kg £1990 (291) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 634kg £1790 (282).

Friesian bullocks/bulls

Limavady producer, Fleckvieh 496kg £1300 (262), Stewartstown producer, Fleckvieh 440kg £1150 (261), Limavady producer, Fleckvieh 398kg £1040 (261), Ballymaguigan producer, Fleckvieh 430kg £1070 (249), Magilligan producer, Fleckvieh 394kg £910 (231), Magilligan producer, Fleckvieh 370kg £750 (203), Magilligan producer, Friesian 394kg £750 (190), Stewartstown producer, Danish Red 366kg £690 (189) and Magilligan producer, Holstein 426kg £790 (185).

Weekly sheep sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 9th November saw a great entry of over 1320 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a brilliant trade with over 950 lambs and 370 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat Ewes reached a top of £201 for a single ewe and rams to a top of £210 for a single ram with many lots of ewes and rams reaching outstanding prices.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £177 for 3 lambs at 33kg and to a top of 708p/kg for 34 lambs at 18kg into £127.50. Store lambs sold to £125.50 for a batch of 8 lambs at 17.5kg.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 16th November - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limavady producer, 6 lambs 26kg £150 (577), Draperstown producer, 24 lambs 26kg £149 (573), Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 25kg £141 (564), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 25kg £140 (560), Coleraine producer, 1 lamb 25kg £140 (560), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 25kg £139 (556), Coleraine producer, 18 lambs 26kg £142 (546), Coleraine producer, 7 lambs 25.3kg £137.50 (543), Newbuildings producer, 1 lamb 26kg £140 (538), Coleraine producer, 3 lambs 33kg £177 (536), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £140 (528), Draperstown producer, 19 lambs 29kg £152 (524), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 27.5kg £143 (520) and Ballycastle producer, 1 lamb 35kg £177 (506).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 11 lambs 21kg £131.50 (626), Feeny producer, 1 lamb 21kg £131 (624), Limavady producer, 5 lambs 21kg £130.50 (621), Feeny producer, 17 lambs 22kg £136.50 (620), Draperstown producer, 4 lambs 21kg £129 (614), Garvagh producer, 4 lambs 21kg £127.50 (607), Maghera producer, 25 lambs 21.5kg £130 (605), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 21kg £126.50 (602), Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 22kg £132 (600), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 22kg £131.50 (598), Cookstown producer, 20 lambs 22.5kg £134 (596), Tobermore producer, 2 lambs 22kg £131 (595), Feeny producer, 5 lambs 22.5kg £133 (591), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 22kg £130 (591) and Castledawson producer, 3 lambs 22kg £130 (591).

Light weight fat lambs/heavy store lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Ballycastle producer, 34 lambs 18kg £127.50 (708), Maghera producer, 7 lambs 18kg £125 (694), Cookstown producer, 6 lambs 18.5kg £127.50 (689), Stewartstown producer, 8 lambs 18kg £123.50 (686), Tobermore producer, 10 lambs 19kg £130 (684), Feeny producer, 9 lambs 19kg £130 (684), Moneymore producer, 3 lambs 19kg £129.50 (682), Limavady producer, 5 lambs 19kg £129 (679), Feeny producer, 12 lambs 19kg £127.50 (671), Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 20kg £134 (670), Upperlands producer, 10 lambs 19kg £127 (668), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 19.5kg £129.50 (664), Draperstown producer, 5 lambs 19kg £124 (653) and Maghera producer, 4 lambs 19kg £124 (653).

Store lambs - up to 18kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballycastle producer. 8 lambs 17.5kg £125.50, Cookstown producer, 14 lambs 17.5kg £120.50, Cookstown producer, 16 lambs 16.5kg £118.50, Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 17.5kg £118, Draperstown producer, 14 lambs 16kg £117, Maghera producer, 20 lambs 17kg £116, Dungiven producer, 17 lambs 16kg £114.50, Maghera producer, 13 lambs 15.5kg £114, Maghera producer, 3 lambs 16.5kg £112, Maghera producer, 7 lambs 15.5kg £111, Aghadowey producer, 6 lambs 17.5kg £110 and Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 16.5kg £106.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £201, Tobermore producer, 5 ewes £194, Strabane producer, 1 ewe £191, Garvagh producer, 3 ewes £182, Ringsend producer, 24 ewes £180, Strabane producer, 13 ewes £174, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £172, Strabane producer,1 ewe £170, Strabane producer,2 ewes £168, Strabane producer, 2 ewes £164, Strabane producer, 1 ewe £160, Ringsend producer, 4 ewes £158, Ringsend producer, 6 ewes £153, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes £149, Newbuildings producer, 1 ewe £149, Magherafelt producer, 11 ewes £148, Lisburn producer, 1 ewe £142 and Strabane producer, 2 ewes £140.

Fat rams

Ballymoney producer, 1 ram £210, Tobermore producer, 2 rams £200, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £200, Ballymoney producer, 1 ram £150, Ballymoney producer, 1 ram £142, Castledawson producer, 1 ram £140 and Coagh producer, 1 ram £136.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.