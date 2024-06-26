Marts: High demand for sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes topping at £230
Lambs
G Blair £176/25.5kg £162/23kg H Brogan £174.50/24kg G Hawkes £173.50/25kg £150/24kg D McElrea £173.50/24kg C Frazer £171/26kg £167/24.5kg £142/21.5kg M McCormack £170/27.5k £163/25kg S Hopper £165.50/24kg P Donaghy £162.50/24.5kg McFarland £160.50/24kg J Young £158.50/22kg R Devlin £154.50/26kg D Fleming £149/23.5kg A Buchanan £148.50/23.5kg D Hempton £148/23.5kg H Wilson £147.50/22kg £137.50/22kg M King £144/23kg S Watt £141/22kg C McNamee £140/23kg C Daly £136.50/21kg G Hawkes £136.50/21.5kg P Keenan £136/21kg R Scott £134.50/21kg and K Thom £133/21.5kg.
Ewes
D Beattie £230 £164 M McCormack £220 D Fleming £186 A Speer £174 £160 G Hawkes £166 A McFarland £164 M King £164 £150 J Blair £156 B Wilson £154 H Wilson £152 P Donaghy £150 £148A Aiken £150 A McFarland £150 I Crilly £146 W McGrath £144 M McCormack £144 M Bingham £140 P Keenan £140 K Thom £140 H Robinson £138 £134 £132 £128 S Watt £134 and J Blair £132.
